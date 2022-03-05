Editor’s Note: Spring break reads

What our Features section is for

Unpaid internships are bad. They’re financially inaccessible to many, and often restrict opportunities to people who can be subsidized by their families while they work for free. Unfortunately, many staff positions at WSN are effectively unpaid internships. (Editors do get a small stipend — more on that next week.)

Earlier this week, we published our first Features piece of the semester, a look at the history of suicide in Bobst Library and how it’s shaped NYU. While there have been sections called “Features” at WSN in the past before, this one’s different.

We’re giving talented, dedicated writers the time and support that it takes to craft longform investigative journalism, and we’re backing up their writing with skilled editors, photographers and web designers. This means that we’re able to delve into complex topics much deeper than we could before.

Rachel Fadem, our Features Editor, was a Deputy News Editor last semester. She saw how the relentless pace of news coverage made it difficult to produce stories that take more time.

“In the past, we’ve had stories where we’ve wanted to investigate things further, or we wanted to go deeper into certain stories, or — I hate to use the word ‘feature’ here — but, like, feature something going on that’s bigger than just a news event,” she told me. “We didn’t really have the capacity to do that from the News desk.”

But what really distinguishes this venture is its core belief that The amount we can pay them is largely symbolic for now, but the fact that we’re paying them is still a meaningful symbol.

It doesn’t seem right to me that our writers don’t usually get paid. It’s not a real job, sure, but the work is very real. If you’re doing almost the same work you would be compensated for a professional publication, why should that mean you deserve nothing just because of the “student publication” label?

The answer is, of course, that they do deserve to be paid — we literally just can’t. The consequence of this financial circumstance is that we lose out on the contributions of people who can’t afford to take a job that doesn’t pay.

There are many student journalists out there who can’t afford to work for free. They have stories to tell, too, but because college newspapers like WSN rely on unpaid staff, they just can’t justify the time commitment of writing for us.

The goal is to one day be able to pay Features Staff a fair rate for their work, comparable to what freelance journalists get paid at professional publications, so that those students whose voices otherwise wouldn’t be heard get to tell the stories that matter to them. We’re not close to a fair rate yet, but what Features Staff are getting this semester is still closer to a fair rate than what writers at WSN usually get.

College journalism just doesn’t make money, though. While NYU helps make up the difference in some areas, it’s not enough to actually pay people what they deserve for the work they do.

Next week’s Editor’s Note will explain more about our staff stipends. You’ll either be surprised that we get any money at all, or you’ll be surprised that we get so little.

By the way, WSN will not be publishing over the break next week — we’ll be back one week from today with Editor’s Note, then returning to normal publication on Monday. Enjoy your spring break!