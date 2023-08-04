Welcome Home, Class of 2027
A guide to your first semester at college from WSN.
Each year, we send out this Welcome Issue to first-year students attending NYU for the very first time. It contains everything a new student needs to know to make the most of their first semester at NYU.
WSN publishes every weekday of the semester. Our student journalists hold NYU accountable, and provide critical coverage of the university, the neighborhoods it occupies, and its art and culture — coverage you can’t find anywhere else. We hope you’ll choose to continue hearing from us by subscribing to WSN here.
You can also follow WSN on Instagram (@nyunews), X (T
A guide to surviving your first semester at NYU
Look no further for help with your schedule, academics, making friends and more at the university. Read more >>>
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
WSN photographers walk you through moments in the park from over the past year. Read more >>>
How to navigate New York City on a budget
Living in New York can be expensive, but it doesn’t have to break the bank. Here’s what you need to know to make the most of the city while spending the least. Read more >>>
Featured Stories
What’s inside NYU’s $1.2 billion Paulson Center
NYU’s largest building began to host classes on Jan. 23, over 16 years after the university unveiled plans for the massive construction project. Read more >>>
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
The good, the bad and the ugly of your new home away from your dorm. Read more >>>
What to expect when you’re expecting: NYU Welcome edition
Here’s our guide to preparing for your first week on campus. Read more >>>
Subscribe to the WSN Newsletter
Stay in the know about everything happening at NYU by subscribing to our newsletter. Subscribe >>>
Dining
The best cheap eats near NYU
Eat out at these seven places near campus without breaking the bank. Read more >>>
From quick bites to date nights, vegan restaurants for every occasion
Tired of combing through Lipton dining hall’s limited vegan options, or asking waiters for nonexistent vegan alternatives? These spots are perfect for you. Read more >>>
Ranked: What is the best NYU dining hall?
A senior’s ranking of NYU’s dining halls — take this with a grain of salt since the university’s dining options don’t have any. Read more >>>
More from our Ranked column
Ranked: Places to cry in NYC
No, this isn’t a cry for help (yet), but thanks for your concern!
Read more >>>
Ranked: NYU students who will break your heart by senior year
Heartbreak is a rite of passage and the Violet variety sure is… something.
Read more >>>
Opinions & perspectives
Opinion: You should make a move on your class crush
What’s the worst that could happen?
Opinion: Sick of misleading Rate My Professors reviews? Use NYU’s tool instead.
Save yourself from a 5.0 professor who is actually a 1.9.
Illustrations by Max Van Hosen.
Developed for web by Manasa Gudavalli.