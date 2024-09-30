The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine

September 30, 2024

Under the Arch

The Fashion Issue

Fall 2024

Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.

Letters from the editors

Yezen Saadah, Editor-in-Chief:

 

I’ve never considered myself to be especially fashionable. I don’t think I was ever even conscious of what I chose to wear every day. Prior to starting college, I would typically get up, throw on a red polo shirt and some jeans, slide into my now-disposed-of black Air Forces and call it a day. To put it simply, my taste in fashion is more or less nonexistent.

 

 

Read more of Yezen's letter>

Karina Rower, Under the Arch Editor:

 

The aspirational glory of writing for a fashion magazine has been at the forefront of my mind for the majority of my life. I strongly identify as an apologist for the tone-deaf, early-aughts romantic comedies, and the “working-girl-at-a-magazine” trope seen in films like “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and “13 Going on 30” — essentially the mood board for my life, though ridiculously unrealistic.

 

Read more of Karina's letter>

Mikaylah Du, Under the Arch Editor:

 

I’ll admit it — I didn’t really think about fashion in high school, but I fell for the allure of reinventing myself in New York. I wanted to be like one of those cool, aesthetic New York City girls. I wanted to start making friends who knew about fashion and makeup and trends and being cool. I craved that “college glow up” more than even I understood. I wanted to leave high school behind.

 

Read more of Mikaylah's letter>

Best of Fashion Week

A model stands in the center of a white room wearing a long, flowing royal blue dress with a low neckline. The skirt of the dress includes multiple shades of blue. Nine other models stand behind her.

WSN at New York Fashion Week

Spring/Summer 2025

Read >

Ranked: The top 5 looks from WSN’s NYFW coverage

Ella Sabrina Malabanan, Contributing Writer

Here are the most memorable moments from the Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week shows.

Read >

A model wears a pink and green tweed jacket in front of clothing racks.

Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW

Karina Rower, Under the Arch Editor

In St. John’s spring collection, timeless textures are brought to life with the colors and embellishments of the late 1960s.

 

Read>

Two images of models side-by-side

Andrew Kwon’s ‘ephemeral’ embraces fantastical floral fashion

Shiphrah Moses, Culture Editor

Ethereal and intimate, Andrew Kwon’s Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week show transports viewers into another world.

 

Read>

Beyond Fashion Week

Beyond NYU: How a Gallatin alum built her brand up from flea markets to fashion shows

Aashna Miharia, News Editor

Dissatisfied with her experiences in the fashion industry, Leah Gans decided to change the trajectory of her career by creating a clothing label.

Read >

Style on the Square

Annie Emans, Beauty & Style Editor

These first-day ‘fits make great first impressions.

Read >

Perspectives on personal style

Clothing for a cause: How fashion design helped me find purpose

Julia Smerling, Photo Editor

My clothes tell a story of my past, present and future.

 

Read>

How the writers I love — both fictional and real — influence what I wear

Alexa Donovan, Arts Editor

My life is shaped by the media I consume. So is my closet.

 

Read>

Trend watch

Your ultimate guide to thrifting around NYU

Daphne Zhu, Contributing Writer

Hot girls don’t gatekeep: This itinerary offers curated designer labels at 2nd STREET NoHo to affordable pieces at L Train Vintage.

Read >

A storefront with a green background displays suede boots, mary-jane shoes, and two mannequins. The left mannequin wears a grey turtleneck with a black midi skirt and trench coat, and the right wears brown patch-styled pants with a black turtleneck.Revamp your fall wardrobe with these 5 items inspired by runways

Yanel Siqueiros, Contributing Writer

The weather is starting to get cooler, and so will your style with these closet must-haves.

 

Read>

Ranked: Microtrends

Karina Rower and Annie Emans

Get ready for your wardrobe to be read for filth.

 

 

 

 

Read>

