Welcome Home, Class of 2027

Each year, we send out this Welcome Issue to first-year students attending NYU for the very first time. It contains everything a new student needs to know to make the most of their first semester at NYU.

WSN publishes every weekday of the semester. Our student journalists hold NYU accountable, and provide critical coverage of the university, the neighborhoods it occupies, and its art and culture — coverage you can't find anywhere else.

