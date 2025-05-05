Ingredients (yields two plates):

2 eggs

1 cup yogurt

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

Squeeze of lemon juice

Topping:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon chili powder

Instructions:

1. Start by mixing the yogurt, garlic powder and salt in a bowl. Divide this mixture between two plates.

2. Now for the most tedious part: poaching the eggs. Begin by filling a pot three-quarters of the way with water, letting it come to a steady rolling boil. Add a squeeze of lemon juice to the pot to ensure the poached eggs keep their shape when they are boiled.

3. While the water is heating up, crack both of the eggs in a separate bowl. Once the water is boiling, use a slotted spoon to stir the water in a circle to create a whirlpool. Gently pour in one of the eggs without cracking the yolk. Set a timer for 2 minutes, and monitor the cooking process.

4. When the timer goes off, use a slotted spoon to remove it from the water, checking for a soft yet firm outer egg white by gently tapping it with your finger to ensure it is cooked. Place it on one of the plates prepped with yogurt. Repeat with the second egg.

5. In a small saucepan combine the butter and chili powder, heating until the butter has melted and the mixture is hot and bubbly. Pour the mixture over both plates, and enjoy with an optional piece of toast.