Tisch dean to step down at the end of the academic year

Tisch dean Allyson Green will step down from her role at the end of the academic year after holding the position for over a decade, a universitywide message from President Linda Mills and Provost Georgina Dopico announced Monday.

Green, who joined NYU in 2012, will continue working as a professor in the school’s Department of Art and Public Policy and Department of Dance. During her time at the Tisch School of the Arts, she oversaw the school’s study abroad curriculum and performing arts departments before starting her tenure as dean two years later. In a statement to WSN, Green said continuing her work as a professor will allow her to work more directly with students.

“I have always possessed a deep love for teaching and have missed spending more substantial time with students,” Green said. “While it is bittersweet to step down from the greatest job in the world, I’m eager to reconnect with students and artist friends around the world.”

In the email announcing Green’s resignation, Mills and Dopico said the university will send another message “soon” about a search committee for her successor. Mills and Dopico praised Green for “all her dedication” to Tisch and its “fantastic community of artists,” adding that she will be leaving the school “in a better place than she found it.”

Throughout her tenure, Green raised $184 million to support Tisch’s students and programming, established the Martin Scorsese Institute of Cinematic Arts and spearheaded several programs and initiatives — including a Collaborative Arts BFA Program and the creation of Tisch’s first online-only degree program for an MA in Media Producing.

In 2022, Green faced backlash after a student created an anonymous blacklist accusing other Tisch students of misconduct, including sexual harassment. In an email to students, Green said the school could not take action against the accused students because of the list’s anonymity, encouraging students to instead report directly to NYU resources.

Earlier this month, a university spokesperson revealed that a Tisch professor was “no longer employed by NYU” after the professor was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple former students. The case had allegedly been reported to several offices at Tisch in November — including the dean’s — although the professor’s scheduled classes for the fall 2024 semester were not removed until this past summer.

Before joining NYU, Green chaired the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of California, San Diego, having previously spent several years as an assistant professor of dance at San Diego State University.The Tandon School of Engineering hired a new dean in July, who will begin his tenure next month after the previous dean announced her resignation in May 2023. Just a month prior, the Rory Meyers College of Nursing also named a dean, and the Stern School of Business has held an interim dean since February 2024 after the school’s last head was promoted to senior vice chancellor and head of global strategy.

Contact Liyana Illyas at [email protected]