Letter from the editor: On change

Dear Readers,

When thinking about my own first year at NYU, I vividly remember the mix of emotions that filled my heart — the excitement of meeting new friends and the thrill of exploring a new city, alongside the occasional pangs of homesickness and self-doubt. I had experienced love and heartbreak, all the ups and downs the transition from adolescence to adulthood would bring. From facing the turbulent relationships and rejection letters to navigating the hustle and bustle of New York City, it was a rollercoaster ride, and having something reliable to turn to made all the difference.

New York City can be hard. Adjusting to college can be hard. Adjusting to college in New York City often feels like a mental battle field. For many of you, the environmental and lifestyle changes will hit you like a truck, like they did for me when I first arrived. Nevertheless, after four years since I first set foot onto campus, I can confidently say that I’ve found my place. For me, that’s the WSN newsroom. It’s provided me with the structure and stability I needed to navigate this city. For you, that stability might come from one of NYU’s research laboratories, the dance team or even the cheese club.

College is about discovering who you are, what you’re passionate about and what impact you want to leave on the world. So, don’t be afraid to try new things, join clubs that interest you and take risks. Regardless of where you find your place in the city that is our campus, WSN hopes to be a source of consistency for you during this period of change.

We at WSN are no stranger to change — from having to overcome struggles of publishing at the height of the pandemic to rebuilding after the staff’s collective resignation in 2020. Every one of us at WSN — editors, writers, photographers, artists — has experienced what it’s like to be arriving at NYU for the first time. We know that change can be hard and we know the importance of having something dependable to grasp onto. While you spend the next four years navigating the labyrinth of course selections and finding your place in this diverse and vibrant campus community, we hope to be the trusted source that you gravitate toward.

Amid all the change you are about to experience, we aspire to be a reliable source of news and happenings on and off campus, as well as a platform for your voices to be heard. Our dedicated staff at Washington Square News is passionate about bringing you timely, accurate and engaging content. From in-depth news investigations to thought-provoking opinion pieces, arts and entertainment coverage, and insightful interviews, we strive to cover a wide range of topics that matter to you as members of the NYU community. So as you embark on this journey, we hope to be more than just a publication for you. We want to be a bridge connecting you to the pulse of our campus, a platform that amplifies your experiences and a support system to turn to during both the exciting and challenging moments of college life.

Sincerely,

Manasa Gudavalli

At the start of the academic year, WSN publishes content online Monday through Friday. Follow our Instagram and other social media accounts to stay up to date on all goings-on in the NYU community. Students interested in joining WSN’s staff should read our join page to learn more. WSN seeks students interested in reporting, editing, feature-length writing, web design, video, photography and more.

Contact Manasa Gudavalli at [email protected].