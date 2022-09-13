Revolve caters to a constantly online generation

It was the third and final day of Revolve Gallery at New York Fashion Week. With more than 20 rooms featuring several designers, the Los Angeles based retail company’s initial launch was invite only, with celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Angus Cloud and James Charles in attendance. This rare, immersive experience was designed to create photo opportunities that lured influencers and their mass followings — both part of a generation that is constantly online.

GenZers and millennials, wearing pink tulle, satin dresses and pastel staples of this season, entered the first exhibit with their phones charged and ready to capture every moment. Posing in front of the Revolve signs, they looked as though they were walking a red carpet themselves.

Throughout each gallery, visitors interacted with the exhibition, either by modeling next to the mannequins themselves or taking photos in front of the numerous prism-like backdrops. The mannequins interactively posed with one another, creating fluidity when paired with the intricate glittering fabrics of the pieces they wore.

Rooms that housed designers’ collections had their own themes — from one imitating the interior of an airplane to another exuding an opulent glamor aesthetic of old Los Angeles. Sometimes, the focus of the room was primarily on the guests themselves, who had photoshoots in front of `70s disco balls or “Bridgerton”-style columns and mirrors. All of the rooms had a unique soundtrack — one played a violin cover of “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which was made popular again by the Netflix show “Stranger Things.”

Tulle, sequins and midriff tops are staples for any party girl this season. NBD, a brand featured in the gallery, advertised itself on its exhibit’s plaque as the “It-girl label,” which it says is inspired by the girl whose name is on every guest list and is “the life of every party.” NBD’s version of the “it girl” wears bright pink with opulent accessories that make a statement in a crowd.

With a party spirit in many of the clothes, Revolve Gallery gave its guests plenty to sip on — some of its rooms were drink-themed, featuring beverage brands including Onda’s new Paradise Collection, CELSIUS, 818 Tequila and La Croix. Guests could lounge around and take their heels off or continue browsing the clothes with a drink in hand.

Ukrainian brand SANTA BRANDS promised a “fairy-like side to your party-going wardrobe,” which would be accurate if fairies went out to the club and dressed like disco balls. The collection featured pieces exclusively with gemstones — glittery and bright — with some pieces even paired with feathers. The pieces were much closer to imitating stars of the night sky than fairies. Regardless, the collection was stunning and would turn heads at any New York night-life event.

The gallery’s standout designer brand was UpNext. The label focuses on uplifting the style pursuits of the “next generation of fashion,” creating futuristic designs that would be at home in the dystopian capital city from the “Hunger Games” series. The designers played with extravagant silhouettes, wide-skirted gowns and large hoods that transformed the bold colors of each piece.

Revolve has shown that appealing to a coming-of-age consumer audience requires knowledge of the latest trends and marketing strategies. The fashion company has fully embraced the influencer era and all of its followers — and it shows.

