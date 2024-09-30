Your ultimate guide to thrifting around NYU
Hot girls don’t gatekeep: This itinerary offers curated designer labels at 2nd STREET NoHo to affordable pieces at L Train Vintage.
Daphne Zhu, Contributing Writer | Sept. 30, 2024
As New York Fashion Week concludes, the world turns its gaze to the streets of New York City, where the style reflects the city’s spirit — bold, diverse and constantly evolving. Around NYU, vibrant thrift stores offer something for everyone, from designer steals to unique statement pieces. Style doesn’t only belong on the runway, but can be found nestled in the streets, curated by shops and in closets. Happy thrifting!
Looks Vintage Clothing
684 Broadway
Starting off with Looks Vintage Clothing, expect a range of vintage denim, retro tees, shoes and leather accessories from the 1940s to the 1990s. Cozy and curated with a clear focus on classic vintage pieces, you can find Carhartt jackets, Louis Vuitton belts and even watches. The store is more spacious than other thrift stores, and they also have fitting rooms. If you’re into classic vintage finds with a focus on designer pieces, this store is for you. The staff are knowledgeable and can assist you in finding rare items and unique pieces.
2nd STREET NoHo
712 Broadway
Located steps away from the NYU Bookstore, 2nd STREET NoHo specializes in curating a unique selection of Japanese fashion and designer pieces. Walking in, you’re greeted with designer shoes, wallets and bags from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and Miu Miu displayed prominently in the front. Near the center, you can find everything from graphic tees, jackets and denim to high-fashion items from brands like Acne Studios, Yohji Yamamoto and COMME des GARÇONS. Items generally range from $20 for basic pieces to $200+ for designer labels, which can be easy to come across due to the store’s selective stock and fast turnover.
Buffalo Exchange
332 E. 11th St.
Lively and bustling, Buffalo Exchange presents a variety of aesthetics in their clothes. The store is a popular spot for trading and buying vintage items, but they offer dresses and jackets, as well as a selection of accessories and shoes. Buffalo Exchange’s prices typically range from $10 to $70+, and the vintage haven has multiple stores around New York City. If you’re looking to trade in your pieces and refresh your wardrobe, they have a trade-in policy where customers can sell their clothes for cash or store credit.
East Village Thrift Shop
186 Second Ave.
If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, East Village Thrift Shop has a mix of anything from casual office-friendly pieces to statement vintage items. In true thrift store fashion, they have nearly everything — clothes, books, household furniture, games and more. In front of the store, they even have a discount rack to dig through, where prices range from $5 to $20.
L Train Vintage
204 First Ave.
For ’80s and ’90s sportswear, band tees, flannels and military jackets, head to L Train Vintage. The store feels nostalgic and well-organized, reflecting a mix of streetwear and designer aesthetics. With many items under $30, this thrift shop has affordable retro and vintage basics. For people who enjoy a subway trip with their thrifting adventure, L Train Vintage has multiple locations outside of lower Manhattan as well.