Revamp your fall wardrobe with these 5 items inspired by runways

Flats and Mary Janes have made their way into wardrobes of many fashion enthusiasts throughout the past few years. Fashion shows from brands like Miu Miu are paving the way for pointed-toes to be the shoe of the season. These Madewell flats are a wonderful example of how adding a pointed toe elevates an outfit. More affordable options can also be found on Steve Madden’s website, and on resale sites like Depop and Poshmark. Wearing shoes like these with baggy jeans, and allowing the pointed toe to peek out, is a cute and fun way to add a bit of personality to your look. Shoes like these are bound to stand out and keep people talking about your incredible taste in footwear.

New York City’s reputation as a fashion hotspot can make dressing up stressful. Adding specific and creative pieces to your everyday outfits can help you step out of your comfort zone and expand your fashion horizons.