Tisch begins search for new dean

NYU will soon begin its search for a new Tisch dean, two months after the university announced Allyson Green would be stepping down from the position at the end of the academic year.

President Linda Mills and Provost Georgina Dopico said in an Oct. 31 message to the Tisch School of the Arts community that NYU had formed the Tisch Dean’s Search Committee, which will see professor Susan Hilferty as its chair. Green has served as the school’s dean since 2012 and will return to her position as a professor at the school’s Department of Art and Public Policy and Department of Dance in the fall 2025 semester.

In a statement to WSN, Hilferty said that the search committee will communicate with students, faculty, staff and alumni about the characteristics they would like to see in Green’s successor.

“We hope folks will share their input and nominations via one of our engagement sessions, our online survey, or the search email address,” Hilferty said. “To recruit the best candidates, our work must remain highly confidential.”

The search committee includes faculty and administrators from various departments and schools, including SPS Dean Angie Kamath, Vice Provost for AI and Technology Clay Shirky and several Tisch professors. Hilferty said the dates and times of the listening and engagement sessions will be announced to the public and the NYU community soon.

“The selection of a new dean to guide and advance Tisch’s academic and creative trajectory is vital not only to the school’s future, but — thanks to Tisch’s prominent and influential role — more broadly to the future of the cinematic and performing arts,” Mills and Dopico said in the October memo.

During her tenure, Green raised $184 million to support students and programming, created the Martin Scorsese Institute of Global Cinematic Arts and oversaw the establishment of numerous Tisch programs and initiatives. Green also faced backlash in 2022 for saying that the school could not take action against students listed in an anonymous blacklist who were accused of committing acts of misconduct, including sexual harassment.

In July, the Tandon School of Engineering hired a new dean after creating a search committee in July 2023 and following former Tandon Dean Jelena Kovačević’s announcement of resignation in May 2023. The Rory Meyers College of Nursing had also named a new dean in April 2023, and the Stern School of Business has held an interim dean for the past nine months.

Contact Liyana Illyas at [email protected].