Editor’s Note: Daily Screener, NYU Survival Guide

This week’s Editor’s Note is shorter than usual, on account of the fact that I’m recovering from having COVID. Fortunately, my symptoms weren’t very severe and are already easing. I don’t know exactly where I or the other staffers who tested positive were exposed, but we didn’t want to risk exposing others.



After the first staffer tested positive, the managing team decided to work remotely for that day; after the second tested positive, we made the decision to work remotely for the rest of the week. I also asked everyone who had been in the office during the likely exposure period to get tested.



It’s possible that we were exposed in the office on Sunday, but if that was the case, it wasn’t because we weren’t careful enough. We’ve been continuing to wear masks at the office, even after NYU’s confusing guidelines for partially lifting the indoor mask mandate went into effect, and avoid gathering closely. Vaccines are also required for all NYU students, reducing the risk of transmission.



We’re hoping to return to in-person work on Monday — by then, anyone who got sick the previous week would have completed the CDC-recommended 5-day isolation period. But this past week has shown how flexible we are in adapting to the rapidly changing circumstances of the COVID-19 era.



Stay healthy, everyone — we’ll be back at full strength soon enough.

—the editor