Tisch announces online master’s in producing

NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts announced it is accepting applications for a new, completely virtual Master of Arts degree in producing, which will be offered starting next fall.

The 15-month, 32-credit remote program will be the school’s first fully-online degree. Tisch dean Allyson Green said the program will help create a more accessible learning environment for students interested in producing films and television shows.

“We are excited to invite a new wave of creative producers to cultivate their craft alongside leading industry professionals,” Green wrote in a statement to WSN. “Our new program emphasizes a collaborative, flexible approach to bringing film and television projects to fruition and will equip students with a full breadth of producing skills in a modern learning environment.”

Annie Stanton, executive director of Tisch Special Programs, said the degree — which has been in development for two years — will teach students all aspects of production, from the pitch and development stage to post-production, marketing and distribution. It will also focus on navigating fundraising, casting actors and leading crew members. She also said the degree will be made up of seven-week modules.

“The program is ideal for self-starters, whether you are looking for more knowledge to level up in your career, are looking for a career change or have always been passionate about working with storytellers,” Stanton wrote to WSN.

Stanton said the ability to enroll and complete the program online will open doors to many new prospective students. She added that producing lends itself to online delivery because real-world producers often work on multiple projects remotely.

The program will utilize Smashcut, the online education platform founded by Tisch alum Daniel Blackman. Blackman, who graduated from Tisch in 1985, said he founded Smashcut after noticing a gap in the online education market. Prior to helping launch the new program, Blackman worked with Tisch on an online summer producing program for high school students.

“We’ve made a learning platform that was made specifically for teaching and learning filmmaking online,” Blackman said in an interview with WSN. “We’ve worked with NYU to produce high-quality video lessons, and what emerged was some of the best video lesson content out there.”

With an expected incoming class of 28 candidates in the fall 2024 semester, the program aims to add to the list of Tisch alumni who have produced films and shows like “Breaking Bad,” “Insecure,” “Night at the Museum” and “Nomadland.” As an alum, Blackman said he was proud to return to work with NYU and contribute to the future of producing.

“It’s amazing that 40 years later, we can help the next generation of filmmakers and producers,” Blackman said. “We’re very excited.”

