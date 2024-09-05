Style on the Square

The first days of the fall 2024 semester have arrived and with the start of classes comes anxiety, anticipation and, most importantly, new outfits.
It’s not easy picking an outfit for the first day of school. You want something that showcases your personality but still keeps up with fast-evolving fashion trends — something casual that also marks the special occasion, something simple that still manages to stand out.
In the fashion-forward New York City, it’s even more important to make a statement. With our diverse student population, no two students’ outfits will look the same. From elegant to alternative, every NYU student has something to offer. Here’s a glimpse into some of the first-day outfits that graced Washington Square Park.
Understated elegance
NYU Shanghai junior Anne-Grete Aljas described her outfit as “classy with a twist of modern.” With a silk skirt and contrasting chunky platform shoes, Aljas combines formal pieces with practical items, creating the perfect chic outfit for a sunny day in the city. Aljas has been enjoying NYU fashion, as she’s only been in New York City for two weeks.
“I’m definitely getting some inspiration from people watching in the parks,” Aljas said. “I’m feeling more brave to experiment with new styles.”
Boundless
Tisch sophomores Nic Chang, Gaspard Choquet and Samuel Brower are not only good friends, but seem to be style soulmates. Sure, all three dress differently — Chang opts for a sporty vibe, Choquet focuses on vintage styles and Brower enjoys comfy classics. Yet, all agreed that when they moved to New York City, they felt emboldened to explore beyond their past fashion choices.
“I would say I’m taking more risks,” Choquet said. “I’ve been accessorizing my outfits recently.”
“I grew up in a small town in Wisconsin where when I wore baggy jeans, I would be an outcast,” Brower said. “But now, not only am I not ridiculed, but I’m also invited to dress how I want to dress and explore my own personal style.”
Hometown hero
Tisch first-year Emma Wang is inspired by the punk and grunge styles from her hometown of Seattle. She appreciates her outfit staples, including her beloved Dr. Martens.
“I wear my Dr. Martens like all the time,” Wang said. “I feel so powerful wearing them.”
When asked about how her style would change in New York City, Wang noted that she was ready to embrace cozy outfits during cold winters.
“I’m so excited to wear jackets. I brought so many huge jackets,” Wang said. “Fur jackets and sherpa jackets will be defining my winter style.”
Bubbly and feminine
Tisch junior Remidy Dixon’s cheerful disposition perfectly matches her sweet and girly style. Dixon’s first-day ensemble featured sparkly jeans, bedazzled strawberry earrings and many shades of her favorite color — pink.
Since moving to New York City from Texas, Dixon noticed that her personal style evolved while maintaining its playful essence. Her Telfar bag is a perfect example, exuding both class and personality.
“[My style] was always very pink and bubbly when I was younger,” said Dixon. “Honestly, I think I’ve just matured my style.”
Subversive style
Gallatin sophomores Relli Kondo and Molly Sugalski prefer not to define their style.
“I wear what I like,” said Kondo, sporting a camouflage midi skirt and chunky accessories.
After some thought, Sugalski said she opts for elevated basics, including her 2000s-esque babydoll top.
From Sugalski’s platform Demonia boots to Kondo’s intricately decorated nails, the pair embrace unique statement pieces that allow their personality to shine through. Both agreed that since coming to NYU, they feel more free to express themselves through fashion.
“It’s really inspiring to be here,” Kondo said. “I feel a lot more comfortable just wearing whatever I want.”
