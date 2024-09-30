New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
A group of police officers and protesters gathered outside a white building. One protester holds a large Palestinian flag on the left, while another has an Israeli flag on the right and police officers stand in the middle.
A look into how U.S. colleges responded to waves of on-campus protests
A brunette girl wearing a white top smiling, standing against a green wall, with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U" illustrated next to her.
Beyond NYU: How a Gallatin alum built her brand up from flea markets to fashion shows
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch, surrounded by green bushes in front of several pastel-colored buildings. On top of one building is a purple flag reading N.Y.U., and on top of another is a red flag reading W.S.N. The sky is colored with a pastel-pink gradient.
What to do this week: VR flight simulator, a ‘Big Walk’ in the Bronx and more
A flier with the words “VOTING PLACE” taped to a doorway with a group of people inside the room.
RAs win majority vote to unionize
A large group of protestors marching with flags, signs, drums and banners. The large banners in the front left reads “STOP COP CITY”, “FREE PALESTINE” and a phrase in Arabic characters. The large banner on the right reads “GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA” and “WITHIN OUR LIFETIME”
Students join hundreds to protest Netanyahu’s UN address
A large group of protestors marching with flags, signs, drums and banners. The large banners in the front left reads “STOP COP CITY”, “FREE PALESTINE” and a phrase in Arabic characters. The large banner on the right reads “GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA” and “WITHIN OUR LIFETIME”
Students join hundreds to protest Netanyahu’s UN address
A woman stands on a podium and speaks into a microphone.
New York signs legislation saving some students money post-graduation
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Tandon study finds high pollution levels within the subway system
A group of protestors holding various signs outside, many of them reading “STOP THE BILL! TAX THE RICH.”
NYC students petition against NYU and Columbia tax cuts
A facade with no signage.
Starbucks leaves Astor Place after almost 30 years in business
A group of police officers and protesters gathered outside a white building. One protester holds a large Palestinian flag on the left, while another has an Israeli flag on the right and police officers stand in the middle.
A look into how U.S. colleges responded to waves of on-campus protests
A flier with the words “VOTING PLACE” taped to a doorway with a group of people inside the room.
RAs win majority vote to unionize
A large group of protestors marching with flags, signs, drums and banners. The large banners in the front left reads “STOP COP CITY”, “FREE PALESTINE” and a phrase in Arabic characters. The large banner on the right reads “GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA” and “WITHIN OUR LIFETIME”
Students join hundreds to protest Netanyahu’s UN address
N.Y.U. president Linda Mills stands at a podium as she addresses a group of people.
Mills hosts climate policy panel on ‘forgotten super pollutant’
People in multi-colored outfits stand in a circle around candles and flags on the ground.
Students hold vigil in Washington Square Park to mourn deaths in Lebanon and Palestine
A group of police officers and protesters gathered outside a white building. One protester holds a large Palestinian flag on the left, while another has an Israeli flag on the right and police officers stand in the middle.
A look into how U.S. colleges responded to waves of on-campus protests
A large group of protestors marching with flags, signs, drums and banners. The large banners in the front left reads “STOP COP CITY”, “FREE PALESTINE” and a phrase in Arabic characters. The large banner on the right reads “GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA” and “WITHIN OUR LIFETIME”
Students join hundreds to protest Netanyahu’s UN address
People in multi-colored outfits stand in a circle around candles and flags on the ground.
Students hold vigil in Washington Square Park to mourn deaths in Lebanon and Palestine
(Krish Dev and Qianshan Weng for WSN)
Student groups refuse to complete online modules reiterating updated conduct policy
NYU Reads author Hua Hsu on ‘polarization’ at college campuses
NYU Reads author Hua Hsu on ‘polarization’ at college campuses
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A brunette girl wearing a white top smiling, standing against a green wall, with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U" illustrated next to her.
Beyond NYU: How a Gallatin alum built her brand up from flea markets to fashion shows
A man with his arms crossed smiles at the camera. To his left, “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in bold white text.
Beyond NYU: Taking mind control past ‘science fiction’ and into the world
A girl sitting at a piano looks back while playing. “BEYOND” is drawn behind her and “N.Y.U.” is illustrated over a T.V. in light purple.
Beyond NYU: Writing songs for TikTok and the stage
A girl smiling for a photo on the sidewalk. “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in white font in the top left corner.
Beyond NYU: Maintaining memories through shared albums
The words “BEYOND NYU” next to a woman holding a book.
Beyond NYU: Writing to help women combat social media’s toxic impact
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Ranked: Microtrends
A storefront with a green background displays suede boots, mary-jane shoes, and two mannequins. The left mannequin wears a grey turtleneck with a black midi skirt and trench coat, and the right wears brown patch-styled pants with a black turtleneck.
Revamp your fall wardrobe with these 5 items inspired by runways
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Your ultimate guide to thrifting around NYU
A brunette girl wearing a white top smiling, standing against a green wall, with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U" illustrated next to her.
Beyond NYU: How a Gallatin alum built her brand up from flea markets to fashion shows
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Ranked: Microtrends
A storefront with a green background displays suede boots, mary-jane shoes, and two mannequins. The left mannequin wears a grey turtleneck with a black midi skirt and trench coat, and the right wears brown patch-styled pants with a black turtleneck.
Revamp your fall wardrobe with these 5 items inspired by runways
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Your ultimate guide to thrifting around NYU
A brunette girl wearing a white top smiling, standing against a green wall, with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U" illustrated next to her.
Beyond NYU: How a Gallatin alum built her brand up from flea markets to fashion shows
A table with various pins and stickers with the “HUMANE LEAGUE” logo. Brochures and magnets are also placed scattered on the table.
NYU’s Plant-Based Food Festival satisfies stomachs and strives for smaller carbon footprints
A look inside a Cuban restaurant. Pictured are tables and chairs against the walls and employees behind the counter.
Community gems: The restaurants that feel like home
The interior of a Mexican restaurant contains decorative sombreros hanging on the wall above the kitchen counter, with a large sign on the right features the words "BIRRIA L.E.S. TACOS”.
5 must-try restaurants on St. Marks Place for your next night out
A closed deli with sticker advertisements peeling off its windows and a “For Lease” sign on the front.
After a sudden shutdown, NYU students say goodbye to Heavenly Market and Deli
A bowl filled with noodles and various toppings in the top left corner and a sushi roll on a small plate in the bottom left corner. A hand holding a burger with lettuce and a meat patty in the top right corner and a plate with round dim sum dumplings is under the hand below it
Exciting restaurant openings you missed over the summer
In a purple-lit room, a student holds a striped rainbow flag with a blue triangle and white star while another student next to her holds a black-and-white flag.
Haus of Violets works to foster queer joy and expression on campus
An N.Y.U. flag flying in the sky, with an American flag draped over the left side and a Chinese flag on the right.
How multicultural clubs helped me find my place at NYU
Two men walk past the exterior of a brick building.
How students at NYU find community during Passover
Three men dancing and clapping while a woman sings on a stage. Light up letters are at the front of the stage spelled “ARAB.”
NYU Arab Festival vibrantly celebrates Middle Eastern and North African cultures
A storefront with text that reads “Pop Up Grocer & CAFE.”
From baked goods to books: 4 must-visit, women-owned businesses
Collage of the five dating apps, with “tinder” and “match” on the left, “RAYA” in the middle, and “Hinge” and “Bumble” on the right.
Ranked: Dating apps
Line of colorful tin cans arranged next to each other. From left to right: “GHOST” on a yellow and blue can, “BANG ENERGY” on a white and blue can , “C4” on a black and orange can, “ALANI NU” on a blue and mint green can, “MONSTER” on a black and neon green can, “CELSIUS” on an orange and white can, “JAVA MONSTER” on a brown can, “PRIME” on a pink and white can, “YERBA MATE” on a yellow and red can and “RED BULL” on a blue and tin can.
Ranked: Energy drinks
Six water bottles lined up against a white background.
Ranked: Water bottles
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
A model wearing a long light-blue spaghetti-strap dress walks in the middle of 10 other models standing in a circle.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection
A model wears a pink and green tweed jacket in front of clothing racks.
Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW
Two images of models side-by-side
Andrew Kwon’s ‘ephemeral’ embraces fantastical floral fashion
A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
Two people stand against a cityscape, one of them looks through a scope.
NYFF 62 Review: ‘Megalopolis’ is a fever dream of conspiracy plots and over-the-top flaunts of wealth
A man in a blue shirt lies on a grassy hill covered in rocks. Behind him is a yellow tractor at the top of the hill.
NYFF 62 Review: ‘No Other Land’ harrowingly documents displacement
An illustration of a purple hand with its index finger up. In the background are repeated drawings of blue trench coats.
Review: ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ has viewers praying for more
Two singers on stage, one on their knee while the other puts their foot on their leg. In the background, a large jumbotron shows a close-up of the two.
Review: The Sweat Tour turns Madison Square Garden into New York City’s hottest club
A group of four people sitting and lounging around the staircase in a living room; one person in a red sweater sits on a speaker while holding onto an old television.
Review: Hippo Campus’ ‘Flood’ is a warm and welcome look at getting older
An illustration of four women’s faces, each in front of a blue square. The words “COCO MELLORS” are above the faces and “BLUE SISTERS” are below the faces.
Review: ‘Blue Sisters’ by Coco Mellors perfectly underscores the meaning of sisterhood
A collage of four book illustrations.
Books beyond Bobst: A novel longlisted for the National Book Award, a book by a trailblazing activist and more
NYU Reads author Hua Hsu on ‘polarization’ at college campuses
NYU Reads author Hua Hsu on ‘polarization’ at college campuses
A collage of four illustrated book covers on solid-colored backgrounds.
Books beyond Bobst: An art history novel, an athletic autobiography and more
An aisle of bookshelves filled with multicolored books.
5 books that will help your transition from the beach to the classroom
Two people stand against a cityscape, one of them looks through a scope.
NYFF 62 Review: ‘Megalopolis’ is a fever dream of conspiracy plots and over-the-top flaunts of wealth
A man in a blue shirt lies on a grassy hill covered in rocks. Behind him is a yellow tractor at the top of the hill.
NYFF 62 Review: ‘No Other Land’ harrowingly documents displacement
An illustration of a purple hand with its index finger up. In the background are repeated drawings of blue trench coats.
Review: ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ has viewers praying for more
In front of a brick wall, two men sit across from each other at a small table. One man appears normal while the other has a disfigured face.
Review: ‘A Different Man’ is a thought-provoking take on transformative medicine
Two people sit closely looking at each other in a futuristic, brightly lit background.
Review: While beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, ‘Uglies’ is shoved right down your throat
Two singers on stage, one on their knee while the other puts their foot on their leg. In the background, a large jumbotron shows a close-up of the two.
Review: The Sweat Tour turns Madison Square Garden into New York City’s hottest club
A group of four people sitting and lounging around the staircase in a living room; one person in a red sweater sits on a speaker while holding onto an old television.
Review: Hippo Campus’ ‘Flood’ is a warm and welcome look at getting older
Three men in a forest setting wearing black jackets stand side by side as they look off to the right of the frame.
Review: ‘The Forest Is the Path’ follows Snow Patrol’s decade-long healing journey
Two women sit on a stage, speaking into microphones in front of a red backdrop.
Steinhardt welcomes rapper Eve as its newest scholar-in-residence
A stone statue of two rectangular figures embracing each other.
Review: COIN lets go of expectations on ‘I’m Not Afraid Of Music Anymore’
Two people stand back-to-back in the middle of a dark stage. On the left is a woman in scrubs, while a man on the right is wearing a brown military suit.
Medicine meets music: How health care workers communicate loss through song
A woman leans on a cardboard box marked with the word "ACCEPTANCE" in bold black text.
Tisch students debut ‘If Words Could Talk’ at Theater For the New City
Seven people wearing medieval outfits dancing on a stage.
Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ does celebrity casting right
A bearded Indian man wearing a blue suit kneels between the white words “Vir Das Mind Fool.” There are gold designs depicting clowns, microphones and mountains bordering the frame.
Award-winning comedian Vir Das brings India to Carnegie Hall in his ‘Mind Fool’ Tour
People standing in front of a stage with theater decor. There are brown cardboard that have trees and tree branches on them surrounding the stage.
Review: Rattlestick Theater holds first annual ‘Ratcracker’ fundraiser
A canvas with a scene of people in an outdoor market wearing popular 19th century dress
Review: ‘Mexican Prints at the Vanguard’ highlights Mexico’s colorful and complicated history
Surrounded by other people, a person in a red shirt stands under letters on a white wall which reads, “HOW DO WE PLAY?” in rainbow colors.
‘How Do We Play?’ will revitalize your inner child
Two black display walls with eight photos and descriptions of each.
‘The End of Democracy in Five Acts’ uncovers five countries’ descent into authoritarianism
A window pane with signage for an art exhibit reads "Where Do We Go From Here? The Four Freedoms Photographs."
Review: ‘Where Do We Go From Here? The Four Freedoms Photographs’ fosters creative discourse around American imagery
People look at paintings in an art gallery.
Review: Capturing memory and everyday moments at ‘Can Thought Go On Without A Body?’
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
An illustration of the Earth with a giant red ballot box that reads “VOTE.” Many paper airplane ballots fly towards it.
Opinion: Voting abroad can seem daunting — but it’s essential
Five panelists sit on a stage in front of a red curtain and a screen that reads “Listening from the Heart.”
Guest Essay: NYU in Dialogue’s ‘Shared Grief, Shared Hope’ panel was heartbreakingly healing
An illustration of two purple islands in a starry night sky. The further one is a white arch with “W.S.P.” and an N.Y.U. flag and on the closer one is a person sitting in a bedroom on their laptop.
Opinion: Some distance from campus may be what you need
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must reckon with its actions at Gould Plaza
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red "Vote N.Y.C." sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
An illustration of two purple islands in a starry night sky. The further one is a white arch with “W.S.P.” and an N.Y.U. flag and on the closer one is a person sitting in a bedroom on their laptop.
Opinion: Some distance from campus may be what you need
A crowd of people holding up signs while marching through Washington Square Park.
A guide to navigating protests on campus
(Mikaylah Du for WSN)
A love letter to New York City
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Opinion: Dramatically increasing law enforcement in NYC subways is not the answer to safety concerns
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A cobblestone street with brick buildings on the left side and white buildings on the right.
Opinion: Language & Cultural Houses are more than just quaint cottages splattered across campus
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
The photo is shot from behind a troupe of police in helmets surveying a group of protesters while the Washington Square Arch stands above them all.
Opinion: NYU’s hypocritical attitude toward student activism isn’t new
An illustration of a violet torch illuminating a student doing an N.Y.U. training module on their computer.
Opinion: NYU’s How We Engage Toolkit forces students to comply with its politics
A student with long hair wearing five different graduation caps stacked on top of one another. There is a purple graduation cap falling off the top and the student is reaching out to catch it.
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Guest Essay: Club reimbursements render officers penniless and employees overworked
An illustration of a line of students struggling to find their N.Y.U I.D.s. Separately, a student walks through easily using their phone.
Opinion: Can we please say goodbye to physical IDs at NYU?
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Five panelists sit on a stage in front of a red curtain and a screen that reads “Listening from the Heart.”
Guest Essay: NYU in Dialogue’s ‘Shared Grief, Shared Hope’ panel was heartbreakingly healing
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
The photo is shot from behind a troupe of police in helmets surveying a group of protesters while the Washington Square Arch stands above them all.
Opinion: NYU’s hypocritical attitude toward student activism isn’t new
A student with long hair wearing five different graduation caps stacked on top of one another. There is a purple graduation cap falling off the top and the student is reaching out to catch it.
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Guest Essay: Club reimbursements render officers penniless and employees overworked
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
File Photo: NYU Tisch School of the Arts located at 721 Broadway. (Katie Peurrung for WSN)
A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he’s scheduled to teach again.
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
Women’s tennis player wins championship, men’s soccer score double digits and other news
Women’s tennis player wins championship, men’s soccer score double digits and other news
An illustration of a purple-colored person on the right shouts “OUT OF BOUNDS" while holding a big whistle on the left. Behind the person is a cathedral, a tower and a statue of someone holding a torch.
Out of Bounds: Carlos Alcaraz wins the Laver Cup for Europe, professional English cricketers announce equal pay, Prague hosts penultimate round of Climbing World Cup
A girl jumps up, swings and hits a volleyball.
Staff predictions: Women’s volleyball play first conference games
A panel of three men sit on a stage with a large screen above them projecting a photo with Celtics basketball players titled “THE ISLAMIC CENTER AT NYU AND THE BLACK MUSLIM INITIATIVE PRESENTS FAITH ON THE COURT.”
NBA star Tacko Fall discusses his ‘Faith on the Court’ in talk at Kimmel
Athlete Julian Aske wears a purple short sleeve shirt that reads “N.Y.U. VIOLETS” in block white lettering as he poses on a roof with the Empire State Building in the background.
In the Huddle: How NYU’s Julian Aske shattered cross country records
A person in a white top, jeans and pink strawberry earrings sits on a park bench with a pink tote bag.
Style on the Square
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch shown from a low angle. Around and behind the arch are cells and a DNA strand.
The Research Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

Beyond NYU: How a Gallatin alum built her brand up from flea markets to fashion shows

Dissatisfied with her experiences in the fashion industry, Leah Gans decided to change the trajectory of her career by creating a clothing label.
Aashna Miharia, News Editor
September 30, 2024
(Courtesy of Sydney Sullivan)

Gallatin alum Leah Gans came to NYU with a passion for fashion, but left with a degree in the psychology field. Now, she’s hitting rewind and teaching herself how to channel her artistic vision into clothing as the founder and designer behind Les Miss NYC.  

A vintage clothing store on Mott Street, Gans’ brand has become known for its bright colors and whimsical collections featuring vintage fruit prints and pieces paying homage to childhood ballet lessons. Ever since Gans founded Les Miss in 2020, she has been featured in Elle Magazine, The Guardian and at New York Fashion Week for her self-made brand that celebrates sustainability, collaboration and unconventional artistry. 

In an interview with WSN, Gans discussed how she broke into the fashion industry, translating visual art into clothing design and the future of Les Miss. 

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. 

WSN: How did you get your start in the fashion industry? 

Gans: I graduated from NYU in 2020, which was a bit of a weird time. I couldn’t find a job in 2020, so I started working retail at a jewelry store in the city. I started grad school that next fall, and around the same time when I was working at that jewelry store, I started making my own jewelry because I just got inspired being there every day. I started selling it at a flea market, Artists & Fleas in Brooklyn. I ended up going to LA and selling my jewelry at the market’s location in LA as well, and it just took off. I realized I could really make a living doing this.

Gans decided to pursue a concentration in child and adolescent psychopathology and education policy at the Gallatin School of Individualized Study. Despite her interest in fashion, she found her initial internships in the fashion industry to be less creative than what she hoped for in a career.  

After graduating from NYU, Gans spent her weeks working a retail job, taking clinical psychology classes in graduate school and making glass jewelry — which she described as an “elevated version of what you might make at summer camp with your friends.” On the weekends, Gans sold her handmade jewelry at flea markets such as the Greenpoint Terminal Market and Hester Street Fair. 

As her booth grew in popularity, Gans struggled to keep up with the demand for her product on her own. She decided it was time to dive headfirst into turning her business from a weekend hobby to a full-time career. Quitting her retail job and dropping out of graduate school, Gans put her savings toward working with a manufacturer to produce her jewelry. 

WSN: What inspired you to grow Les Miss from a jewelry business at weekend flea markets to a clothing store? 

Gans: I had made all of these connections through these flea markets, and I had made a lot of friends who had small businesses. The original concept for the store was that I was selling my jewelry in addition to a curated selection of these other small businesses’ handmade goods — like my friend who does tie-dye indigo stuff, we were selling her clothes and her knitwear, and then my other friend that upcycles vintage, we were selling her stuff. It was all handmade, one-of-a-kind pieces, so the business model quickly became pretty unsustainable. There would be times where we’d have nothing in store to sell, and that just couldn’t work. That’s when I really started thinking about designing my own clothing and starting my own label.

Gans opened a brick-and-mortar store in Nolita in December 2021 and launched her first clothing collection in May 2022. Following the success of this collection, Gans said that she was inspired to create collections that were larger and more complex.

WSN: Without any formal experience, how did you start designing clothes for your brand? 

Gans: I had a lot of artwork that I had created for the brand. I wasn’t really thinking about the shape of clothing or the actual design of clothing — I was more coming from a graphic design standpoint. For example, I had drawn this picture of my cat that I wanted to put on something, and that was our first best-selling tank top. I just used the artwork I had already created and got it printed on sweatshirts, tank tops, T-shirts, did some embroidery with it, just played around with that — and that was really the first collection. Now, I’m definitely going through more of a design perspective whereas a lot of our clothing doesn’t even necessarily have graphics on it and it’s more about the cut, the fit and the overall look. But, that’s definitely been an evolution.

One of the brand’s most recognizable collections, “Feeling Fruity,” was a collaboration between Gans and NYU alum Jordan French, who hand-painted various fruits that Gans transformed into patterns and printed onto pieces that include skirts and tops. Originally released in the spring of 2023, the collection was featured in the 2023 Gallatin Fashion Show and was recently re-released to include more pieces. 

Gans said that while she is primarily focused on creating original clothing, she still loves to collaborate with small businesses and designers — many of whom are her friends in the industry — to continue to feature their work at the store.

WSN: What is it like to run a small business in New York City? 

Gans: It’s just a really tight knit community in New York. For instance, our friends at Bedford Vintage will host a rooftop flea market and then we’ll sell there, or Awoke Vintage will host something and we collaborate with them. One of the most beautiful things about doing this and the spirit of small business in New York is that everyone is always willing and looking to work together. It doesn’t really matter how much bigger or smaller they are than us. Everyone’s open to working with everyone and really supports and wants to bring each other up.

Gans has now turned her focus to growing Les Miss’ online store and social media presence to gain traction beyond New York City. While shoppers can find Les Miss’ products at Lisa Says Gah and Urban Outfitters, Gans also hopes to see the brand on other online retailers like SSENSE or Revolve. 

WSN: Looking back, what do you think you have learned with owning your own business?  

Gans: There are so many benefits and there are so many downfalls from owning your own business. I have a lot of freedom and when I started, I felt like I was pretty young to have all this responsibility, and that felt a little overwhelming. I’m definitely the type of person that jumps in with two feet first and thinks about the consequences later. I’m glad I was that way because otherwise, I don’t think I would have ever done it, had I even thought about how risky it is. There’s so many pros and cons, but I think at the end of the day, I’m so glad I’m doing what I’m doing. I can’t really see myself doing something else.

Contact Aashna Miharia at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Aashna Miharia
Aashna Miharia, Deputy News Editor
Aashna Miharia is a first-year studying journalism and public policy with a minor in business studies. She’s from the Boston area and a novelist, coffee enthusiast and lover of independent bookstores. You can usually find her listening to an audiobook while wandering around New York City or on Instagram @aashnamiharia.