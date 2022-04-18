Sure, you read all the brochures and saw the happy students frolicking in Washington Square Park. But what about the real questions: How do people make friends in a school this big and a city that’s even bigger? Are Friday nights in college really as glamorous as they are in the movies? What is that Liberal Studies program that you keep hearing about, and maybe even got placed into yourself? Will your parents disown you if you give up on engineering and become a film student?