Ranked: The top 5 looks from WSN’s NYFW coverage
Here are the most memorable moments from the Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week shows.
Ella Sabrina Malabanan, Contributing Writer | Sept. 30, 2024
New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2025 collections showcased the latest in fashion, from cutting-edge streetwear to elegant haute couture looks. While not every outfit made an impact, here are the five that stood out most from the shows that WSN attended.
5. Will Gates II’s elevated skater look
The baggy silhouettes of skater style have been influencing the broader fashion world for decades, and this look from up-and-coming designer Will Gates II brings a new twist to it. He contrasts fabric textures to add dimension to the ensemble, pairing soft flowy pants with a vest made of stiff, durable fabric. The details are what ties this look together, like the prominent logos and the Michael Jordan motif — a nod to Gates’ hometown of Chicago.
4. Andrew Kwon’s ethereal corset gown
In an intimate show set at the trendy Korean fried chicken restaurant, COQODAQ, designer Andrew Kwon showed off his skill of creating lavishly intricate garments. However, my favorite piece from the show was one of his simpler works. Though monochromatic, the white dress features a corset top with a pearly sheen and a clean, sleek drop-waist silhouette. The subtle floral details along the neckline and the shimmery fabric of the skirt give it an ethereal look, like it belongs on an elvish princess, which is further imagined by the models hair and minimal makeup. Although this dress is less dramatic than Kwon’s more maximalist gowns from the show, the simplicity of the draping, fluid skirt and constructed corset truly paid off.
3. The Salting’s nautical-inspired suit
Gender-inclusive clothing brand thesalting showcased their nautical-inspired collection filled with stripes and brimmed hats. The oversized powder blue pinstripe suit somehow perfectly straddles the line between pajamas and formalwear by combining a loose, casual fit with a typical formal pattern. The styling with the bright red knot on the lapel and coordinating scarf evokes sailor uniforms to perfectly fit into the maritime theme. The oversized proportions are cut in a way that feels playful without being clownish. If sailor core is a new aesthetic, then I don’t mind if it looks this good.
2. Victor de Souza’s grungy Elizabethan ensemble
In Victor de Souza’s “The Rabbit hOle of Style” collection, the designer showcased a dramatic, monochromatic tan co-ord set consisting of a long skirt, a long-sleeved peplum top and thigh-high boots with an irregular matching harness strapped over the top. The top’s buttons and ruffles along its collar and sleeves look Elizabethan-inspired, but the harness adds a modern, grungy edge. Impeccably tailored and styled, the design evokes the fashion of the popular movie series “Dune.” This look’s union of chic, unfunctional frills with utilitarian accessories will have fellow “Dune” fans seeing glimpses of the franchise’s fashion through the structured formal wear and the functional suits.
1. Frederick Anderson’s take on the “naked dress”
The “naked dress” trend is continuing on the runway with countless sheer outfits, showing off lingerie and playing with simple silhouettes. While I thought the trend could no longer excite me, Frederick Anderson proved me wrong with this stunning black ensemble. The sheer dress’s sparse and strategically placed beading falls perfectly over the black undergarments, and the thick oversized robe contrasts with the thin, delicate material of the dress. The overall look is dramatic, striking and jaw-droppingly beautiful.
