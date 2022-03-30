Opinion: New York, invest in CUNY

NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

A birds-eye-view of the Lower East Side and Financial District skyline at night. In the middle, a street converges with the horizon. Parked cars line the sides of the street.
Students struggle to afford off-campus housing as rents surge
A scattered crowd of New Yorkers in Washington Square Park with the arch and fountain in view.
Egg flung at prospective student on NYU campus tour
A headshot of Taylor Swift placed beside a photo of Judith Heumann.
Taylor Swift, Judith Heumann to speak at NYU graduation
A crowd of mainly young protestors hold up a red banner saying People Not Profit and other protest signs on a march across the Brooklyn Bridge pedestrian path on a cloudy day as an American flag waves in the wind on top of the bridges arches.
Hundreds take over Brooklyn Bridge for climate justice
The entrance to the Bonomi Family Admissions Center. On the left, a purple banner with the buildings name hangs from the side of the building. Above the entrance are posters promoting the university featuring students and alums.
Campus tour guides who were harassed say NYU response was inadequate
A screenshot of a Zoom meeting taken during an event called in response to recent anti-Asian hate.
University community condemns uptick in anti-Asian violence across NYC
181 Mercer St., NYU’s new building, is being built with special glass windows to reduce energy usage and help prevent bird collisions. Up to 230,000 birds die every year in New York City from these collisions. (Staff Photo and Illustration by Ryan Kawahara)
Bird-safe glass design at 181 Mercer saves wildlife and energy
181 Mercer St., located between Bleecker and West Houston Streets, is NYUs new multi-use building. The building is expected to open in fall 2022. (Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)
Controversial 181 Mercer building now slated for fall 2022 opening
NYU held its first annual State of Sustainability address last Thursday, April 22. Students are not convinced, especially considering past efforts by NYU Divest to get the university to cut ties with corporations related to fossil fuels and the prison-industrial complex. (Photo by Echo Chen and Tony Wu. Staff Illustration by Alex Tran)
NYU remains invested in fossil fuels as the university hosts its first State of Sustainability
The building at 181 Mercer is in the early stages of construction. NYU has resumed construction at the site after New York State deemed school projects essential. (Photo by Corey Rome)
181 Mercer Street Construction Resumes
NYUs proposed budget for the 2018-2019 academic year shows a 3.1 percent increase from the 2017-2018 budget.
NYU Endowment Eclipses $4 Billion, Cost of Attendance to Rise 2.7 Percent in 2018-2019
Several local Mercer Street residents have expressed concerns over recent NYU plans for 181 Mercer Street. They cite that the new proposals could impact air quality and amount of natural light surrounding their buildings.
Locals Oppose NYU’s Updated 181 Mercer Plan
The exterior of the REI SoHo Flagship Store. The storefront has words that read “REI Co-Op” and “Since 1938.” The facade of the building is predominantly red with green trim around the windows. The building sits just behind a busy traffic intersection, and a black car is passing the store as pedestrians cross the street.
REI student workers anticipate NLRB union certification
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch. Behind the arch sits gray and brown alternating high-rises. On the top right are the words “The Daybook” in an arched shape.
What to do this week: NYU event with Solange and more
The exterior facade of the Astor Place Starbucks location is covered by scaffolding as pedestrians walk by underneath.
How baristas at the Astor Place Starbucks are fighting to unionize
A group of protesters gathered in Times Square and held a large Ukrainian flag between them.
NYC protests denounce Russian invasion of Ukraine
Convalescent plasma treatment can be effective in treating COVID-19 for selected patients, according to recent research from NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)
Plasma treatment benefits some COVID patients, NYU study finds
A study by NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing found a correlation between COVID-19, sleep insufficiency and poor mental health among nurses. (Photo by Tony Wu)
Nurses’ insomnia, anxiety linked to pandemic stress
The NYU community is experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases. Students can access Binx saliva tests in NYU housing. (Staff Photo and Screenshot by Ryan Walker)
Explained: What to do if you test positive for COVID-19
NYU announced in a Jan. 12 email that the spring 2022 semester will be held in person. Senior leadership acknowledged that flexibility regarding in-person classes would only be offered temporarily at the start of the semester. (Staff Photo and Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Some faculty unwilling to allow remote learning, despite NYU guidance
All NYU athletic facilities will remain closed until further notice. (Staff Photo by Luca Richman)
A guide to NYU’s spring 2022 reopening policies
In a Jan. 12 email, NYU announced the spring 2022 semester will be held in person. More than 2,200 students concerned for their safety have since signed a petition demanding a permanent remote learning option at NYU. (Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)
Petition for remote learning option garners 2,200-plus signatures
Police and guards surround the Tandon campus in Brooklyn. An individual was shot near 6 Metrotech on Tuesday afternoon. (Staff Photo by Arnav Binaykia)
NYU student shot on Brooklyn campus
On Tuesday, August 31, at the northeast corner of East Eighth Street and University Pl, a person driving a scooter groped a female NYU student. Since then, two other female NYU students have been sexually assaulted by a passing driver on a scooter. (Staff Photo by Shaina Ahmed)
Students concerned as NYU reports three gropings in two days
The Broome Street residence hall at 400 Broome in SoHo. A Public Safety officer stabbed another Public Safety officer in the hall early Saturday morning. (Staff Photos by Roshni Raj)
NYU safety officer in custody after stabbing supervisor at Broome Street dorm
NYU’s LGBTQ+ Center and Global Spiritual Life hosted Black trans activist and award-winning writer Raquel Willis for a panel discussing excellence in the Black trans community. During the panel, Willis spoke about her recent projects that aimed to humanize trans victims of violence and discrimination. (Image via nyu.edu)
Black trans activist Raquel Willis talks resistance and remembrance
NYU Langone Health has announced a new “Cultural Heritage Day.” The announcement comes after Langone did not include Juneteenth, a federal holiday, on their 2022 calendar. (Photo by Nina Schifano, Staff Illustration by Jake Capriotti)
Instead of Juneteenth holiday, NYU Langone offers employees a ‘Cultural Heritage Day’
The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awarded $750,000 to NYU and the University of Waikato. This grant funds a project that aims to protect the cultural knowledge and heritage of Native Americans, Māori and other First Nations communities. (Photo by Lauren Sanchez, Image via Wikimedia Commons)
Grant awarded to NYU-University of Waikato Indigenous studies project
Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer was chosen as this years NYU Reads selection. Members of the Native American and Indigenous Students Group at NYU have said that the university has failed to include them in the conversation about the reading. (Staff Photo by Sirui Wu)
Indigenous students demand visibility after being snubbed at NYU Reads event
On Sept. 28, NYU’s Office of Global Inclusion held a community update webinar. During the event, OGI outlined its plans for each of its six initiatives: Disability Inclusive Culture, the Center for Multicultural Education & Programs, the LGBTQ+ Center, Global Faculty Engagement, Global Leadership and Strategic Innovation & Partnerships. (Photo by Lauren Sanchez)
Office of Global Inclusion announces new plans to advance diversity and inclusion
As the idea of critical race theory enters the political mainstream, state legislatures are clashing over what should be taught in K-12 classrooms. While some states have banned such curriculum, NYU students and faculty have encouraged similar discussions in university classrooms. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘A political football’: NYU faculty grapple with nationwide vilification of critical race theory
A black-and-white image showcasing the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory located in what is now the Brown Building. Two rows of factory workers sit in a long-desk formation working at sewing machines.
Video: 111th anniversary of Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire to be commemorated
The picture shows a typical small NYU classroom with 20 tablet-arm chairs in green and orange. A large-screen TV is mounted in the room.
Pregnant NYU Silver student denied remote learning accommodations
The exterior façade of a red brick building with a Joes Pizza sign and patio cover while a customer eats at the outside table.
The best late-night and 24-hour eats around campus
The outdoor seating structure at Tacombi, a Mexican restaurant in Greenwich Village. The name of the restaurant can be seen on a white sign above the structure. Behind the seating structure are white apple blossom trees in full bloom.
Spice up your date night with these restaurants around NYU
A glass of clear gin-based cocktail decorated with sage leaves and a metal straw against a white background shot from above.
Grab a muddler and mix up a Wise Man
An illustration with a purple background, featuring three Instagram posts with two women in swimsuits, and another one wearing a strapless dress and pink sunglasses.
Struggling with beauty standards while growing up Black
An illustration of five individuals. From left to right, a man with tattoos wearing a black graphic t-shirt, a man wearing an oversized white t-shirt and gray rounded sunglasses, a girl sitting at a cafe table, a man with a white button down shirt and khaki pants, and a man reclined on a white bed sheet.
Ranked: NYU students who will break your heart by senior year
An illustration of the back of a Black girl’s head while she sprays products into her hair in front of a mirror. On the right is a table with eight assorted hair care product containers.
The US hair care industry lags behind in accepting Black hair
An illustration of a cell phone showcasing on the screen a Tik Tok app video, with a sign that reads “Shein Haul”. Under this, a girl with brown hair and a yellow sweater holding 5 plastic packages.
Slow down and resist fast fashion
Three bottles of fragrance on a blue background. From left to right: Bleu de Chanel, Tobacco Vanille by Tom Ford and Sauvage by Dior
Up your scent game and empty your wallet with these 6 designer fragrances
Eighteen mannequins display clothing by famous ’90s designers in the Museum at FIT. Unfinished wooden slats separate the exhibit into sections.
The Museum at FIT showcases the ’90s as a decade of ‘Reinvention and Restlessness’
(Photo by Justin Park)
You can sit with us: CISE brings empowering pieces to the NYFW showroom
(Photo by Camille Harvell)
Dancers stole the show at the 2022 Uplive x Hekka NYFW runway show
(Photo by Celia Tewey)
Claudia Li brings another quirky, playful collection to Fashion Week
(Image via THEO)
Diamond in the rough: THEO continues mining for brand identity
(Photo by Jack Hyler)
Flying Solo stands out in SoHo
A group of people crowd around the entrance of The Grey Dog. Above them is metal scaffolding with a baby blue banner that has the restaurant’s name printed on it.
The best places for bottomless brunch around NYU
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He is sitting at a conference table and speaking in front of a royal blue background.
Confronting food insecurity is the key to improving NYC’s health
An illustration of a Rooted Fare Dried Chili Sichuan Sauce jar with red chilis and garlic bulbs laying next to it.
NYU alum’s business partners with immigrant chefs to spread the sauce around
Two alcohol bottles and a champagne flute on a granite countertop. On the left, a mostly empty bottle of liqueur. On the right, a half-empty bottle of prosecco with an orange decal. In the center, a champagne flute with a homemade deep red spritz.
Spoil yourself and impress your friends with a refreshing spritz
Protein bars are a popular snack choice. But they may not be as nutritious as they claim. (Staff Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Remaking the protein bar: the ugly, processed truth of a beloved snack
While gin and tonics primarily consist of a balanced mix of gin and tonic water, they can be spiced up with citrus, syrups and bitter liqueurs. (Photos by Phoebe Goldman)
Neither shaken nor stirred: A foolproof guide to mastering the gin and tonic
Pumpkin is known for being versatile with many different recipes. NYU students dish on their favorite pumpkin-based recipes. (Photos by Juliana Guarracino)
NYU students’ go-to pumpkin recipes
Deputy Culture Editor Addison Aloian makes her sweet potato gnocchi recipe, topping it with sage, paprika, and cheese. Spending time in quarantine has allowed her to hone in on hobbies such as cooking. (Staff Photo by Addison Aloian)
The Meal That Got Me Through Quarantine
An illustration featuring a Cuban NYU student carrying the stories of her Cuban heritage with her. Behind her, a group of seagulls encircle a raft with Cuban asylum seekers, also known as balseros.
‘Patria y vida’: Cubans and Cuban Americans discuss differences in identity, expression
Palm trees swaying in front of a beach with clouds and mountains in the background in Maui, Hawaii.
Reasons to rethink tropical travel — from the people who live there
Forty-one percent of NYU students face food insecurity, according to Steinhardt alum Maura Puscheck. Food insecurity has become a dire issue across New York City amid pandemic. (Images courtesy of Alesha Gooden and Tera Nakata)
Food activism: taking food justice into your own hands
Actress Yara Shahidi and her mother Keri Shahidi discuss their efforts to support disenfranchised communities. (Image courtesy of NYU)
Yara and Keri Shahidi impart cycle of success for Black creatives with 7th Sun Production and educational endeavors at NYU talk
Zodiac Blacks is an all-women tattoo studio located on 68 Thompson Street in SoHo. Co-owners Britta Christiansen and Alex Sokolov opened Zodiac Black’s in 2020. (Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)
Zodiac Black’s: The all-women tattoo studio creating a safe space for art and ink
NYU’s new Faculty Cluster Hiring Initiative aims to improve faculty diversity. However, it remains unclear how the university actually plans to revamp the hiring process. (Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)
NYU’s cluster hiring initiative sure is a cluster
An illustration of five individuals. From left to right, a man with tattoos wearing a black graphic t-shirt, a man wearing an oversized white t-shirt and gray rounded sunglasses, a girl sitting at a cafe table, a man with a white button down shirt and khaki pants, and a man reclined on a white bed sheet.
Ranked: NYU students who will break your heart by senior year
(Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Ranked: Bad movies
(Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Ranked: NYU meme pages
(Staff Photo by Ryan Walker)
Ranked: Hard seltzers
(Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Ranked: NYU Returns’ COVID emails
An illustration of two characters from Disney’s “Turning Red” hugging one another. On the left, Mei Lee as a Red Panda and on the right Mei Lee as a human.
Review: More than fluff, ‘Turning Red’ is a soft look at growing up and generational struggles
An illustration of a woman hunched over on a motorbike. She is wearing an all red outfit and a black helmet. Behind her, on either side of the bike, stand four other female figures.
Review: Rosalía’s ‘MOTOMAMI’ is a feminist manifesto
An illustrated portrait of Robert Patison’s Batman. The illustration is close up on his face and he is wearing heavy black under eye makeup.
The inescapable campiness of ‘The Batman’
An illustration of three Oscar awards, with one placed further in front of the other two to create a triangle.
This year’s Oscars hit different
A still from the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” Pictured are actors Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, William Stanford Davis.
‘Abbott Elementary’ is a reminder of the importance of comedies
A focused headshot of Sam Webber in front of a pink background with a blurred ring circling around his head and brighter lighting focused on the left side of his face.
Sam Weber’s intimate Sultan Room set showcases the unifying power of live music
Picture of Sarah Manguso. She has shoulder-length brown curly hair, red lipstick and is looking directly at the camera with her hand on her chin.
Sarah Manguso explores memory and form in her debut novel, ‘Very Cold People’
An illustration of a hand holding a martini glass filled with an orange liquid. The arm is wrapped in a pink sleeve with a pearl detail around the wrist. Next to the arm in a red rose and an empty vase.
Review: ‘Happy Hour’ by Marlowe Granados is a triumph for the literary party girl
An illustration of two identical women wearing purple dresses and black boots with flowing black hair coiled around their bodies. They stand in front of a solid yellow background.
We should be excited that spoken word is reinventing literature
Image Comics’ “Saga” is an award-winning graphic novel series written by NYU alum Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Fiona Staples. (Image courtesy of Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples)
Review: ‘Saga’ is one of the most beautiful romance stories of all time
Spotify podcasts and book-centric YouTube channels are a great way to take a deeper dive into your favorite books. (Staff Photo by Sasha Cohen, Staff Illustration by Ryan Kawahara)
How to gush about books when everyone else has moved on
The Moscow Rules is a 2019 novel about the Cold War written by Antonio and Jonna Mendez, two of the most decorated CIA officers. Through their command of language and compelling narratives, Jonna and Tony Mendez capture the innovation of CIA operations that occurred at the core of America’s adversary. (Staff Photo by Nicole Chiarella)
‘The Moscow Rules’: A Subtle and Declassified Account of the CIA
A wide-angle photograph of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the 2022 Academy Awards were held. Hundreds of guests fill the auditorium. In the foreground, two guests sit at a table wearing red carpet attire. In the background, the Oscars logo is shown on a screen mounted onto the stage.
NYU alums and faculty garner Oscar wins for ‘CODA,’ ‘Summer of Soul’
An illustration of a man leaning against a cherry-red car. A woman sits in the driver’s seat. On the top left of the illustration are the words “Drive My Car” in a red cursive font.
Review: ‘Drive My Car’ is a winding and delicate rumination on loss and love
A portrait of Claud against a black background. They are wearing khaki pants with a matching button-up shirt. Layered beneath is a neon yellow top. They have split-dyed green and blue hair and are wearing round glasses.
Q&A: Claud takes bedroom pop out of the bedroom and on a national tour
An illustration of musician Charlie XCX wearing a black string bikini. She is falling out of the door of a crashed white car, with her legs still in the passenger seat and the rest of her body hanging out onto the road below.
Review: On “CRASH,” Charli XCX hits cruise control
The three members of the Korean indie band SE SO NEON. The picture is taken from the hip up; two of them are laughing and the other one is holding the neck of an electric guitar.
Meet SE SO NEON: A band remaking the K-indie image
Three members of Animal Collective performing on a stage under green lights.
Review: Animal Collective reached new heights of absurdity at their Brooklyn show
Paul Lazar walks barefoot across a stage. He is wearing a black blazer, royal blue T-shirt and denim jeans that are cuffed at the ankle.
Structured theatrical chaos in ‘Cage Shuffle Marathon’
Stephen Sondheim, an American composer and lyricist, started his theater career by writing the lyrics for “West Side Story” in 1957. The eight-time Tony Award winner died on Nov. 26, 2021, at age 91. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)
Stephen Sondheim: a legend who lives on
Anna Deveare Smith’s play “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” first premiered on Broadway in 1994. Now running at the Signature Theatre, the story of the Rodney King uprising is as relevant as ever. (Photo by Joan Marcus, Image courtesy of Signature Theatre)
Review: ‘Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992’ calls out America’s racial hypocrisy
On Sept. 22, University officials made the decision to ban NYU’s performing arts clubs from meeting in person for the time being. This decision creates confusion when considering that most of NYU’s activities take place in person. (Photo by Nika Woodfill)
NYU, reverse the ban on in-person performing arts clubs
The world is full of critics and people wanting to shut you out. That’s all the more reason to make your art. (Staff Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)
Dear Artist: Risks have rewards
Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise. The game has successfully blended familiar aspects of “Halo” with modern first-person shooter elements. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise
“Call of Duty: Vanguard,” the newest installment in the “Call of Duty” series, will be released on Nov. 5. The multiplayer beta, which allowed players to try the game’s multiplayer mode before release, proves to be promising despite a few issues. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ beta revives the first-person shooter
Though historical revisionism is an issue in video games, taking liberties with the details can enhance the game play experience. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ demands historical distortion
Video games depend on delivery on many different fronts. Stars Wars: Battlefront II is close to that but not quite. (Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ lacks gameplay balance
Former Bethesda lead artist Nathan Purkeypile spoke to WSN on working on “Skyrim” and the “Fallout” series. With over 14 years of experience, Purkeypile has a long established a name for himself. (Image courtesy of Nathan Purkeypile)
Former Bethesda lead artist discusses working on ‘Skyrim’ and the ‘Fallout’ series
Before Your Eyes features a unique gameplay set in the afterlife guided by a ferryman. Players move through the story with blinking tracked by webcam. (Staff Illustration by Debbie Alalade)
‘Before Your Eyes’ encourages its players to be more present
The facade of Duomo di Milano. Crowds of people are walking in front of the cathedral.
Making the most of Milan Fashion Week
The skyline of the 5th arrondissement and Île de la Cité in Paris, France. On the right, the Notre Dame cathedral towers above the other buildings.
NYU Paris’ suburban dorms show students the real Paris
A still from the television show “Emily in Paris,” in which characters Emily and Alfie walk down a Parisian street holding hands. Emily is wearing a black dress with a yellow cardigan, bag, beret, and gloves. Alfie is wearing white athletic shorts and a blue jersey.
Realistic or romanticized? Breaking down Parisian stereotypes
The Ponte Vecchio bridge over the Arno River in Florence, Italy.
A commuter student on studying abroad
A barista at Coffee Buffs filters coffee. With more than 7,000 coffee shops, Shanghai is the city with the most coffee shops in the world. (Photo by Claire Yao)
Shanghai’s experimental, fast-paced coffee culture
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence lost an estimated 10 million euros when it was forced to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. In May of 2021, Uffizi announced that they would be creating NFTs of some of their famous works to recover from the losses suffered during the pandemic. (Photo by Annie Hosch)
The Uffizi Gallery proves NFTs are profitable, but will they last?
An art installation commemorating NYUADs 10th anniversary sits on the Abu Dhabi campus. The celebrations surrounding the anniversary were delayed a year due to COVID-19. (Staff Photo by Roshni Raj)
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates its 10th anniversary
A junior at NYU Abu Dhabi who was born and raised in Kabul fears the effects that the Taliban regime could have on her livelihood as a student. NYU as well as NYU’s Islamic Center say they have been working to support students and faculty affected by the turmoil. (Staff Photo by Roshni Raj)
‘I’m scared for my life’: An Afghan student on the collapse of Afghanistan
Most study away programs at NYU will resume this fall. But students in the NYU Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi programs face difficulties due to new immigration policies and COVID-19 restrictions. (Photos by Julia McNeill and Sam Klein, Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
New immigration policies and COVID-19 safety measures complicate study away at NYU Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi
“Amelie” the musical adapted from the 2001 film recently reopened at the Criterion Theater in the West End after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, the musical falls short of capturing the essence of the beloved film. (Photo by Saige Gipson)
Review: Latest ‘Amélie’ musical fails to live up to the film
Artist Alice Neel chose unconventional subjects for her paintings. A collection of her works is currently on display at the Guggenheim in Bilbao. (Photo by Elizabeth Crawford)
Alice Neel’s sublime portraiture
Moments are witnessed through people-watching at the Parc-de-Montsouris in Paris. (Photo by Andi Aguilar)
The art of people-watching: A dispatch from Paris
The facade of the City of New York graduate building, as seen from the corner diagonally across the street. On the left side of the building, a row of nine flags hangs above the entrance.
Opinion: New York, invest in CUNY
An illustration with a coral background of a calendar opened to a page of the month of March. Under the months name, it reads “Women’s History Month” in blue letters.
Opinion: NYU’s Women’s History Month isn’t enough
An illustration of seven clocks against a pale yellow background. Each clock is set to a different time.
Editorial: Make daylight saving time permanent
An illustration of a sports podium with a generic college building on the first place spot.
Opinion: From a student who used to worship them, college rankings are worthless
A group of protesters in Foley Square at the Civic Center. On the right, a black banner with the names of trans people of color painted in white. In the center behind a row of people is a banner with blue, white and pink details. On the right, a lady stands with a trans flag tied around her shoulders like a cape.
Opinion: It’s time to give trans people respect, agency and autonomy
An illustration of a megaphone with a red handle. Written in orange on the megaphone are the words “Staff Rants.”
Staff Rants: The doors vs. wheels debate
An illustration with a United States CDC-issued Vaccination card in the background. In the foreground is a half-full syringe on the left and a bottle of vaccine on the right.
Opinion: Adams, take away the mask mandate but keep the vax
A cardboard sign with the words “Stop Asian Hate” in pale blue letters held by someone in a crowd of protesters.
Editorial: 6 Asian students were attacked on campus. Why did NYU take weeks to respond?
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a podium during a press conference. She stands in front of an American flag and a royal blue background. She is wearing a black blazer with a pale blue collared shirt.
Opinion: Struggling New Yorkers need Good Cause Eviction legislation
An illustration of a white voting ballot with a pen writing in black ink. Behind the ballot is the Empire State Building and the larger New York City skyline.
Opinion: New York, make it easier to get on the ballot
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Editorial: Eric Adams needs to house the homeless, not attack them
Six protesters stand by the Washington Square Park fountain holding up cardboard posters and a Ukrainian flag in support of ending the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Opinion: Stop publishing pieces on how to ‘cope’ with the invasion of Ukraine
An illustrated headshot of Rhode Island state senator Tiara Mack. She is wearing a royal blue shirt and circular glasses, and stands in front of a light blue background.
Opinion: Why it’s important to teach sex ed through a pleasure perspective
Season two, episode six of “Euphoria” premiered on HBO and HBO Max on Feb. 13. New episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. (Photo by Eddy Chen/HBO, courtesy of WarnerMedia)
Opinion: ‘Euphoria’ is emblematic of the exploitation of teens in media
Wordle is the latest word puzzle game to go viral on social media. It was acquired by The New York Times Company last week. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Opinion: Unity is what makes Wordle special
Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat Hernandez in HBO’s “Euphoria,” is often praised for her character’s representation of fat women. (Photo by Eddy Chen/HBO, courtesy of Warner Media)
Opinion: Kat Hernandez on ‘Euphoria’ reinforces fat stereotypes instead of breaking them
“Euphoria,” first released in 2019 on HBO, stars Zendaya and Hunter Schafer as Rue Bennett and Jules Vaughn, respectively. (Photo by Eddy Chen/HBO, courtesy of Warner Media)
Opinion: For what ‘Euphoria’ gains in drama, it lacks in genuine representation
Ties with the United Arab Emirates hamper freedom of academic expression at NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Staff Photo by Roshni Raj)
Opinion: NYU must take a stand for academic freedom abroad
To reduce the schools carbon footprint, NYU should go paperless by default. (Staff Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)
Opinion: NYU should go paperless
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: The English Language Institute’s closure is a tragic step back
(Staff Photo by Alexandra Chan)
Opinion: Defending WSN’s coverage of the ELI
Average annual transportation costs in New York City exceed $1,000 per student. NYU should work with the MTA to alleviate this financial burden. (Staff Photo by Ryan Walker)
Editorial: Hamilton, implement the SGA’s transportation resolution
NYU encourages faculty, staff and students to wear KF94, N95 and KN95 masks to combat omicron’s high transmissibility. But the university has yet to provide its community with the masks it recommends. (Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)
Editorial: NYU, buy better masks in bulk
Sitting at center bottom is the current Chief Justice John Roberts. The center-right 67-year-old has been the chief justice of the United States since 2005. (Photo by Fred Schilling, via Wikimedia Commons)
Editorial: Chief Justice Roberts needs to retire
An illustration of a woman shielding her face with her hand to hide her acne. She has long brown hair and is wearing a teal t-shirt.
Off-Third: The cosmetic case for mask mandates
An illustration of a white sign that reads “Smoking Indoors Allowed.” On the left is a cigarette emitting smoke.
Off-Third: Destigmatizing the cig
A cultural shift towards niche and alternative fashion styles has popularized thrifting among NYU students. Over-thrifting has caused the once eco-friendly industry to become more profit-driven and environmentally harmful. (Staff illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)
Off-Third: Is the NYU student’s quest for individuality the next pandemic?
Bobst Library is NYU’s hub for studying and research. Its main atrium is a sight to behold that ought to be graced with a slide. (Staff Photo by Luca Richman, Staff Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)
Off-Third: Bobst Library needs a slide
Since the university-wide transition to online learning, NYU administration has decided to stay on the remote course. Improving on the example of University of Phoenix, classes will remain on Zoom in the Fall 2020 term and beyond. (Staff Illustration by Alexandra Chan)
Off-Third: NYU Announces Permanent Transition to Online University
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Antisemitism on campus
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: WSN’s coverage of the ELI is erroneous
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: ‘Steinhardt student governments call for school to be renamed’
An illustration of a black car with an NYU Safe Ride logo on the hood and side.
Opinion: NYU’s Safe Ride service needs reform
A concrete guard tower overlooks rubble and trash lying in the shadow of the tall, concrete Israeli West Bank separation barrier, which is covered in graffiti.
Opinion: NYU, shut down the Tel Aviv study abroad site
An image of Bobst Library looking down on the ground-floor atrium. On each level, metal screens run from the floor to the ceiling.
Bobst Library’s enduring history of suicide
A student baseball player wearing a white uniform with the NYU logo and number 20 is throwing a baseball. The stadium has green seats and brown dirt on the field.
Violets baseball undefeated with 9-0 season start
NYU baseball player Grant Berman follows through on his swing after hitting a pitch. He wears a purple jersey and white pants cuffed at the knee to reveal purple socks. On the right, a catcher crouches on the ground in an all-white uniform.
NYU baseball comes out swinging 726 days later
Belle Pellecchia dribbles a basketball across the court toward the basket. She is wearing an all-white uniform with her hair pulled back in a ponytail. Around her is one of her teammates and two players from the opposing team
Q&A: Basketball freshman phenom Pellecchia on season awards, tournament hopes and Sue Bird
NYU Women’s Volleyball celebrates their 2021 University Athletic Association Conference Championship victory over Emory University. This win was part of a historic season for the team. (Image courtesy of Abby Ausmus)
A first-year and a senior on NYU women’s volleyball’s historic season
Oliver Kleban is a senior on the men’s soccer team. NYU’s student-athletes returned to practice and competitions after experiencing NYU and NCAA COVID-19 restrictions during the 2020-21 school year. (Image courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU soccer 2021 recap: rekindling the love of the game
Tom Thibodeau is the head coach for the New York Knicks. While Thibodeau has earned the 2020-21 NBA Coach of the Year Award, he has failed to maximize the talent on the roster. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Bing bong, Thibs is wrong for the Knicks
Here’s a look at Times Square through the lenses of two photographers during the pandemic and the thought process behind the shots. (Staff Photos by Alexandra Chan, Jake Capriotti)
Exposures: Jake and Alex capture Times Square in 2020
Here’s a look at Times Square through the lenses of two photographers during the pandemic and the thought process behind the shots. (Staff Photos by Alexandra Chan, Jake Capriotti)
Exposures: Jake and Alex capture Times Square in 2020
GSOC member leads slogans with a megaphone.
Photo Essay: NYU graduate student union picket line — week 1
Protestors shut down the College Republicans guest speaker Gavin McInnes.
College Republicans in a Liberal Oasis
A portrait of Olivia Hughart in Tompkins Square Park. She is wearing a navy blue three-quarter sleeve blouse with a ruffle hem at the elbow. She is holding a saxophone in her hands.
Key of She is redefining gender in jazz
A group studio portrait of six singers from the music collective MICHELLE in front of a white seamless backdrop. Two members sit on the ground, while the other four sit on stools of alternating height.
MICHELLE is a creative powerhouse
A collage of layered photographs. One image features the neck and torso of a woman. Another features a teal blue sky, and the last features multicolored textiles.
Their Art Club: Giving a voice to artists outside the art world
A portrait of Natalia Palacino and Susan Behrends Valenzuela reading a zine. Palacino is wearing a black leather coat while Behrends Valenzuela wears a mint-green long-sleeve shirt and a black skirt.
Art + Type Magazine stresses care in collectivism
A black-and-white group portrait shot on film of six skateboarders on a rooftop. Two members of the group are sitting on the wall, white the rest stand against it. A few members of the group hold cigarettes or bottles.
222’s democratic vision for skateboard culture
A portrait of Casey Hall-Landers posing in front of a red velvet curtain. They are wearing a beige jacket with orange embroidered flowers, a green checkered vest, and a purple collared shirt. Additionally, they have split dyed hair with blue on the left and pink on the right.
Casey Hall-Landers on disability, dance and the echoes of trauma
A portrait of Stella Wunder in Washington Square Park. They are wearing an iridescent turquoise shirt with a black vest on top. She is also wearing pink eyeliner and gold star earrings.
Tisch student Stella Wunder is TikToking through the entertainment industry
Sadie Jeans debut single WYD Now? was released on Dec. 10, 2021. (Photo by Sofia Ziman)
Sadie Jean on her debut single “WYD Now” and her music ambitions
As only a college student in her penultimate year of studies in Steinhardts Music Business program, Piper Page has already released four songs and a music video. (Photo by Anna E. Henderson)
Taking a ‘Risk’: Piper Page breaks into the music scene
With two very important roles to fulfill, student parents face a difficult balance to maintain.
Unseen, overworked, underpaid: Student parents at NYU
A portrait of Dr. John Michael Halpin. (Photo courtesy of John Michael Halpin)
From Walter Reed to Ph.D.: How a motorcycle crash catalyzed an NYU professor’s chemistry career
Three blurry-faced people stand in front of someone’s shoulder.
Allegory for the 21st century
(Staff Photo by Julian Hammond Santander)
In between yesterday and tomorrow
(Staff photo by Taylor Knight)
Pyrite
(Photo by Sara Arabzadeh)
Q&A: Tattoo artists on the human canvas
(Staff Photo by Taylor Knight)
How can NYC(U) be your personality if you’ve only been to Manhattan?
(Photo by Jason Turner)
Beneath the stars, stripes
A portrait of Olivia Hughart in Tompkins Square Park. She is wearing a navy blue three-quarter sleeve blouse with a ruffle hem at the elbow. She is holding a saxophone in her hands.
Key of She is redefining gender in jazz
A group studio portrait of six singers from the music collective MICHELLE in front of a white seamless backdrop. Two members sit on the ground, while the other four sit on stools of alternating height.
MICHELLE is a creative powerhouse
A collage of layered photographs. One image features the neck and torso of a woman. Another features a teal blue sky, and the last features multicolored textiles.
Their Art Club: Giving a voice to artists outside the art world
A portrait of Natalia Palacino and Susan Behrends Valenzuela reading a zine. Palacino is wearing a black leather coat while Behrends Valenzuela wears a mint-green long-sleeve shirt and a black skirt.
Art + Type Magazine stresses care in collectivism
A black-and-white group portrait shot on film of six skateboarders on a rooftop. Two members of the group are sitting on the wall, white the rest stand against it. A few members of the group hold cigarettes or bottles.
222’s democratic vision for skateboard culture
The storefront of Newsbar at 107 University Place. The door is open and people are seated outside. Others walk past the cafe.
People-telling
A line-art illustration of a hand holding a Polaroid of a long-haired figure. One bubble contains the words “i love you too,” and another contains “i love you… …goodbye”.
Five stages of grief
On the left, a person’s hand writing a letter with a pencil. On the right, an illustration of a pedestal sink and mirror.
Finding solace again
Staff Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela
After the quiet melancholy
Dugan described moving to New York City for college as the start of a new journey. (Image courtesy of Kiersten Dugan)
The library of my mind
(Staff Photo by Brooke Nguyen)
Dear New York City
Nicholas Szuch, (NYU, 2015), co-founder of Lettey, a new app that—for the first time—leverages the power of social networks to help renters find an apartment.
New to Renting? This NYU Alumni-Founded App Can Help
Opinion: New York, invest in CUNY

As New York state lawmakers finalize budgeting for the 2023 fiscal year, we must urge them to increase support for the City University of New York system.

As the underfunding of the CUNY system negatively impacts students’ education, budgetary increases could not come at a better time. New York should step up its funding for its own university system that provides social mobility to its residents.(Photo by David Shankbone)

By Srishti Bungle, Opinion Editor
March 30, 2022

The City University of New York public university system desperately needs more funding. It currently offers an amazing education — whether it be through their four-year bachelor’s degree programs, their two-year associate degree programs, professional schools or graduate institutions — at an incredibly affordable price. Tuition for full-time four-year in-state students is $6,930 per year, and $18,600 per year for out-of-state students. CUNY’s affordability is only reinforced by the fact that two in three students attend tuition-free. 

Additionally, three CUNY schools are ranked by the CollegeNET among the top 10 for social mobility, which measures “the extent to which a college or university educates more economically disadvantaged students (with family incomes below the national median) at lower tuition and graduates them into good paying jobs,” a key advantage for the predominantly low-income and minority New Yorkers who attend the institution.

The CUNY system is the largest urban public university system in the United States, with 25 colleges across the five boroughs, awarding over 50,000 degrees every year. The overwhelming majority of these students stay in New York City and contribute to the local economy and culture. The CUNY system also serves a student population that is 76.9% Black, Indigenous (American Indian, Native Alaskan), Asian & Pacific Islander or Hispanic as of the fall 2019 semester. More funding for the CUNY system is crucial for millions of working-class New Yorkers and people of color. 

The CUNY system, sadly, has been the victim of extensive budgetary cuts. Per-student funding has dropped 18% — adjusted for inflation and enrollment growth — from 2009-2019, according to a 2019 report from the New York City Public Advocate. New York state has provided strong funding through the Tuition Assistance Program, so many CUNY students have felt the impacts of budget cuts through limited resources rather than increasing tuition costs.

With decreased funding, it has been more difficult for CUNY to hire full-time faculty, counselors and advisers to keep up with increased enrollment. Over half of undergraduate CUNY courses are taught by adjunct faculty who earn a starting salary of $3,200 per course. Adjunct professors across the country generally have little pay, no health care benefits and little job security. Many have to take on several courses or even second jobs, leading to burnout and less time to dedicate to students. 

CUNY has been forced to cut academic support services, compounding fewer seats in classes and making it difficult for students to register for the classes they need. Fewer advisers and counselors also mean that students have limited access to crucial career and academic advisory services. CUNY’s lack of funding has importantly manifested itself in the actual infrastructure of the school. Many buildings have exposed wiring, persistent flooding, pest infestation and mold. Some CUNY libraries cannot afford new books or journal subscriptions.

Recently, in the state’s preliminary 2023 fiscal year budgets, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed increased funding for the CUNY system. Hochul’s budget included a $789 million increase from last fiscal year. In this increase, Hochul has proposed $53 million for new full-time faculty and $150 million to expand the Tuition Assistance Program. Though the New York State Senate’s counterproposal would increase funding by $500 million, $289 million less than Hochul’s proposed budget, it included a $200 million increase in operating support funds alongside substantial funding for new and existing full-time faculty. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has also made it a goal to allocate more funding to the CUNY system on behalf of New York City. He proposed to increase funding to the CUNY system by nearly $47 million.

Investing in CUNY means investing in New York City’s future. As NYU students, with many opportunities afforded to us via our school’s expansive funding, we know how deeply impactful it can be to attend a university that provides comprehensive academic and career resources. It can directly lead to future success in graduate school and careers. CUNY students deserve the same security and expansive opportunities — Hochul and the New York state Legislature are commendable for refocusing government funds to this crucial service.

WSN’s Opinion section strives to publish ideas worth discussing. The views presented in the Opinion section are not the views of the Washington Square News.

Contact Srishti Bungle at [email protected] 

© 2022 Washington Square News. All rights reserved.

