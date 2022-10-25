The best cheap eats near NYU

Eat out at these seven places near campus without breaking the bank.

A+man+on+a+bike+passes+by+the+exterior+of+The+Halal+Guys%2C+located+on+307+E.+14th+Street.

Kevin Wu

(Kevin Wu for WSN)

Jhenesis Hines, Contributing Writer
Oct 25, 2022

Let’s be honest — you splurged all of September trying every restaurant on your Instagram feed. New York City is one of the most expensive places to live and it can be hard to budget. Never fear, we tracked down seven of the most affordable places to eat near campus when you’ve had enough of the Cluckstein chicken, but your wallet needs a break. 

The exterior of Bagel Bob’s, located on 51 University Place.
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)

Bagel Bob’s

51 University Place, New York, NY 10003

Bagel Bob’s is the best way to burn that extra cash in your wallet, and their 10% off NYU student discount makes the quick dash between classes extra alluring. A five-minute walk from Washington Square Park, Bagel Bob’s has a variety of bagels and cream cheese flavors. Some of the most popular cream cheese flavors include strawberry, scallion, cinnamon walnut raisin, and garlic and herb. The standard bagel without cream cheese costs $1.40. With cream cheese, a bagel can range from $3.25 to $4.95.

A man on a bike passes by the exterior of The Halal Guys, located on 307 E. 14th Street.
(Kevin Wu for WSN)

The Halal Guys

307 E. 14th St., New York, NY 10003

The Halal Guys always comes in clutch at 11 p.m. This Middle Eastern eatery sells a variety of platters that include rice, a choice of meat or falafel, lettuce, tomato and slices of pita bread. They filled my platter generously and the food tasted amazing! These platters range from $10.29 to $11.29, and they also sell gyros for around $9. The Halal Guys is filling, affordable and open late, so if you are up until 2 a.m. studying for midterms, this is the place to go.

A shot of the exterior window of Dorado Tacos & Quesadillas, located on 28 E. 12th Street. A taco, burrito, chips and chiles are printed on the window.
(Rene Yap for WSN)

Dorado Tacos & Quesadillas

28 E. 12th St., New York, NY 10003

One thing that many students have pointed out is the struggle to find good Mexican food around campus besides the food truck outside of Bobst Library. Dorado sells tacos, quesadillas and burritos for reasonable prices. Their burritos range from $7 to $13, the tacos are all under $5, and the quesadillas range from $5 to $10. The California Burrito, with your choice of filling and fries, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and sour cream is a must try.           

An exterior shot of Golden Krust at night, located on 47 W. 14th Street.
(Kevin Wu for WSN)

Golden Krust

47 W. 14th St., New York, NY 10011

Though Jamaican food can be expensive in Manhattan, food from the chain restaurant Golden Krust can fill you up for a great price. Golden Krust is known for its delicious beef patties, which are savory crispy pastries filled with seasoned ground beef that only cost $4 to $5 each. If you don’t eat beef, they also offer chicken or shrimp patties, and if you’re vegetarian, they also sell a Beyond Meat patty and a veggie patty alternative.

The exterior of Captain Cookie & The Milkman, located on 741 Broadway
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)

Captain Cookie & The Milkman

741 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

If sweet o’clock hits and you’re a dollar short from stockpiling Insomnia Cookies, Captain Cookie & The Milkman is about to be your go-to. The cookies here are $2 each and come in many classic flavors such as chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and funfetti. For a dairy-free alternative, their vegan chocolate chip cookie is especially delicious. 

A man stands at the counter ordering food off the menu at MIGHTY Bowl, located on 120 MacDougal Street.
(Irum Han for WSN)

MIGHTY Bowl

120 MacDougal St., New York, NY 10012

Before you head towards Chipotle or Cava, have you had a bowl inspired by cities like Tokyo or Bali? MIGHTY Bowl is an Asian-inspired build-your-own-bowl eatery. Their bowls range from $12 to just over $14 and leave you with plenty of leftovers. When I went, the service was great and the food definitely matched the energy. The Seoul bowl is my go-to, and it has all the grilled steak, kimchi, scallions, bean sprouts, cucumber salad and roasted sesame seeds you could possibly eat.

A woman stands behind the counter making a dish at Taco Mahal. Various drinks are on display in the window.
(Natalia Kempthorne-Curiel for WSN)

Taco Mahal

73 7th Ave. S., New York, NY 10014

Have you ever wondered what an Indian-style taco would taste like? Well, you obviously haven’t been to Taco Mahal. This restaurant specializes in roti and naan tacos. You can choose from a variety of fillings such as chana masala, chicken curry or saag paneer. Get three roti tacos for around $11 or one naan taco with a side and a drink for $15.

Contact Jhenesis Hines at [email protected]