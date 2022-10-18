Culture’s cult choices: H Mart

Whether we’re on our way to the WSN office or grabbing dinner on the way home, H Mart is the go-to place for food for the culture desk.

H Mart is a New York City staple grocery store that specializes in Korean food. The closest H Mart to NYU is located at 39 Third Ave., and now offers delivery service for around $5. Whether you pick up or deliver, the journey of H Mart is one to be embarked on.

Let us assist you on your journey — from snacks to apps to mains to desserts. With our recommendations, you’ll be fine dining or hosting an H Mart feast for all your friends in no time.

HBAF Almonds, Jeju Matcha flavor

— Mayee Yeh, Deputy Managing Editor

These are not your Almond Mom’s snacks. I love a good almond moment, like mindlessly snacking on them until the whole bag is gone, kind of thing. I’m also the type of person who adores a high-grade not-Starbucks matcha latte. So, imagine, when I walk into H Mart, and I’m met with a wall of these coated goodies, and my eyes land on the Jeju Matcha almonds. My mouth is salivating and my neurons are firing. The first time I bought them, it was a $11.99 impulse buy. The secret to me being a returning consumer? I go to Teso Life where they’re $7.59.

Crunchy Strawberry Pocky

— Adrita Talukder, Deputy Culture Editor

I know. Pocky is probably one of the most popular snacks you can find in H Mart. But before you pass this off as an unoriginal recommendation, I have to push my crunchy strawberry pocky campaign. I always stuck to the original chocolate pocky, never paying strawberry a second glance until I tried crunchy strawberry pocky. I don’t know what they put in the crunchy topping — they’re freeze-dried strawberry bits — but it takes every good aspect of pocky and amplifies it. Crunchy strawberry pocky are sweet, crunchy, addictive and more expensive than the original at $4.49. But take my word for it — it’s worth it.

Spicy Tuna Onigiri

— Olivia Liu, Beauty & Style Editor

If you’re craving a sushi fix without having the time to eat a whole roll, look no further than these Japanese rice balls. I’m an avid sushi lover, but even I find that I gravitate toward those little $3.99 triangles of heaven for a quick pick-me-up over the sushi that beckons me right beside it. But beware — follow the directions on the tabs while opening your onigiri, or else you’ll find yourself with a whole lot of ripped seaweed. Once you master this seemingly simple process, there’s no doubt that onigiri will be your new go-to snack. They’re cute, they come in fun shapes and they’re easy to throw in your bag on the way to work or school. What more could you possibly want? Head to the back of the Third Avenue location and look for the little triangles of rice wrapped in nori and smushed together with your choice of salmon, kimchi, spicy tuna, mentaiko or tuna mayo.

Hot Pot Sauce and Canton Noodles

— Derek Hardy Kamakanaaloha Soong, Identity & Equity Editor

When my international friend cooked these stir fry noodles for me, I swear she transported me to her home country. It felt like eating at a restaurant, and I don’t say that lightly. This hot pot sauce from H Mart burns my sinuses every time I cook it on the stove. I’m obsessed! For a delicious bowl of noodles, boil some Canton noodles in a pot and add them to a pan with a sizzling combination of cooking oil and hot pot sauce. The noodles come in a small little bundle, but cook down to a mighty portion as they soak up the hot pot. Twirl the noodles in the oil and add some veggies, tofu and a scrambled egg for the most divine hot pot stir-fry noodles. My only recommendation is to not cook this recipe every day or you may lose interest — I say this as someone on a T-break from my own hot pot noodles.

Beksul Plum Flavored Extract

— Roshni Raj, Culture Editor

The options to elevate your drink and chef game are limitless with this plum-flavored extract. Plum extract changed the sparkling water game for me, and I typically hate any form of sparkling water. A spoon of plum extract swirled into La Croix Pamplemousse on the rocks will make your studying more bearable or elevate your sips at a party. Yes, I said Pamplemousse, but don’t worry, it’s just grapefruit. And for a real thriller, add your favorite shot or two to the mix. You could also throw in this extract as a marinade for meat or syrup for tea. Fun fact: this extract was featured in the fridge from the movie “Parasite.”

Frozen Milkshakes

— Derek Hardy Kamakanaaloha Soong, Identity & Equity Editor

Perfect for a single serving, these frozen milkshakes come in generously sized pouches that literally melt in your mouth. I’m a big fan of the Cookies and Cream flavor for the little bits of cookie that add texture to the creamy ice cream, but the coffee version is a beautiful marriage of coffee frappuccino flavor with the frozen feeling from the milkshake. You can buy them in bulk in the frozen section or grab a single pouch from the cooler by the cashier. It’s basically a McFlurry in a pouch, and it’s reliable for when the ice cream machine is broken.

Binggrae Flavored Milks

— Mayee Yeh, Deputy Managing Editor

Right when you walk into the Third Avenue H Mart, the center aisle tucked between rows of produce, frozen meats and shelf stable noodles lay stacks of Binggrae milk six-packs. These milks in bright cardboard boxes feel like a more refined juicebox. Flavors range from fresh strawberry and lychee, as well as more mellow coffee and banana. At $9.99, they’re anything but the best deal, but they’re definitely a worthy guilty pleasure.

Mochi Ice Cream

— Sasha DuBose, Dining Editor

The entire dessert section of H Mart has seen me at my best and my worst. It’s not a hot-girl-walk to H Mart unless I make a run for the ice cream aisle and endlessly search for Greenhat’s Tiramisu Mochi Ice Cream. The tiramisu mochi is riding the emotional rollercoaster of college with me — it’s been a staple for every tear and triumph. When I cannot find my tiramisu treasure, H Mart offers an endless amount of mochi ice cream flavors, from Earl Grey Tea to Mango, that can wipe away any tear. Once I blink my tears away, however, I notice that all six of my mochi are gone — cue my second round of tears.

Samanco Ice Cream Fish

— Mayee Yeh, Deputy Managing Editor

Always an afterthought when I’m going grocery shopping, I’ll be in the freezer section, ready to check out before deciding on a four-pack of Samanco Ice Cream Fish. A full basket never weighs me down. These fish wafers filled with various fillings are little emotional support desserts. Whenever I have these in my freezer, I’m either going through a crisis or just wanting to live my not-like-other-girls fantasy of being able to eat ice cream during freezing winters.

Contact the culture desk at [email protected]