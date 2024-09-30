Ranked: The top 5 looks from WSN’s NYFW coverage

In an intimate show set at the trendy Korean fried chicken restaurant, COQODAQ, designer Andrew Kwon showed off his skill of creating lavishly intricate garments. However, my favorite piece from the show was one of his simpler works. Though monochromatic, the white dress features a corset top with a pearly sheen and a clean, sleek drop-waist silhouette. The subtle floral details along the neckline and the shimmery fabric of the skirt give it an ethereal look, like it belongs on an elvish princess, which is further imagined by the models hair and minimal makeup. Although this dress is less dramatic than Kwon’s more maximalist gowns from the show, the simplicity of the draping, fluid skirt and constructed corset truly paid off.

3. The Salting’s nautical-inspired suit