Ranked: Microtrends

It’s no wonder that it has become increasingly difficult to pick an outfit in this day and age. The social media landscape, populated with highly paid influencers claiming to be fashion experts, is constantly forcing trends onto audiences. Just because a cute top is linked on someone’s Amazon storefront doesn’t mean it’s necessarily right for you — by the time you purchase said top, the trend is most likely dead and gone. This is the consequence of microtrends, a phenomenon in which the trend cycle moves so fast that consumers cannot keep up.

Below, we have used our expert judgment as social media addicts to identify the worst of the worst microtrends of 2024 thus far. By the time this article is released, these trends may very well be irrelevant. For the sake of transparency, we must admit that we, too, have participated in these trends once before, but now see the error of our ways.

5. Ruching and ruffles