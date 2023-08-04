Welcome Home, Class of 2027

A guide to your first semester at college from WSN.

Aug 4, 2023

Each year, we send out this Welcome Issue to first-year students attending NYU for the very first time. It contains everything a new student needs to know to make the most of their first semester at NYU.

WSN publishes every weekday of the semester. Our student journalists hold NYU accountable, and provide critical coverage of the university, the neighborhoods it occupies, and its art and culture — coverage you can’t find anywhere else. We hope you’ll choose to continue hearing from us by subscribing to WSN here.



A wide-angle view of the fountain in Washington Square Park. Parkgoers sit on the bench in the foreground.

A guide to surviving your first semester at NYU

Look no further for help with your schedule, academics, making friends and more at the university.

An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.

A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park

WSN photographers walk you through moments in the park from over the past year.

An illustration of a coffee cup with letters A.T.T. printed on it, a Museum of Modern Art free ticket, a logo of I. Max, a library card of the New York Public Library and the logo of Microsoft office against a purple background.

How to navigate New York City on a budget

Living in New York can be expensive, but it doesn't have to break the bank. Here's what you need to know to make the most of the city while spending the least.

Featured Stories

A large open lobby with two stripes of lights on the ceiling. There are white tables on the left side and red sofa chairs on the right side. On the wall to the right hangs an art installation with strands of colorful wires.

What’s inside NYU’s $1.2 billion Paulson Center

NYU's largest building began to host classes on Jan. 23, over 16 years after the university unveiled plans for the massive construction project.

Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst

The good, the bad and the ugly of your new home away from your dorm.

N.Y.U. Welcome Week ambassadors stand on the steps in the lobby of the Kimmel Center for Student Life waving and cheering to passersby.

What to expect when you’re expecting: NYU Welcome edition

Here's our guide to preparing for your first week on campus.

Dining

A man on a bike passes by the exterior of The Halal Guys, located on 307 E. 14th Street.

The best cheap eats near NYU

Eat out at these seven places near campus without breaking the bank.

In the warmly lit vegan restaurant Modern Love, a woman is behind a bar and in front of a wooden wine cabinet. A room of customers occupies the foreground of the image.

From quick bites to date nights, vegan restaurants for every occasion

Tired of combing through Lipton dining hall's limited vegan options, or asking waiters for nonexistent vegan alternatives? These spots are perfect for you.

Ranked: What is the best NYU dining hall?

A senior's ranking of NYU's dining halls — take this with a grain of salt since the university's dining options don't have any.

More from our Ranked column

Light brown stairs leading up to a blue doorway. On both sides, the stairs have black railings.

Ranked: Places to cry in NYC

No, this isn’t a cry for help (yet), but thanks for your concern!


An illustration of five individuals. From left to right, a man with tattoos wearing a black graphic t-shirt, a man wearing an oversized white t-shirt and gray rounded sunglasses, a girl sitting at a cafe table, a man with a white button down shirt and khaki pants, and a man reclined on a white bed sheet.

Ranked: NYU students who will break your heart by senior year

Heartbreak is a rite of passage and the Violet variety sure is… something.


Opinions & perspectives

An illustration of a woman reaching forward to tap a man on the shoulder. Both sit at a classroom desk. The man is wearing a striped gray shirt and the woman is wearing a pink sweater.

Opinion: You should make a move on your class crush

What’s the worst that could happen?



A laptop screen displaying the words “Albert Course Evaluation Results” in purple with an explanation of the evaluations below in black text with hyperlinked text in blue.

Opinion: Sick of misleading Rate My Professors reviews? Use NYU’s tool instead.

Save yourself from a 5.0 professor who is actually a 1.9.



