Tisch prof. accused of sexual misconduct by former students ‘no longer employed’

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual misconduct.

Tisch professor Robert Benevides — who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple former students — is “no longer employed by NYU,” university spokesperson John Beckman told WSN.

Beckman did not provide further details on Benevides’ departure from NYU, saying “it is not the university’s practice to discuss individual personnel matters.” Benevides’ exit follows a WSN report into his conduct, which revealed that the professor was scheduled to teach at Tisch two semesters after a university investigation determined he sexually harassed a student.

Benevides, who served as the Tisch School of the Arts’ area head for special effects makeup, had been scheduled to teach Intro to 3D Character Design Using Zbrush and Special Effects Makeup I during the fall 2024 semester. Both courses were removed from Albert, NYU’s course registration platform, this past summer.

The former student whose complaint led to the university investigation had said that in one instance at the professor’s office, Benevides told her he would have sex with her. She shared this information with the Office of Equal Opportunity — the entity that oversees NYU’s response to allegations of sexual misconduct — which found that Benevides’ actions constituted sexual harassment, according to emails obtained by WSN.

“It’s reassuring to see accountability taking place,” the student, who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said of Benevides’ departure. “No student should ever have to experience harassment in an environment meant to foster growth and learning. I hope this serves as a step toward creating a safer environment for everyone in the NYU community.”

Other former students alleged the professor had touched them inappropriately, shown them pornographic material in class or sent messages regarding their appearance to their personal social media accounts. One of the students said Benevides also made inappropriate remarks to them in-person and at his apartment, including comments about pornography and their appearance.

Two of the students also filed formal misconduct complaints against Benevides with the OEO during summer 2023, one of whom was told there was “insufficient evidence” to show the professor’s behavior violated NYU’s Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy and another who said the OEO never followed up with her.

“Although we’re grateful that something has finally been done after all of our complaints, it still feels as though NYU did not respond to the situation until it had been publicized, and likely nothing would’ve been done at all had we not chosen to have it reported on in a publication,” said one student who filed a complaint against Benevides, who asked to remain anonymous due to privacy concerns. “NYU administration needs to get in touch with their moral compass so that something this lengthy and destructive doesn’t happen again.”

Benevides did not respond to phone calls or voicemail messages seeking comment.

