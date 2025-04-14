On the Street: Escapism

Nora Levy is my escape.

She’s the kind of person who reminds you to look up at the stars just in case you catch a shooting star. She’ll tell you to remove your shoes and let the grass tickle your feet. In another universe, she’d be an orange stained-glass window or a purple dragonfly fluttering through a red rose garden.

She’s unforgivably herself. An older sister who’s always willing to lend a hand. A fashionista who can’t decide what to wear because she wants to wear it all. A best friend who asks the hard questions: Are you happy? Is he the one? Wine or tequila kind of night?

We’ve grown up together, and some of our most meaningful memories are rooted in escape. One of them was in 2019, when she brought me to her hometown in Norway. It’s a quiet, emotional place for her that made me feel like I’d left the chaos behind, too.

During a recent photoshoot, I realized I’ll never be able to fully capture the kind of warmth and escape Nora constantly provides.