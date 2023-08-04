Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst

The fifth floor is just like the first floor and is usually filled with first-year students. If you do not wish to be associated with that stereotype, steer clear.

The seventh floor has a media lab with private screening rooms, but unfortunately they are usually full.

The eighth floor has the best views in Bobst. The north side reading room is the best spot to study in the entire library and is a silent space. Its floor-to-ceiling windows overlook almost the entirety of Midtown. This reading room offers a panoramic view of the Empire State Building, One Vanderbilt, the Chrysler Building and Hudson Yards — but of course, you are there to study. The natural light in the room during the day helps relax your eyes. However, the room is usually packed, so it’s best to get there early if you want to secure a spot.