Allegory for the 21st century

When did my friends get so hard to talk to? I feel like the kid wandering around his parents’ party, yanking on their pant leg as they try to continue a conversation. Actually wandering around doesn’t seem to provide much entertainment either. After all, I know this apartment too well already, and I always seem to end up in the same place.

Stepping back, the party seems to operate like a well-oiled machine. Dialogue flows, a harmony woven in and out of each conversation as I maneuver around the loft. I see it all and yet feel like I can’t find my place within.

On my way to the bathroom I bump into Laeticia and Ella. I haven’t seen them in ages, but we’ve shared countless incredible nights together — talking and dancing until the sun streams in through the curtains.

“How is your band?” I ask, as a fan as much as a friend.

Rather than a response, Laeticia giggles back to me, and then turns to Ella and whispers something into her ear. I stand silently stunned, expecting Ella to relay whatever Laeticia said, but she just returns the stare, mute.

I redirect my attempts at conversation to her, “Are you still modeling?”

Silence. And then following suit, she turns her response to Laeticia’s ear. I chuckle, wish them my love and return to my path.