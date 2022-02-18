Menu
NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

The Arts Issue
Spring 2022: Collectives

ARTS-GIF.gif

The Arts Issue
Spring 2022: Collectives

ARTS-GIF.gif

The Arts Issue

Spring 2022: Collectives

ARTS-GIF.gif

Letter from the editor

 Collaboration drives exciting art. When artists come together and unite as collectives, they etch the backbones of future imaginative realities by weaving a variety of aesthetic tendencies, artistic missions and political desires under the same banner. The Russian Formalists’ art drove the spirit of the Bolshevik Revolution, Andy Warhol’s Factory defined generations of artists to come, Las Yeguas del Apocalipsis defied Pinochet’s regime by acting as a small space of resistance for the Chilean LGBTQ+ community, and Grupo Cine Liberación challenged dictatorial tyranny in Argentina through protest cinema. Arts collectives are incubators of newness that challenge the norms of everyday life by concentrating diverse perspectives into fierce units of resistance that consistently rearticulate life itself by highlighting the art of the future.

 The art collectives represented in this edition of the Arts Issue represent the birth of new ideas. Whether it’s Their Art Club’s vision of a creative outlet for artists outside of NYU’s arts programs or Key of She’s network of female jazz musicians, these arts collectives are laying down the bricks for concretizing utopias.

 Collectives are cooperative enterprises. Arts collectives are cooperative enterprises rooted in creativity and aspiring for freshness. The arts collectives in this edition of the Arts Issue — 222, Art + Type, Key of She, MICHELLE and Their Art Club — embody this spirit of creativity. Their diversity, both in terms of mediums and make up, demonstrate how today’s aspiring artists are rethinking the traditions of their art through groundbreaking practices.

 By celebrating the work accomplished by these collectives, this issue pushes for their ingenuity to be shared. As such, this issue can be seen as the gust of wind that carries the news of these collectives to the world. In spotlighting new ways of thinking devised by collectives that are composed of diverse artists, this issue’s goal is to catalyze the aforementioned collectives’ practices by offering a place for people to read about them. The Arts Desk is devoted to informing its readership about the ever-evolving rhythms of art, and in putting together this issue on collectives, we stay true to that goal.

 With our profiles of five different arts collectives with roots at NYU, this issue offers an opportunity to witness novelty in the making. Not only does our focus on collectives showcase a variety of exciting personalities involved in various art practices, but it also provides the reader with insight as to how rising artists are challenging the status quo. We hope that the readers of the Arts Issue come away with the same verve to re-articulate the world that the artists we interview exhibit on a daily basis.

 A great many thanks go out to all of the arts editors and writers — Yas Akdag, Isabella Armus, JP Pak, Shreya Wankhade — involved in the making of the Arts Issue. A similar token of gratitude extends itself to everyone who helped make this edition possible: from our Editor-in-Chief to our Under the Arch collaborators and the most hardworking multimedia team in the game of college publications. Everyone involved in the making of the Arts Issue has a zeal of genius and merits laudation.

 Scour the pages ahead and invest yourself in the ingenuity of the collectives represented. Hopefully they will inspire you to take on the world with similar ardor.

A group portrait of Yas Akdag, Nicolas Pedrero-Setzer, Isabella Armus and JP Pak in Tompkins Square Park.

Nicolas Pedrero-Setzer

ARTS EDITOR

Letter from the editor

Collaboration drives exciting art. When artists come together and unite as collectives, they etch the backbones of future imaginative realities by weaving a variety of aesthetic tendencies, artistic missions and political desires under the same banner. The Russian Formalist’s art drove the spirit of the Bolshevik Revolution, Andy Warhol’s Factory defined generations of artists to come, Las Yeguas del Apocalipsis defied Pinochet’s regime by acting as a small space of resistance for the Chilean LGBTQ+ community, and Grupo Cine Liberación challenged dictatorial tyranny in Argentina through protest cinema. Arts collectives are incubators of newness that challenge the norms of everyday life by concentrating diverse perspectives into fierce units of resistance that consistently rearticulate life itself by highlighting the art of the future.

 The art collectives represented in this edition of the Arts Issue represent the birth of new ideas. Whether it’s Their Art Club’s vision of a creative outlet for artists outside of NYU’s arts programs or Key of She’s network of female jazz musicians, these arts collectives are laying down the bricks for concretizing utopias.

 Collectives are cooperative enterprises. Arts collectives are cooperative enterprises rooted in creativity and aspiring for freshness. The arts collectives in this edition of the Arts Issue — 222, Art + Type, Key of She, MICHELLE and Their Art Club — embody this spirit of creativity. Their diversity, both in terms of mediums and make up, demonstrate how today’s aspiring artists are rethinking the traditions of their art through groundbreaking practices.

 By celebrating the work accomplished by these collectives, this issue pushes for their ingenuity to be shared. As such, this issue can be seen as the gust of wind that carries the news of these collectives to the world. In spotlighting new ways of thinking devised by collectives that are composed of diverse artists, this issue’s goal is to catalyze the aforementioned collectives’ practices by offering a place for people to read about them. The Arts Desk is devoted to informing its readership about the ever-evolving rhythms of art, and in putting together this issue on collectives, we stay true to that goal.

 With our profiles of five different arts collectives with roots at NYU, this issue offers an opportunity to witness novelty in the making. Not only does our focus on collectives showcase a variety of exciting personalities involved in various art practices, but it also provides the reader with insight as to how rising artists are challenging the status quo. We hope that the readers of the Arts Issue come away with the same verve to re-articulate the world that the artists we interview exhibit on a daily basis.

 A great many thanks go out to all of the arts editors and writers — Yas Akdag, Isabella Armus, JP Pak, Shreya Wankhade — involved in the making of the Arts Issue. A similar token of gratitude extends itself to everyone who helped make this edition possible: from our Editor-in-Chief to our Under the Arch collaborators and the most hardworking multimedia team in the game of college publications. Everyone involved in the making of the Arts Issue has a zeal of genius and merits laudation.

 Scour the pages ahead and invest yourself in the ingenuity of the collectives represented. Hopefully they will inspire you to take on the world with similar ardor.

A group portrait of Yas Akdag, Nicolas Pedrero-Setzer, Isabella Armus and JP Pak in Tompkins Square Park.

Nicolas Pedrero-Setzer

ARTS EDITOR

222’s democratic vision for skateboard culture
JP Pak | Film & TV Editor
A black-and-white group portrait shot on film of six skateboarders on a rooftop. Two members of the group are sitting on the wall, white the rest stand against it. A few members of the group hold cigarettes or bottles.
222, a skateboarding collective comprised of artistically-minded NYU students, values community over trendiness.
Art + Types Magazine stresses care in collectivism
Nicolas Pedrero-Setzer | Arts Editor
A portrait of Natalia Palacino and Susan Behrends Valenzuela reading a zine. Palacino is wearing a black leather coat while Behrends Valenzuela wears a mint-green long-sleeve shirt and a black skirt.
Melding collective and community, the art magazine founded by two Steinhardt art majors emphasizes diversity, collaboration and family.
Key of She is redefining gender in jazz
Isabella Armus | Deputy Arts Editor
A portrait of Olivia Hughart in Tompkins Square Park. She is wearing a navy blue three-quarter sleeve blouse with a ruffle hem at the elbow. She is holding a saxophone in her hands.
Founded by NYU jazz studies student Olivia Hughart, Key of She is an expansive organization fostering a supportive community for girls in jazz — and it’s only just getting started.
MICHELLE is a creative powerhouse
Yas Akdag | Music Editor
A group studio portrait of six singers from the music collective MICHELLE in front of a white seamless backdrop. Two members sit on the ground, while the other four sit on stools of alternating height.
The New York City-based collective may be known for their music, but they’re just as skilled in the art and dance departments.
Their Art Club: Giving a voice to artists outside the art world
Shreya Wankhade | Contributing Writer
A collage of layered photographs. One image features the neck and torso of a woman. Another features a teal blue sky, and the last features multicolored textiles.
CAS senior Ivy Lee’s club seeks to create a space for student artists outside of NYU’s arts.
222’s democratic vision for skateboard culture

JP Pak | Film & TV Editor

A black-and-white group portrait shot on film of six skateboarders on a rooftop. Two members of the group are sitting on the wall, white the rest stand against it. A few members of the group hold cigarettes or bottles.
222, a skateboarding collective comprised of artistically-minded NYU students, values community over trendiness.
Art + Type Magazine stresses care in collectivism

Nicolas Pedrero-Setzer | Arts Editor

A portrait of Natalia Palacino and Susan Behrends Valenzuela reading a zine. Palacino is wearing a black leather coat while Behrends Valenzuela wears a mint-green long-sleeve shirt and a black skirt.
Melding collective and community, the art magazine founded by two Steinhardt art majors emphasizes diversity, collaboration and family.
Key of She is redefining gender in jazz

Isabella Armus | Deputy Arts Editor

A portrait of Olivia Hughart in Tompkins Square Park. She is wearing a navy blue three-quarter sleeve blouse with a ruffle hem at the elbow. She is holding a saxophone in her hands.
Founded by NYU jazz studies student Olivia Hughart, Key of She is an expansive organization fostering a supportive community for girls in jazz — and it’s only just getting started.
MICHELLE is a creative powerhouse

Yas Akdag | Music Editor

A group studio portrait of six singers from the music collective MICHELLE in front of a white seamless backdrop. Two members sit on the ground, while the other four sit on stools of alternating height.

The New York City-based collective may be known for their music, but they’re just as skilled in the art and dance departments.

Their Art Club: Giving a voice to artists outside the art world

Shreya Wankhade | Contributing Writer

A collage of layered photographs. One image features the neck and torso of a woman. Another features a teal blue sky, and the last features multicolored textiles.
CAS senior Ivy Lee’s club seeks to create a space for student artists outside of NYU’s arts.
222’s democratic vision for skateboard culture

JP Pak | Film & TV Editor

A black-and-white group portrait shot on film of six skateboarders on a rooftop. Two members of the group are sitting on the wall, white the rest stand against it. A few members of the group hold cigarettes or bottles.
222, a skateboarding collective comprised of artistically-minded NYU students, values community over trendiness.
Art + Type Magazine stresses care in collectivism

Nicolas Pedrero-Setzer | Arts Editor

A portrait of Natalia Palacino and Susan Behrends Valenzuela reading a zine. Palacino is wearing a black leather coat while Behrends Valenzuela wears a mint-green long-sleeve shirt and a black skirt.
Melding collective and community, the art magazine founded by two Steinhardt art majors emphasizes diversity, collaboration and family.
Key of She is redefining gender in jazz

Isabella Armus | Deputy Arts Editor

A portrait of Olivia Hughart in Tompkins Square Park. She is wearing a navy blue three-quarter sleeve blouse with a ruffle hem at the elbow. She is holding a saxophone in her hands.
Founded by NYU jazz studies student Olivia Hughart, Key of She is an expansive organization fostering a supportive community for girls in jazz — and it’s only just getting started.
MICHELLE is a creative powerhouse

Yas Akdag | Music Editor

A group studio portrait of six singers from the music collective MICHELLE in front of a white seamless backdrop. Two members sit on the ground, while the other four sit on stools of alternating height.
The New York City-based collective may be known for their music, but they’re just as skilled in the art and dance departments.
Their Art Club: Giving a voice to artists outside the art world

Shreya Wankhade | Contributing Writer

A collage of layered photographs. One image features the neck and torso of a woman. Another features a teal blue sky, and the last features multicolored textiles.
CAS senior Ivy Lee’s club seeks to create a space for student artists outside of NYU’s arts programs.
Design by Susan Behrends Valenzuela and Charitssa Stone
Developed for web by Ryan Kawahara and Sho Matsuyama

Washington Square News • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in