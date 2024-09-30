Your ultimate guide to thrifting around NYU

Starting off with Looks Vintage Clothing, expect a range of vintage denim, retro tees, shoes and leather accessories from the 1940s to the 1990s. Cozy and curated with a clear focus on classic vintage pieces, you can find Carhartt jackets, Louis Vuitton belts and even watches. The store is more spacious than other thrift stores, and they also have fitting rooms. If you’re into classic vintage finds with a focus on designer pieces, this store is for you. The staff are knowledgeable and can assist you in finding rare items and unique pieces.

2nd STREET NoHo

712 Broadway