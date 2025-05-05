Ranked: Relationship Statuses

Cuffing season is officially over! After months of dates, hours on Hinge and texts that read “I just don’t think we’re going to work out,” many NYU students have finally partnered up by the end of the semester. These relationships will take on many different forms — while some couples will be caught in the Kimmel Center for University Life making out over chicken tenders, others will be awkwardly attempting to carry a conversation.

However, just because you’re cuffed doesn’t mean things don’t get complicated — I can assure you it’s far from black and white. I’ve had my go around the New York City dating pool, and I can confidently say that it is the worst thing in the world. One moment you’re a thing, and the next you’re asking, “What are we?” Although it’s not the easiest scene to navigate, you can still have fun with it. I’ve had my fair share of great experiences — it just depends on your priorities, and the list below may help you reframe them.