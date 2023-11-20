Books beyond Bobst: A fictionalized memoir, a true crime-inspired novel and more

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
A sign reads “N.Y.U. Langone Health” with a list of entrances in front of a large glass building.
Doctor sues NYU Langone for unlawful termination after Israel-Hamas war-related posts
People are kneeling and standing on blue carpeting inside of Bobst Library, holding blue-and-white signs that read “U.A.W.” There is a white banner behind them that reads “N.Y.U. Researchers United-U.A.W.,” and a sign held by a woman sitting in the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity!’
Researcher union files petition for recognition with federal agency
A group of people gathered in Washington Square Park for a protest.
Students criticize NYU response to Israel-Hamas war at pro-Palestinian protest
A crowd of people stands in front of a building with many windows labeled “STARBUCKS COFFEE.”
Students and faculty join nationwide strike at Astor Place Starbucks
Two people stand in front of a building. The one on the left wears a plaid button-up shirt and blue jeans. The person on the right wears a gray suit and a pink tie.
Surgeons at NYU Langone perform first-ever eye and partial-face transplant
A crowd of people stands in front of a building with many windows labeled “STARBUCKS COFFEE.”
Students and faculty join nationwide strike at Astor Place Starbucks
A crowd stands and applauds a speaker during the memorial held for the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.
Hundreds gather at Triangle Fire Memorial unveiling
Photo collage of two photos side by side. Left photo of Pro-Palestine protester waving a green, red, black, and white Palestinian flag. Right photo of Pro-Israel protesters standing with blue and white Israel flag.
NYU students respond to Israel-Palestine conflict at citywide protests
A group of protestors wearing green shirts with the words “S.O.S. SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET ” printed on them, march along a sidewalk. A woman on the right holds a sign that says “SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET”.
Village residents rally at Bobst to save local Morton Williams
A man stands in front of the fountain at Washington Square Park holding a sign labeled “Free Expression Not Suppression” with his other hand outstretched in a fist. A police officer dressed in uniform stands to the man’s right, facing him.
WSP artists claim uptick in law enforcement ‘intimidation’
A sign reads “N.Y.U. Langone Health” with a list of entrances in front of a large glass building.
Doctor sues NYU Langone for unlawful termination after Israel-Hamas war-related posts
People are kneeling and standing on blue carpeting inside of Bobst Library, holding blue-and-white signs that read “U.A.W.” There is a white banner behind them that reads “N.Y.U. Researchers United-U.A.W.,” and a sign held by a woman sitting in the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity!’
Researcher union files petition for recognition with federal agency
A group of people gathered in Washington Square Park for a protest.
Students criticize NYU response to Israel-Hamas war at pro-Palestinian protest
A crowd of people stands in front of a building with many windows labeled “STARBUCKS COFFEE.”
Students and faculty join nationwide strike at Astor Place Starbucks
Two people stand in front of a building. The one on the left wears a plaid button-up shirt and blue jeans. The person on the right wears a gray suit and a pink tie.
Surgeons at NYU Langone perform first-ever eye and partial-face transplant
A sign reads “N.Y.U. Langone Health” with a list of entrances in front of a large glass building.
Doctor sues NYU Langone for unlawful termination after Israel-Hamas war-related posts
A group of people gathered in Washington Square Park for a protest.
Students criticize NYU response to Israel-Hamas war at pro-Palestinian protest
An N.Y.U. flag hangs above the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. Cars line the road to the right of the building and an entrance to Washington Square Park can be seen in the background.
NYU to establish center for antisemitism studies with million-dollar donation
The first three pages of a lawsuit filed against N.Y.U. for being indifferent to instances of anti-Semitism layered on a violet-gradient background.
Jewish students sue NYU over alleged indifference to on-campus antisemitism
An N.Y.P.D. police vehicle parks in front of N.Y.Us Bobst Library. An N.Y.U. campus safety vehicle is passing by the N.Y.P.D. vehicle.
Student detained by police after physical altercation during pro-Israeli sit-in
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
Beyond NYU: From TikTok fame to onstage game
Beyond NYU: From TikTok fame to onstage game
An illustration of a colorful portrait of Trinity Mouzon Wofford above black-and-white text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: A wellness entrepreneur’s journey from Violet to Golde
A man with his head tilted back holding a microphone on a stage in front of a large crowd under red lights. Behind them is a man on a guitar.
Beyond NYU: Del Water Gap on exploring creative vulnerability
A colorful portrait of Miguel Guerrero on top of text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: Building entrepreneurial success
A colorful illustration of Ryan Cole with lettering below displaying ‘Beyond NYU’
Beyond NYU: Enhancing sound in film and television
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A storefront with a black door and red walls is inside the restaurant at the entrance. A red sign that says “FONDA” is hung above the entrance.
Fonda serves up a fiesta of flavor
A girl has black headphones around her neck. The headphones have red and white vinyl paint designs on them.
Tuning in to students’ headphones: A fashion trend and college essential
Winter Wonderland arrives early at NYU’s Flurry
Winter Wonderland arrives early at NYU’s Flurry
The storefront of the restaurant which has “KOLACHI” and “ROLLS AND FRIES,” written in yellow text.
Kolachi’s rolls put Pakistani food on the campus map
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
A girl has black headphones around her neck. The headphones have red and white vinyl paint designs on them.
Tuning in to students’ headphones: A fashion trend and college essential
Three colorful dresses are hanging on white hangers. The dress on the left is yellow with silver beads, the one in the middle is purple, pink, orange, and blue, and the one on the right is cream-colored with colorful stripes and circles.
Review: New House of Chloé exhibition guides us through groundbreaking fashion eras
There is a man sitting on a bench in a park. He is wearing a brown jacket and faded white pants.
Breeding entrepreneurship at NYU: Wesley Breed’s streetwear universe
Three people are entering through a brown doorway. On the left side of the entrance, there is a sign that says, “OPEN,” and one that reads, “260 SAMPLE SALE.”
Luxury on a budget: Build your wardrobe shopping NYC sample sales
An illustration of a girl wearing a yellow hat, blue scarf, blue-and-white socks and yellow gloves walking in front of the Bobst Library entrance.
Fall accessories: A guide to (pumpkin) spicing up your outfits
A storefront with a black door and red walls is inside the restaurant at the entrance. A red sign that says “FONDA” is hung above the entrance.
Fonda serves up a fiesta of flavor
The storefront of the restaurant which has “KOLACHI” and “ROLLS AND FRIES,” written in yellow text.
Kolachi’s rolls put Pakistani food on the campus map
A man wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a Captain America shield image on it stands behind a restaurant counter. Behind him is a wall decorated by Ukrainian flags, fabrics, and pro-Ukrainian signs and flyers.
Streecha: Making pierogi affordable for everyone
A woman wearing a purple shirt and light blue jeans stands in front of a food stall, while a staff from N.Y.U. Eats stands behind it. Above the stall is a television screen displaying a menu of Halal food offered at Kimmel Marketplace.
The best options for halal diners to use up their meal swipes
A collage of two photographs. On the left is the interior of a cafe, on the right is a hand holding a cup of coffee with the words “Café Lyria” printed on it.
Café Lyria: The Greek coffee sweetheart of NoHo
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
There is a man sitting on a bench in a park. He is wearing a brown jacket and faded white pants.
Breeding entrepreneurship at NYU: Wesley Breed’s streetwear universe
Three medicine boxes and one tube of ointment on top of a table.
As the weather cools, students lean into family medicinal practices
People are sitting around a table with red solo cups and bottles of Canada Dry. Some of them are holding paint brushes.
Need a creative safe space? The Collective has Black students covered
Two women dancing while surrounded by a cheering crowd.
Hispanic and Latine organizations come together through dance
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
From left to right: a model wearing a gray oversized jacket and a pair of gray oversized pants with white and yellow accents; a model wearing a free-form, white knitted top and a pair of gray shorts; a model wearing a black sequin dress with white accents.
Not your traditional runway show: Flying Solo breaks barriers at Paris Fashion Week
Multiple models dressed in a variety of clothing are sitting, standing or posing. The background is white and to the left of the photo is a camera and a canvas.
Paris Fashion Week: Fashion meets art at Jarel Zhang’s SS24 exhibition
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
A model wearing a baggy, red V-neck overshirt with two purple stripes on each sleeve and a purple letter W on the center walks on a runway. The model is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt under the overshirt, and baggy, red leather-like pants. The model wears two stud earrings, and black shoes. A model wearing a floor-length, denim button-up overcoat with only the top two buttons closed and jeans with the fly unbuttoned walks on a runway. The model is pregnant, with the open coat revealing a pregnant stomach. The model wears brown lace-up boots, with thumbs hooked in the pants’ pockets. A model wearing a black, seemingly leather, crop top, closed in the front by two buttons, walks on a runway. The model wears a white beanie and baggy, purple pans with big pockets on both legs. The model’s boxers are slightly visible above the pants. The model wears small, gold-colored hoop earrings, and brown lace-up boots.
WHENSMOKECLEARS brings ‘Uptown Couture’ to the runway
From left to right: a model walking down the runway in a blue blazer and teal high-low skirt; a model walking down the runway in a yellow one-piece body suit with a beige overcoat;; a model walking down the runway in a blue silky see-through dress.
Chuks Collins creates waves at New York Fashion Week
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as their characters in “Priscilla” sit on a red wall wearing roller skates. Sofia Coppola stands next to them leaning against the wall.
Review: The ‘Priscilla’ soundtrack adds a fresh take to an old story
A pink book cover with a black and white illustration of a person turning to smoke on a blue background. The cover reads “SLOW DAYS, FAST COMPANY THE WORLD, THE FLESH, AND L.A.” above “EVE BABITZ” and “INTRODUCTION BY MATTHEW SPECKTOR.” An illustration of a book cover which reads “ELIZA CLARK PENANCE” featuring three people sitting on a dock with one of them scribbled over. The cover is on top of a light pink background. An illustration of a yellow book cover featuring a face covered with white and blue flowers with the text “IF I HAD YOUR FACE” and “FRANCHES CHA”. The cover is placed over a green background. An illustration of a book cover which reads “THE SECRET HISTORY” and “DONNA TARTT” over an illustration of a male sculpture’s face. The cover is placed over a brown background.
Books beyond Bobst: A fictionalized memoir, a true crime-inspired novel and more
A man in a blue sweatshirt and a baseball cap with a bee on it is reading a newspaper. Behind him are shelves with magazines and a stand surrounded by candy with a register on it.
Print is not dead: 5 local magazine shops to support
Chris Stapleton wearing a cowboy hat and a black coat while holding a microphone on a stand to his mouth. The stage behind him is bathed in blue light.
Review: ‘Higher’ shows Chris Stapleton in steady territory
An illustration of a person with blond hair and a white top holding a telephone to their ear. Another person wearing a blue suit and red tie stands behind her with a blindfold.
Off the Radar: ‘Dial M for Murder’ and the ominous shadows cast by modern surveillance
A pink book cover with a black and white illustration of a person turning to smoke on a blue background. The cover reads “SLOW DAYS, FAST COMPANY THE WORLD, THE FLESH, AND L.A.” above “EVE BABITZ” and “INTRODUCTION BY MATTHEW SPECKTOR.” An illustration of a book cover which reads “ELIZA CLARK PENANCE” featuring three people sitting on a dock with one of them scribbled over. The cover is on top of a light pink background. An illustration of a yellow book cover featuring a face covered with white and blue flowers with the text “IF I HAD YOUR FACE” and “FRANCHES CHA”. The cover is placed over a green background. An illustration of a book cover which reads “THE SECRET HISTORY” and “DONNA TARTT” over an illustration of a male sculpture’s face. The cover is placed over a brown background.
Books beyond Bobst: A fictionalized memoir, a true crime-inspired novel and more
A man in a blue sweatshirt and a baseball cap with a bee on it is reading a newspaper. Behind him are shelves with magazines and a stand surrounded by candy with a register on it.
Print is not dead: 5 local magazine shops to support
A collage of four illustrations of books titled Acts of Service, Couplets, everything I know about parties, dates, friends, jobs, life, love, and Stay True.
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a Pulitzer-winning memoir and more
An illustration of a girl sitting under a tree and reading. She is sitting on grass, wearing a purple top and blue jeans. The leaves on the tree are brown.
Recent literary releases for when you’re tired of fall festivities
A large crowd of people stand and walk around by blue, white and red tents. Behind the tent area is a white building with two banners that read “Brooklyn Book Festival.”
The Brooklyn Book Festival: A must-visit for literary lovers
An illustration of a person with blond hair and a white top holding a telephone to their ear. Another person wearing a blue suit and red tie stands behind her with a blindfold.
Off the Radar: ‘Dial M for Murder’ and the ominous shadows cast by modern surveillance
A woman with blond hair wearing a black shirt with her arms crossed across her chest. She has silver rings on her hands and is standing in front of a wall lit with blue lighting.
Every tiny thing: Chiara Collin-D’Augelli on balance and opportunity
Two people are standing in front of a bulletin board with movie posters. They are looking at each other. One of them is wearing a gray jacket and the other one is wearing a black leather jacket.
Review: ‘Fallen Leaves’ tells a charming story on how to love in times of global anxiety
An illustration of a laptop and a cup of coffee on a purple background. On the laptop is an image of “Batman”.
Off the Radar: ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’ has the caped crusader and the late Kevin Conroy at their best
A man in a gray hat and black aviators with a white jacket sits in a car.
Review: ‘The Killer’ is a portrait of the 21st century man
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as their characters in “Priscilla” sit on a red wall wearing roller skates. Sofia Coppola stands next to them leaning against the wall.
Review: The ‘Priscilla’ soundtrack adds a fresh take to an old story
Chris Stapleton wearing a cowboy hat and a black coat while holding a microphone on a stand to his mouth. The stage behind him is bathed in blue light.
Review: ‘Higher’ shows Chris Stapleton in steady territory
A man in a red short sleeve shirt with a graphic of a car and silver basketball shorts stands next to a white creature with pink horns. To the left of the man a purple figure lays on the ground next to a gray chair in a dark navy and beige wood room.
Review: ‘Blanket’ is a lukewarm embrace of Kevin Abstract’s new style
Two beams of light from a spotlight around a man covered in red light standing on a stage with a guitar. In front of him stands a crowd of people.
Q&A: Current Joys shifts into hyperpop mania in ‘LOVE + POP’
Beyond NYU: From TikTok fame to onstage game
Beyond NYU: From TikTok fame to onstage game
Two posters, a red one with white text printed on it on the left, and a black one with red and white texts and a black and white portrait on the right, is posted on the entrance of a theater.
Review: ‘All The Devils Are Here’ summons Shakespeare’s villains
A blue marquee sign with the image of a rainbow outside of the Booth Theatre reading “Kimberly Akimbo.” Below the sign are two smaller signs, the top has a list crediting the creators of the musical and the bottom is a yellow sign that reads “Winner of 5 Tony Awards Including Best Musical”.
Review: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ tells an unexpected story of teenage adolescence
An illustration of a human-form collage of arboreal textures and human-figure illustrations.
NYU’s ‘Here Lies Love’ syllabus dives deep into the controversial musical
A group of people wearing black formalwear stands on an opera stage holding bouquets of flowers and clapping around a man wearing a blue suit with his hand over his heart looking up at the audience.
‘Furiosus’: NYU Casa Italiana opera tells a story of love, despair and madness
A Playbill with an image of corn on the cover is placed on top of a fabric bag. A button is pictured, with an image of corn and the text, “I got shucked on Broadway!”
Review: ‘Shucked’: How Broadway’s newest comedy subverts theater tropes
A collection of artwork is hung up in front of an orange background, with the exhibition name “ALLOW ME TO GATHER MYSELF” and description on the left.
The Latinx Project’s current exhibition allowed me to reflect on the diasporic histories of Latinx people
Three colorful dresses are hanging on white hangers. The dress on the left is yellow with silver beads, the one in the middle is purple, pink, orange, and blue, and the one on the right is cream-colored with colorful stripes and circles.
Review: New House of Chloé exhibition guides us through groundbreaking fashion eras
A white wall in a corridor with the words “Sanford Biggers Meet Me on the Equinox” printed on it. The corridor leads to an exhibition space.
Sanford Biggers’ ‘Meet Me on the Equinox’ reclaims repatriation
A still from the video game Return to Monkey Island depicts a locksmith wearing a pair of black goggles, standing behind the counter of a workshop. The workshop is decorated with various keys.
Review: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ is a nostalgic pirate adventure game
An illustration of a man holding a gun and wearing a khaki trench coat. Behind him there is a mill, and to the left there is text: “Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Season Two.”
‘Call of Duty’ brings subtle yet impactful changes with new season
A purple calendar with a hand pulling the start of Thanksgiving Recess from Nov. 22 back to Nov. 18.
Opinion: Thanksgiving Recess leaves out-of-state and international students stranded
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
A graphic with a screenshot of an email from Senior Vice President for University Life Jason Pina addressing N.Y.U’s commitment to enforcing its student conduct policies displayed on a purple background
Opinion: NYU’s conduct policies do more to silence students than protect them
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
People are kneeling and standing on blue carpeting, a few holding blue and white signs that read ‘U.A.W.’ There is a white banner behind them that reads ‘N.Y.U. Researchers United-UAW,’ and a sign held by a woman kneeling in the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity!’
Opinion: NYU should recognize the researchers union
Three students sit around a table studying at Bobst library.
Opinion: Group projects are more useful than you think
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A purple calendar with a hand pulling the start of Thanksgiving Recess from Nov. 22 back to Nov. 18.
Opinion: Thanksgiving Recess leaves out-of-state and international students stranded
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
A graphic with a screenshot of an email from Senior Vice President for University Life Jason Pina addressing N.Y.U’s commitment to enforcing its student conduct policies displayed on a purple background
Opinion: NYU’s conduct policies do more to silence students than protect them
A group of pro-Israeli protesters holds signs and Israeli flags in front of the Garibaldi statue in Washington Square Park.
Opinion: Grieving the Israel-Hamas war feels almost impossible. Hate is not the answer.
Six soccer players are running on a soccer pitch and smiling. Five of them are wearing white and purple soccer uniforms while one is wearing an orange uniform and goalkeeper gloves.
Opinion: Root for your Violets — they deserve it
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A glass sign that says “Walker Hotel” illuminated by yellow light bulbs above the entrance of the Walker Hotel.
Housing overflows returned to NYU, despite additional residence hall
A logo of the N.Y.U Office of Equal Opportunity being printed on a glass door. The interior of the office can be seen through the glass door.
NYU knew about allegations against former Athletics Director, source says
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
A group of women athletes wearing running outfits standing in a row in a park getting warmed up for a run.
Men’s and women’s cross country teams to race in national meet
Men wearing white jerseys with purple numbers on them stand in a huddle with their arms raised in the center. Behind them are purple bleachers with people sitting on them.
NYU men’s basketball 2023-24 season preview
A side by side photo of N.Y.U.’s men’s and women’s basketball teams. On the left half of the photo junior and guard Zay Freeney shoots a basket in N.Y.U. men’s basketball season opener against Manhattanville College. On the right side of the photo graduate student and guard Megan Bauman tries to find an opening to shoot the basketball in the team’s game against Johns Hopkins University.
NYU men’s and women’s basketball debut at Paulson Center
A girl jumping in a white jersey and shorts, shooting the basketball into the hoop. Other players surround her.
NYU women’s basketball looking for NCAA redemption
Six soccer players are running on a soccer pitch and smiling. Five of them are wearing white and purple soccer uniforms while one is wearing an orange uniform and goalkeeper gloves.
Opinion: Root for your Violets — they deserve it
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Giovanni (right) sits with his mentor on Bleecker Street. (Sheridan Smith for WSN)
Love Dissolution | Under the Arch Magazine
Winter Wonderland arrives early at NYU’s Flurry
Winter Wonderland arrives early at NYU’s Flurry
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route
An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route
The Village Halloween Parade returns on its 50th anniversary
The Village Halloween Parade returns on its 50th anniversary
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Winter Wonderland arrives early at NYU’s Flurry
Winter Wonderland arrives early at NYU’s Flurry
An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route
An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route
The Village Halloween Parade returns on its 50th anniversary
The Village Halloween Parade returns on its 50th anniversary
Heather Guo wears a blue cheongsam, showing how to secure it properly. She is standing in front of two clothing racks.
Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage
An actor sitting in front of a mirror in a dressing room, wearing a black-and-white striped shirt and applying makeup with a brush.
Tisch Drama students call for cooling off exercises in acting classes
SPONSORED: Test your tastebuds with Hot Ones™’ new peppery pop-up
SPONSORED: Test your tastebuds with Hot Ones™’ new peppery pop-up
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
EDITOR'S PICKS
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Letter from the editor: On change
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
LATEST
A sign reads “N.Y.U. Langone Health” with a list of entrances in front of a large glass building.
Doctor sues NYU Langone for unlawful termination after Israel-Hamas war-related posts
Yezen Saadah, News Editor • Nov 20, 2023
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as their characters in “Priscilla” sit on a red wall wearing roller skates. Sofia Coppola stands next to them leaning against the wall.
Review: The 'Priscilla' soundtrack adds a fresh take to an old story
Jordan Wilkens, Contributing Writer • Nov 20, 2023
People are kneeling and standing on blue carpeting inside of Bobst Library, holding blue-and-white signs that read “U.A.W.” There is a white banner behind them that reads “N.Y.U. Researchers United-U.A.W.,” and a sign held by a woman sitting in the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity!’
Researcher union files petition for recognition with federal agency
Shiphrah Moses, Social Media Editor • Nov 20, 2023
A man in a blue sweatshirt and a baseball cap with a bee on it is reading a newspaper. Behind him are shelves with magazines and a stand surrounded by candy with a register on it.
Print is not dead: 5 local magazine shops to support
Karina Rower, Contributing Writer • Nov 20, 2023
Chris Stapleton wearing a cowboy hat and a black coat while holding a microphone on a stand to his mouth. The stage behind him is bathed in blue light.
Review: ‘Higher’ shows Chris Stapleton in steady territory
Ethan Beck, Staff Writer • Nov 20, 2023
FEATURES
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Ania Keenan, Features Editor • Oct 27, 2023
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
Ethan Rendon, Staff Writer • Oct 27, 2023

Books beyond Bobst: A fictionalized memoir, a true crime-inspired novel and more

Books beyond Bobst is a monthly book-rec column highlighting what NYU students are reading now, outside of their classes. If you’re in need of a new read, look no further.
Emily Genova, Alexa Donovan, Lulu Chatterjee, and Ariana Wahab
Nov 20, 2023
A+pink+book+cover+with+a+black+and+white+illustration+of+a+person+turning+to+smoke+on+a+blue+background.+The+cover+reads+%E2%80%9CSLOW+DAYS%2C+FAST+COMPANY+THE+WORLD%2C+THE+FLESH%2C+AND+L.A.%E2%80%9D+above+%E2%80%9CEVE+BABITZ%E2%80%9D+and+%E2%80%9CINTRODUCTION+BY+MATTHEW+SPECKTOR.%E2%80%9D+An+illustration+of+a+book+cover+which+reads+%E2%80%9CELIZA+CLARK+PENANCE%E2%80%9D+featuring+three+people+sitting+on+a+dock+with+one+of+them+scribbled+over.+The+cover+is+on+top+of+a+light+pink+background.+An+illustration+of+a+yellow+book+cover+featuring+a+face+covered+with+white+and+blue+flowers+with+the+text+%E2%80%9CIF+I+HAD+YOUR+FACE%E2%80%9D+and+%E2%80%9CFRANCHES+CHA%E2%80%9D.+The+cover+is+placed+over+a+green+background.+An+illustration+of+a+book+cover+which+reads+%E2%80%9CTHE+SECRET+HISTORY%E2%80%9D+and+%E2%80%9CDONNA+TARTT%E2%80%9D+over+an+illustration+of+a+male+sculpture%E2%80%99s+face.+The+cover+is+placed+over+a+brown+background.
(Illustration by Samantha Esme Williams, Alisia Houghtaling, Kayla An, and Yezen Saadah)

“Penance” by Eliza Clark

— Emily Genova, Copy Chief

An illustration of a book cover which reads “ELIZA CLARK PENANCE” featuring three people sitting on a dock with one of them scribbled over. The cover is on top of a light pink background.
(Illustration by Alisia Houghtaling)

“Penance” is a dream read for those who love true crime podcasts. The novel centers around the night that three teenage girls killed their classmate, exploring what drove them to commit the murder. After introducing the case, the novel inspects each of the killers: Girl A, Girl B and Girl C, along with the innocent Girl D who gets wrapped up in the case. Detailing both the four perspectives of the night and the girls’ relationships with one another, each section of the book varies in truths, framing some people as more innocent than others.

I was thoroughly impressed by Eliza Clark’s ability to create a fictional story with so many details and layers. I found myself forgetting that this crime didn’t take place in real life, and these people actually don’t exist, which is the best feeling. I don’t even particularly love the true crime genre, but I was still completely invested. 

If you love unreliable narrators and a plot that will have you questioning everything — even after you put the book down — then “Penance” is for you.

“Slow Days, Fast Company: The World, The Flesh, and L.A.” by Eve Babitz

— Alexa Donovan, Deputy Arts Editor

A pink book cover with a black and white illustration of a person turning to smoke on a blue background. The cover reads “SLOW DAYS, FAST COMPANY THE WORLD, THE FLESH, AND L.A.” above “EVE BABITZ” and “INTRODUCTION BY MATTHEW SPECKTOR.”
(Illustration by Samantha Esme Williams)

“This is a love story and I apologize; it was inadvertent. But I want it clearly understood from the start that I don’t expect it to turn out well.”

Eve Babitz’s life was the definition of “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll,” and in this fictionalized biography, she gives readers a peek into her simmering-hot experience in 1970s Hollywood. Throughout the 10 stories she tells, Babitz includes italicized asides to a fleeting lover in an attempt to lure him to read her work — work he apparently did not care about unless it mentioned him. It was rare that a man in her world didn’t immediately fall in love. 

I’m not sure if I am reading the book because I like the plot. In fact, I am not sure there is a real plotline at all. What I am sure of, though, is that I like Babitz’s attitude. She is blasé toward others in a way I only wish I could be. For example, she explains that she could imagine herself being like a man in a romantic relationship by “dodging emotional entanglements and lying and otherwise having a lovely time. Forgetting to phone.”

Overall, “Slow Days, Fast Company” exemplifies why Babitz has been so beloved by readers over time. Her voice illustrates a strong woman who is equally as beautiful and glamorous as she is confident and talented — a duality that I always appreciate.

“If I Had Your Face” by Frances Cha

— Lulu Chatterjee, Contributing Writer

An illustration of a yellow book cover featuring a face covered with white and blue flowers with the text “IF I HAD YOUR FACE” and “FRANCHES CHA”. The cover is placed over a green background.
(Illustration by Yezen Saadah)

Frances Cha’s debut novel follows the lives of four girls in the bustling city of Seoul, South Korea. Simply by chronicling these women’s lives, the book is able to explore and analyze the unattainable expectations surrounding women’s beauty, well-off men in salon rooms, K-pop idols and unforgiving social orders. The hesitant friendships among the four girls are woven together in a compelling story about Korean consumerism, female friendship and resilience. 

Cha expertly portrays Seoul with sparkle and glamor, despite the fact that it is underscored by gender inequities, commercialism and impossibly high beauty standards. This novel peels back the layers of the city to expose the troubled voices and perspectives underneath its gilded facade. Amid the darker elements of these stories, there is a focus on the sisterhood among the female protagonists, whose voices tell stories that are rarely represented, making “If I Had Your Face” a fresh and compelling read.

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

— Ariana Wahab, Editor-at-Large

An illustration of a book cover which reads “THE SECRET HISTORY” and “DONNA TARTT” over an illustration of a male sculpture’s face. The cover is placed over a brown background.
(Illustration by Kayla An)

Donna Tartt’s dark academia novel “The Secret History” is set at Hampden College in Vermont. The book follows an exclusive society of six students studying classics who get caught up in committing crimes inspired by Greek and Roman mythology. Narrator Richard Papen joins the society at the start of the book, and comes from a lower-class background alien to his peers, who have known each other for a long time. This newcomer perspective is the bedrock for his growth throughout the novel as he retells the events that led up to one of the group members’ death, as well as those that follow.

Tartt had me hooked from the novel’s first line: “The snow in the mountains was melting and Bunny had been dead for several weeks before we came to understand the gravity of our situation.” From here, it is Tartt’s storytelling that makes this a gripping read. She packs so much detail into the novel, transporting readers to this exclusive world.

The book showcases deeply flawed characters and depicts how, in the quest for higher knowledge, they blur the lines of morality. Tartt enveloped me in a thrilling story that, despite being disturbing at times, I couldn’t put down.

Contact the Arts Desk at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Emily Genova, Copy Chief
Emily Genova is a junior studying Media, Culture, and Communication at Steinhardt. She spends her free time reading, obsessing over pop artists, and speed walking around campus. You can find her on Instagram @emilygenova or email her @[email protected]
Alexa Donovan, Deputy Arts Editor
Alexa Donovan is a sophomore majoring in Journalism and Art History and minoring in Creative writing. Her favorite drink is lemonade and her party trick is listing the U.S. presidents in chronological order . You can find her in Bobst most hours of the day, on instagram @alexadonovan/@lemonadequeen5678 and on Goodreads @alexafdonovan.
Ariana Wahab, Editor-at-Large
Ariana Wahab is a junior studying psychology, with minors in CAMS and public health. Her main personality traits are being from just outside the city (Westchester, New York) and functioning on no sleep. In her spare time, you can find her binge-watching TV shows (Gilmore Girls is her favorite), reading, dancing, making to-do lists, and organizing anything and everything. If you want to say hi or give her any book or TV show recs, find her on Instagram @ariana.wahab or email her at [email protected].
Yezen Saadah, News Editor
Yezen Saadah is a sophomore studying cinema studies, journalism and Middle Eastern studies. He's a lover of cinema, history, art and literature, and he enjoys writing about pretty much anything. If he isn't in the newsroom or at the movies, he's probably just trying to enjoy his day off. Contact him on Instagram @yezensaadah, Twitter @yezen_saadah and — most importantly — Letterboxd @Yezen, or send tips to [email protected].
Leave a comment
More to Discover
More in Arts
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as their characters in “Priscilla” sit on a red wall wearing roller skates. Sofia Coppola stands next to them leaning against the wall.
Review: The 'Priscilla' soundtrack adds a fresh take to an old story
A man in a blue sweatshirt and a baseball cap with a bee on it is reading a newspaper. Behind him are shelves with magazines and a stand surrounded by candy with a register on it.
Print is not dead: 5 local magazine shops to support
Chris Stapleton wearing a cowboy hat and a black coat while holding a microphone on a stand to his mouth. The stage behind him is bathed in blue light.
Review: ‘Higher’ shows Chris Stapleton in steady territory
More in Books
A collage of four illustrations of books titled Acts of Service, Couplets, everything I know about parties, dates, friends, jobs, life, love, and Stay True.
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a Pulitzer-winning memoir and more
An illustration of a girl sitting under a tree and reading. She is sitting on grass, wearing a purple top and blue jeans. The leaves on the tree are brown.
Recent literary releases for when you're tired of fall festivities
A large crowd of people stand and walk around by blue, white and red tents. Behind the tent area is a white building with two banners that read “Brooklyn Book Festival.”
The Brooklyn Book Festival: A must-visit for literary lovers
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead  •  Donate  •  Tips  •  Off-Campus Housing
Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead
© 2023 Washington Square News • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 