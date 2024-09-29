WSN at New York Fashion Week

Spring/Summer 2025
September 29, 2024
A model wearing a long light-blue spaghetti-strap dress walks in the middle of 10 other models standing in a circle.
The a.m. show featured designers like A. Potts, Clara Son, thesalting, SPERRY, and Victorinox. (Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Alisia Houghtaling
A model stands in the center of a white room wearing a long, flowing royal blue dress with a low neckline. The skirt of the dress includes multiple shades of blue. Nine other models stand behind her.

New York Men’s Day blurs the boundaries of conventional gendered clothing

Ten designers presented collections that will give male presenting individuals more options for their wardrobe.

Read Article >

Victor de Souza’s ‘The Rabbit hOle of Style’ puts a summery twist on ’80s grunge

Florals and studs may seem like an unfit pairing, but designer Victor de Souza brings these elements together in his Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week show.

Read Article >

Three images of models in a side-by-side collage.

Art and activism: A NYFW experience in Times Square

Korean designer Son Jung Wan blossomed at New York Fashion Week with her floral Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Read Article >

A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.

Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope

The NYFW presentation featured 12 up-and-coming designers.

Read Article >

Two images of models side-by-side

Andrew Kwon’s ‘ephemeral’ embraces fantastical floral fashion

Ethereal and intimate, Andrew Kwon’s Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week show transports viewers into another world.

Read Article >

A model wears a pink and green tweed jacket in front of clothing racks.

Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW

In St. John’s spring collection, timeless textures are brought to life with the colors and embellishments of the late 1960s.

Read Article >

Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.

Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection

Showcasing his creative view of modern Africa, Frederick Anderson launched an alluring, ready-to-wear line at New York Fashion Week.

 

Read Article >

