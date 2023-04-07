NYU’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing appoints new dean

NYU announced that Angela Amar, an accomplished nursing educator, will take over as dean of the university’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing this summer.

Angela Amar has been appointed as the new dean of the Rory Meyers College of Nursing. (Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas)

NYU named Angela Amar, the current dean of the Las Vegas School of Nursing at the University of Nevada, as the next dean of the university’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing on Thursday, April 6. Amar, who has worked to develop nursing programs at universities across the country, will begin her new role on Aug. 1 of this year.

In the university’s announcement, NYU president Andrew Hamilton said that Amar was chosen in part due to her work at UNLV’s nursing school, where she increased funding for research, and prioritized student success, as well as diversity and inclusion efforts.

“Angela Amar comes to NYU’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing with an outstanding reputation as a researcher, a nursing educator, and an advocate for the profession,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton also commended Amar for her work in developing the forensic nursing programs at Emory University, Boston College and Georgetown University. Amar also served as assistant dean, and later associate dean, at Emory from 2013 to 2017.

Amar received her undergraduate and master’s degrees in nursing from Louisiana State University in 1987 and 1992, and received a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania in 2003. She is a registered nurse in several states and is a certified adult psychiatrist.

She has also published books and other scholarly work on the topic of domestic violence, with a focus on improving the health care system for people who have had traumatic experiences. Her works include “A Practical Guide to Forensic Nursing,” “Gender Violence Prevention in Middle School Male Athletics Programs,” and “Bullying Prevention.”

Eileen Sullivan-Marx, the current dean of the nursing school, announced her retirement in June of last year, having served in the position for 10 years. Under her leadership, the school constructed a new building on 433 First Ave, and the school’s acceptance rate dropped below 10%.

Sullivan-Marx also strengthened the school’s relationship with NYU Langone Health, helped launch the Interprofessional Education program with NYU’s Long Island School of Medicine, and developed the Clinical Simulation Learning Center at the school. In Sullivan-Marx’s retirement announcement, Hamilton commended the dean for her efforts in helping those affected by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, which struck at the start of her tenure.

“We could not let the opportunity pass to express our gratitude, respect, and appreciation for the wonderful Eileen Sullivan-Marx,” Hamilton and Georgina Dopico, NYU’s interim provost, said in the announcement. “We are confident that the school Eileen has done so much to advance will be in excellent hands with Angela Amar.”

Contact Bruna Horvath, Carmo Moniz and Yezen Saadah at [email protected]