V100 is a better spirit week than your high school’s

I’ve never had school pride. My high school’s name was synonymous with its top Science Olympiad team, much like NYU is known for its Sternies and Tischies. Never falling into any of these categories, I’ve had to go my own way in true Gabriella-during-”High School Musical 2”-fashion.

I’m not going to say V100, NYU’s spirit week, is going to change your life or make you worship Andrew Hamilton at his feet. If anything, it’s significantly better than a half-baked attempt to dress up in school colors or bringing your books to school in a trash can.

V100 begins this week, starting on April 18. Some of these events are worth attending, and even worth leaving that “I’m too edgy to participate in the school spirit” mindset behind. With only current NYU students allowed to attend, V100 tries to support and foster a stronger school community.

Basic Needs and Food Drive & Distribution

April 19th, 2 to 6 p.m., Kimmel Center

In partnership with Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen and the Minetta Creek Collective, the university will be collecting and distributing non-perishable food items at Kimmel to benefit both NYU students and the larger New York City community. Students facing food insecurity can pick up bags of food items. In order to gauge how many bags need to be made, students should fill out this anonymous Google form if they are interested in picking one up. If possible, students are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items for a community soup kitchen. Most-needed donations include canned beans, canned soups, canned or dried fruits, canned protein such as chicken or tuna, and microwavable pasta, rice or noodles.

All-University Games

April 22nd, 5 to 9 p.m., Chelsea Piers

This intramural athletic competition is an opportunity for you to materialize any grudge you may have against your ex’s school. One third of the six-sport lineup screams gym class while another third screams basement of a rich kid’s house, proving that NYU wants to include its non-athletic majority. If you want the nostalgia of gym class dodgeball, playing tug-of-war or even just want some free food, buses will run from Bobst and the Tandon School of Engineering to Chelsea Piers.

V100 Gala

April 23rd, 7 to 9 p.m., Gould Plaza

If you’ve seen the tent set up in front of Tisch Hall, I have my suspicions that these are preparations for this coming Saturday. Yes, it was for Home for the Weekend, the admitted student event, but the saved effort of taking it down implies it might still be there for something else. As someone who had a botched prom à la losing one of their contacts, I’m kind of excited to attend. Only 300 tickets were offered to nearly 60,000 students, so it’s no surprise that they ran out within minutes of release. $10 for a three-course meal is kind of a steal, plus all proceeds will be going to the 1831 Fund. Paired with the mild entertainment of sitting above Gould Plaza’s lights, what more could you ask for?

V100 Ball

April 23rd, 9 p.m. to midnight, Bobst Library

Past accounts for the Ball have juxtaposed joy with the typically grim mood that washes over you whenever you enter Bobst. Or maybe being one floor closer to Andrew Hamilton’s penthouse office is a truly life-changing experience. Whatever the reason, the 1000-person RSVP list also filled within minutes, as did the waitlist. The only similar event I’ve been to was one I attended at Kimmel as a first-year, and if it’s anything like that, I’d prepare for a long line to span the perimeter of the park. While I can’t guarantee glow sticks, you’ll probably have a good time.

V100 Concert

April 26th, 8 to 10 p.m., Terminal 5

I’ve never been, but no one who went to the 2020 Roddy Ricch show completely hated it, even considering the unfathomably packed venue. “The Box” was a catchy song, repeating probably every hour on any radio station you listened to in early 2020. Like any standing-room-only concert, you’ll probably have to get there a few hours early for a good spot and prepare for people to be territorial about the spots they do get — I’ve heard horror stories about hair pulling and impromptu fights. With the lineup expected to drop between tomorrow and Wednesday, we’ll see just how iconic it’ll be.

Even if you can’t attend any of these events, or you’re still adamant on being anti-participation, you can win some free merchandise atop the Kimmel Steps on April 18 from 12 to 3 p.m. or on April 20 from 12 to 4 p.m. As for Tandon, our abroad campus, you’ll have your chance on April 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tandon.

