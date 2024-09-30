Revamp your fall wardrobe with these 5 items inspired by runways
Under the Arch
The weather is starting to get cooler, and so will your style with these closet must-haves.
Yanel Siqueiros, Contributing Writer | Sept. 30, 2024
As you pack away denim shorts and baby-tees, you might begin to feel overwhelmed by the prospect of having to redesign your style to fit the changing seasons. Internet buzzwords and micro trends can make it difficult to decide what pieces are worth spending hard-earned money on — and for college students, it’s important to make sure every penny counts. Fortunately, this year’s Fall/Winter runway season highlights five items that will elevate your everyday looks this fall.
Brown Suede Boots
If the Chanel Fall/Winter 2024/25 runway said anything about footwear, it was that a pair of tall, brown suede boots, like these from Sam Edelman, are a must-have for anyone trying to stay warm and fashionable. The boots are just the right amount of boho to give your outfit a relaxed vibe as you cozy up to study for midterms with a pumpkin-flavored beverage in hand. Leave last autumn’s leather boots behind and adopt a fresh, new look by pairing a brown suede boot with tights and a miniskirt, or even by pulling them over a pair of jeans.
Turtlenecks
Brands like Jean Paul Gaultier and Ralph Lauren are letting us know that the turtleneck, a fall closet staple, is here to stay this season. Any store with high-quality basics, like UNIQLO, is the perfect place to get one. The trendy “office siren” aesthetic calls for a turtleneck and a flattering pair of dress pants — an outfit that will surely turn heads. You can also keep it classic by pairing the top with a straight-leg jean for that timeless autumn look. The turtleneck is a simple and stylish piece that will help you brace the colder temperatures while keeping you classy and sophisticated.
Midi Skirts
Not entirely mainstream yet, a midi skirt adds a hint of character to an outfit and allows skirt lovers to continue wearing the piece without getting too cold. A variety of Fall/Winter 2025 collections featured several midi skirts on their runway, including Miu Miu, Dior and Ralph Lauren. This Aritzia midi skirt emulates the elegant nature of autumn in New York City. With a comfortable sweater and a pair of loafers, the semi-formal length of the skirt will help you look put together and professional for your classes this semester.
Buttoned Coats
New Yorkers are no strangers to buttoned coats, they have been a staple for decades upon decades. Brands like Chanel, however, have shown that there are ways to make buttons the focal point of the piece — their Fall/Winter runway showcased sweaters and coats with ornate buttons. A coat with distinctive buttons that stand out on the silhouette is a small way to add some personality and flair to an outfit. This coat from Aritzia shows how buttons can upgrade a simple coat, but also try looking in local thrift stores such as 2nd Street, L Train Vintage and Buffalo Exchange for a similar look. These stores offer a variety of one-of-a-kind pieces, and are great for searching for an affordable, interesting coat.
Pointed Toe Flats/Mary Janes
Flats and Mary Janes have made their way into wardrobes of many fashion enthusiasts throughout the past few years. Fashion shows from brands like Miu Miu are paving the way for pointed-toes to be the shoe of the season. These Madewell flats are a wonderful example of how adding a pointed toe elevates an outfit. More affordable options can also be found on Steve Madden’s website, and on resale sites like Depop and Poshmark. Wearing shoes like these with baggy jeans, and allowing the pointed toe to peek out, is a cute and fun way to add a bit of personality to your look. Shoes like these are bound to stand out and keep people talking about your incredible taste in footwear.
New York City’s reputation as a fashion hotspot can make dressing up stressful. Adding specific and creative pieces to your everyday outfits can help you step out of your comfort zone and expand your fashion horizons.