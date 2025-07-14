Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants

The relationship between AEN and NYU dates back at least four years. At a 2022 New York City Council hearing on campus antisemitism, a university administrator testified that senior leadership had held “regular meetings” with representatives from AEN and Hillel International to “identify and create best-practices for addressing antisemitism.”

This hearing marked the earliest publicly documented acknowledgment of NYU’s relationship with AEN. Three years prior — when the antisemitism complaint to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights that resulted in the 2020 settlement was filed — NYU received a grant from AEN’s fiscal sponsor, the Israel on Campus Coalition, to “support Israel education on college campuses.”

At NYU, those “regular meetings” included multiple university administrators’ participation in AEN’s Signature Seminar Series, which aims to “engage administrators in intensive learning about the Jewish experience, antisemitism and Israel, and to help them develop strategies to support Jewish inclusion on campus.” The program consists of nine monthly virtual trainings before culminating in a week-long trip to Israel and parts of the West Bank, and has involved NYU each year since 2021.

Last July, NYU hosted the final phase of the Signature Seminar Series on campus after the usual Israel trip was cancelled due to safety concerns. At the event, President Linda Mills spoke about her “groundbreaking approach to improving the campus climate for Jewish and all students” — three weeks after the university’s most recent settlement was announced.

In 2021, Senior Vice President for University Life Jason Pina, Associate Dean of Students Craig Jolley, Senior Director for Global Spiritual Life Melissa Carter and at least one former administrator at NYU Stern participated in the program. On his second Israel trip in 2023, Pina was interviewed by eJewish Philanthropy and said he partook in the training because he did not have much experience working with large Jewish communities prior to his administrative role.

WSN spoke with CAS English professor Zachary Samalin about conversations he had with Jolley and Pina regarding AEN’s programming. Samalin said that the trainings seemed to have influenced the administrators’ approach to enforcing antisemitism policies, noting one conversation where Jolley said his time with AEN led him to see anti-Zionism more directly as an issue of antisemitism and Jewish identity.

“Craig told me that before participating in the Signature Series, he had separated criticism of Israel and of Zionism from antisemitic speech — whereas afterwards, he was more receptive to treating Zionism as a protected aspect of Jewish identity,” Samalin said. “He told me that it had been an ’eye-opening’ reorientation of his thinking.”

NYU and AEN have maintained a close relationship since protests erupted across campus following Oct. 7, 2023. The organization was named as a partner in establishing NYU’s recently launched Center for the Study of Antisemitism, with AEN board of directors members Miriam Elman and Naomi Greenspan quoted in its 2023 announcement. Elman also praised Mills for NYU’s updated Non Discrimination and Anti-Harrassment guidelines, which designate Zionism as a “code word” for Jewish identity, calling them a “model text for other universities nationwide.”

In a statement to WSN, NYU spokesperson John Beckman said the organization did not play a direct role in its NDAH policies.

“NYU looks to resources both internal and external in opposing antisemitism and any other forms of hate,” Beckman said. “AEN is one organization among many with which we have interacted in our continuing efforts to reduce antisemitism and hate on our campus.”

When Samalin asked Jolley if AEN had any direct impact on the publication of said guidelines, Jolley said that he did not know and was not privy to those conversations.