Style on the Square

The first days of the fall 2024 semester have arrived and with the start of classes comes anxiety, anticipation and, most importantly, new outfits.

It’s not easy picking an outfit for the first day of school. You want something that showcases your personality but still keeps up with fast-evolving fashion trends — something casual that also marks the special occasion, something simple that still manages to stand out.

In the fashion-forward New York City, it’s even more important to make a statement. With our diverse student population, no two students’ outfits will look the same. From elegant to alternative, every NYU student has something to offer. Here’s a glimpse into some of the first-day outfits that graced Washington Square Park.

Understated elegance