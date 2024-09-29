WSN at New York Fashion Week

New York Men’s Day blurs the boundaries of conventional gendered clothing
Ten designers presented collections that will give male presenting individuals more options for their wardrobe.
Victor de Souza’s ‘The Rabbit hOle of Style’ puts a summery twist on ’80s grunge
Florals and studs may seem like an unfit pairing, but designer Victor de Souza brings these elements together in his Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week show.
Art and activism: A NYFW experience in Times Square
Korean designer Son Jung Wan blossomed at New York Fashion Week with her floral Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
The NYFW presentation featured 12 up-and-coming designers.
Andrew Kwon’s ‘ephemeral’ embraces fantastical floral fashion
Ethereal and intimate, Andrew Kwon’s Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week show transports viewers into another world.
Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW
In St. John’s spring collection, timeless textures are brought to life with the colors and embellishments of the late 1960s.
Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection
Showcasing his creative view of modern Africa, Frederick Anderson launched an alluring, ready-to-wear line at New York Fashion Week.
Developed for web by Krish Dev.