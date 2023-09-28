Staff Rants: School-life balance

Max Van Hosen The WSN staff share their struggles as the semester takes off. (Illustration by Max Van Hosen)

On self-care

Molly Koch — Opinion Editor

Between going to class and working 20 hours a week, I never have time for myself. I have to pick and choose my battles between doing homework to be ahead and less stressed, picking up another shift because money is money or taking the day off to read a book that’s been on my to-read list for ages.

On switching things up

Abi Rivera — Opinion Editor

The routine of academic life gets so tedious. I feel like all I do is walk up and down Lafayette Street. I like to switch things up sometimes and embark on a detour — that way my chances of running into Timothée Chalamet increase exponentially.

On making class friends

Nikkala Kovacevic — Deputy Opinion Editor

When school takes up so much of your time, you sometimes have to kill two birds with one stone and attempt to socialize with your classmates. That’s not to say that I don’t love being the mysterious, anonymous girl who silently sits in the corner of the classroom. However, every now and then, I try to engage in conversation. But have you ever tried to ask your class friend to take the next step and hang out IRL? Terrifying.

On buying class materials

Valentina Plevisani — Deputy Opinion Editor

This semester, my journalism class is requiring students to subscribe to Adobe Premiere Pro, buy equipment insurance, and get an SD card and hard drive to top it all off. Between these out-of-pocket expenses and what we already pay to study here, my funds are dwindling.

On going back home after class

Andrea Lui — Dining Editor

Tell me why the MTA bus system NEVER works. It doesn’t even matter what time of the day it is; it could be rush hour or just past midnight, and the bus will never come. I always feel personally betrayed by the live tracking on Google Maps — nothing but false promises when my 10:20 p.m. ETA really becomes 11:06.

On not being able to wake up early

Krish Dev — Deputy News Editor

Every morning, I tell myself that today will be the day I wake up before 7 a.m. and work on the ever-growing list of tasks on my notes app. But then I inevitably sleep past the 20 alarms I set the night before and end up rolling out of bed 30 minutes before my first class. I don’t know why I’m unable to wake up; it can’t be because I sleep a few hours after midnight — how else am I meant to keep up with all my school work, manage extracurriculars, make new college friends, and stay in touch with the friends I left behind in high school?

On equilibrium

Naisha Roy — Deputy Managing Editor

My work and life are balanced in that they both bring me equal amounts of pain.

On balance and life

Yezen Saadah — News Editor

Balance? Life?? I never heard tell of those words before.

