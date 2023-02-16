Flying Solo: A cultural fashion collective unites

Given that it’s a fashion collective, Flying Solo certainly has an ironic name — but it isn’t entirely inaccurate. The collective’s international network of creatives has developed an enhanced ability to showcase individual visions and cultural backgrounds.

“It was hard for them to break into the industry, so banding together made it easier,” said Head of PR Bayr Ubushi of the collective’s talent.

At the fifth session of Flying Solo’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week, guests piled on top of each other — some seated on minimalist, wave-shaped benches that framed the runway, with others standing behind them. There was some jostling throughout the crowd, disrupting the otherwise bright and airy space at Canoe Studios.