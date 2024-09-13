Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW

St. John, founded in Southern California, is constantly paying tribute to its brand heritage through the usage of knit and tweed fabrics. The West Coast roots of the brand call for breathable construction and silhouettes made for warmer weather. Bermuda and boy shorts pair with long-sleeve tweed jackets, allowing for a variety of styling choices.

“When I started off, the goal was to go lightweight,” Chiarparin said. “The weights were very heavy. We visualized spring, and then we resolved to go ultra light. We avoid wool, as it is itchy, and try to focus more on a cotton base.”

Even while prioritizing lightweight, versatile fabrics, the collection still offers leather and denim basics to contrast the more flowy bohemian pieces. Classic St. John hardware is present on nearly every item, including the accessories. Striped, colorful enamel is a repeated theme and can be found on clasps and cinching details on other garments in the collection. Zippers on jackets and bags are designed to look like a large loop representing a knit stitch, honoring the prominence of knitwear in St. John’s designs.