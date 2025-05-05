Swoonworthy dorm dinners
Say goodbye to boring recipes and hello to these simple yet effective recipes that make every bite unforgettable.
Kyra Mehta, Contributing Writer | May 5, 2025
There is something magical about cooking or baking with your significant other. It isn’t just about the food, but instead about getting to know your better half in a meaningful way. Whether it’s how they hum a certain tune while mindlessly mixing ingredients or wrinkle their nose when tackling a difficult task — these little moments make cooking together one of the most underrated date activities. While on-campus living may not offer the most sophisticated of equipment, we’ve provided a handful of dorm-friendly recipes perfect for any amateur chef.
Turkish eggs
Originating from Turkey, this traditional breakfast item is certainly more nutritious than the sugary cereals often found in the United States. Although generally eaten for breakfast, Turkish eggs, or “çilbir,” can be just as comforting for dinner.
Ingredients (yields two plates):
2 eggs
1 cup yogurt
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
Squeeze of lemon juice
Topping:
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon chili powder
Instructions:
1. Start by mixing the yogurt, garlic powder and salt in a bowl. Divide this mixture between two plates.
2. Now for the most tedious part: poaching the eggs. Begin by filling a pot three-quarters of the way with water, letting it come to a steady rolling boil. Add a squeeze of lemon juice to the pot to ensure the poached eggs keep their shape when they are boiled.
3. While the water is heating up, crack both of the eggs in a separate bowl. Once the water is boiling, use a slotted spoon to stir the water in a circle to create a whirlpool. Gently pour in one of the eggs without cracking the yolk. Set a timer for 2 minutes, and monitor the cooking process.
4. When the timer goes off, use a slotted spoon to remove it from the water, checking for a soft yet firm outer egg white by gently tapping it with your finger to ensure it is cooked. Place it on one of the plates prepped with yogurt. Repeat with the second egg.
5. In a small saucepan combine the butter and chili powder, heating until the butter has melted and the mixture is hot and bubbly. Pour the mixture over both plates, and enjoy with an optional piece of toast.
Microwave self-saucing pudding
There’s no denying that this pudding is pure magic. A rich chocolate cake and a luscious sauce can be made at the same time, no additional steps required. It’s as effortless as it is indulgent.
Ingredients (yields one small dish):
Cake:
7 tablespoons unsalted butter
1⁄4 cup milk
3⁄4 cup brown sugar
1⁄3 cup cocoa powder
1 cup all-purpose flour
1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder
1⁄4 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1⁄3 chocolate chips, to taste
Sauce:
1⁄2 cup brown sugar
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 cup cocoa powder
1 cup boiling water
Toppings:
1 scoop ice cream
sprinkles
whipped cream
1 cherry
Instructions:
1. Begin by melting the butter in a microwave-safe baking dish. Mix in the milk and all the dry ingredients: the brown sugar, cocoa powder, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
2. Make the sauce topping by mixing the brown sugar, salt and cocoa powder in a bowl. Spread this mixture over the cake batter, and immediately pour the boiling water on top.
3. Cook in the microwave for 4-5 minutes or until the cake has cooked all the way through and the sauce has thickened.
4. Finally, add ice cream while the cake is still hot. Top with sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry and enjoy!
One-pot caramelized onion pasta
This one-pot caramelized onion pasta is dreamy, creamy, indulgent and will quickly become a staple in your cooking repertoire.
Ingredients (yields two medium-sized bowls):
3 small yellow onions
1 clove garlic
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 cup farfalle pasta
2 teaspoons paprika
1⁄4 cup heavy cream
1⁄3 cup chopped cilantro
1⁄2 cup grated Parmesan
Instructions:
1. Begin by thinly slicing the onions and finely chopping the garlic.
2. Add the olive oil to a medium-sized skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the onions, salt and Italian seasoning. Cook for 30 minutes or until the onions are caramelized.
3. While the onions cook, boil the farfalle pasta in another pot until al dente. Strain most but not all of the pasta water from the pot and add a little olive oil to the pot to prevent the pasta from drying out.
4. Once the onions have cooked completely, add the paprika and garlic and cook until the garlic softens. Next, toss the pasta into the skillet and periodically add the remaining pasta water while stirring.
5. Turn off the heat and stir in the heavy cream, stirring consistently to ensure it doesn’t curdle. Serve with chopped cilantro and grated parmesan cheese.
Microwave shakshuka
This incredibly flavorful dish from North Africa gives comfort food a new definition. Shakshuka can be quite spicy, but you can adjust the level based on your preferences and taste.
Ingredients (yields one medium-sized dish):
2 red bell peppers
1 large yellow onion
4 cloves garlic
1 can crushed tomatoes
¾ teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup boiling water
½ teaspoon ground coriander
½ teaspoon paprika
A pinch of cinnamon
A pinch of turmeric
A pinch of cayenne
3 eggs
Instructions:
1. Dice the bell peppers and onion and place in a shallow dish. Add the boiling water and cover with a microwave-safe lid or paper towel. Cook in the microwave for 7 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.
2. Strain out any excess water and add the tomatoes, olive oil, salt, paprika, cinnamon, turmeric and cayenne. Cover again and cook in the microwave for about 9 minutes or until the sauce is piping hot.
3. Crack the eggs into a separate bowl to ensure there are no shells. Pour the eggs into the tomato mixture one at a time and cook for about 2 minutes, checking intermittently to see if they are cooked. Aim for a sunny-side-up texture for the eggs.
4. Serve with fresh coriander sprinkled on top.
