Skirting the Screener: How Students Fake NYU’s COVID Pass

CAS sophomore Justin Chui has been using fastdailyscreener.com all year. “I’d be fine if the screener was just one button, but we have to go through so many steps just to show the guards basically a number,” he said, referring to the date on the screener.

The only time he was stopped by a Campus Safety officer while using a fake screener was when he forgot to type in his last name. He feigned obliviousness, filled out the fake screener again and got away with it. “She definitely thought something was fishy,” Chui said. “I just acted like everything was fine.”

There are a few distinguishing factors between the fastdailyscreener.com imitation and the real Daily Screener — the font is slightly different and there are some punctuation errors. Other discrepancies can be attributed to browser differences. Still, students who spoke to WSN have not encountered many problems using inauthentic screeners like this one.

“I had this thing bookmarked and I used it all the way until spring break, when it suddenly stopped loading for me,” the CAS first-year said. “I never got stopped once.” According to NYU, students who do not show their Daily Screener may have their ID cards deactivated. WSN could not confirm any instances of this type of disciplinary action. In a statement to WSN, university spokesperson Shonna Keogan said the Office of Student Conduct has not received many reports of fake screeners.

“If students are found to have knowingly manipulated an access control measure in an effort to thwart security and public health protocols, the disciplinary consequences would become more formal and serious, such as disciplinary probation or restriction of privileges to access certain locations,” Keogan wrote.

Others have found a way to streamline the screener process without the use of external programs. In February, Franco noticed that if he completes the Daily Screener on Safari instead of NYU Mobile, he can simply refresh the page every morning and NYU will email him updated screener results. “I don’t even have to fake my screener now,” Franco said. He shared the trick with Reddit users on r/nyu.