The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine

The Fashion Issue
Fall 2024
Letters from the editors
Yezen Saadah, Editor-in-Chief:
I’ve never considered myself to be especially fashionable. I don’t think I was ever even conscious of what I chose to wear every day. Prior to starting college, I would typically get up, throw on a red polo shirt and some jeans, slide into my now-disposed-of black Air Forces and call it a day. To put it simply, my taste in fashion is more or less nonexistent.
Karina Rower, Under the Arch Editor:
The aspirational glory of writing for a fashion magazine has been at the forefront of my mind for the majority of my life. I strongly identify as an apologist for the tone-deaf, early-aughts romantic comedies, and the “working-girl-at-a-magazine” trope seen in films like “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and “13 Going on 30” — essentially the mood board for my life, though ridiculously unrealistic.
Mikaylah Du, Under the Arch Editor:
I’ll admit it — I didn’t really think about fashion in high school, but I fell for the allure of reinventing myself in New York. I wanted to be like one of those cool, aesthetic New York City girls. I wanted to start making friends who knew about fashion and makeup and trends and being cool. I craved that “college glow up” more than even I understood. I wanted to leave high school behind.
Best of Fashion Week
Ranked: The top 5 looks from WSN’s NYFW coverage
Here are the most memorable moments from the Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week shows.
Beyond Fashion Week
Beyond NYU: How a Gallatin alum built her brand up from flea markets to fashion shows
Dissatisfied with her experiences in the fashion industry, Leah Gans decided to change the trajectory of her career by creating a clothing label.
Style on the Square
These first-day ‘fits make great first impressions.
Perspectives on personal style
Trend watch
Your ultimate guide to thrifting around NYU
Hot girls don’t gatekeep: This itinerary offers curated designer labels at 2nd STREET NoHo to affordable pieces at L Train Vintage.
