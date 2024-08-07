Welcome home, class of 2028

Each year, WSN’s Under the Arch magazine sends out its Welcome Home issue to first-year students attending NYU. It contains everything a new student needs to know to make the most of their first semester at the university.
WSN publishes every weekday of the semester. Our journalists hold NYU accountable, providing critical coverage of the university, the neighborhoods it occupies, and its art and culture — coverage you can’t find anywhere else. We hope you’ll choose to continue to stay up to date with all news developments around NYU by subscribing to WSN here.
Welcome to WSN
As you embark on your academic journey at NYU, trust the Washington Square News to be your most reliable source of all news and culture on and off campus. Read more >>>
Navigating the NYC arts scene as an NYU student
New York City can be an overwhelming and expensive place to spend your weekends — here are some of the best places to go on a budget. Read more >>>
The quintessential restaurants to visit during your time at NYU
You can’t graduate without having dined at these local treasures. Here are 11 iconic restaurants all NYU students must try. Read more >>>
Ranked: First-year residence halls
Rats and roaches and hospital lighting, oh my! It’s about time we dove into the good, the bad and the ugly of NYU’s first-year dorms. Read more >>>
A guide to navigating protests on campus
From Mehr Kotval: With student demonstrations on the rise, WSN’s opinion desk has put together a guide on how to navigate protests — whether you choose to participate, observe or not engage at all. Read more >>>
Our ‘welcome home’ stories
Finding school spirit at NYU
From Krish Dev: A WSN photographer shares his perspective on the unique ways NYU students build community. Read more >>>
A journey through my first year at NYU
From Adrianna Nehme: A story of leaving home, coming “home” and returning home. Read more >>>
A love letter to New York City
From Emily Genova: Going to college in a big city may scare you. Don’t let it. Read more >>>
More from our sections
The Violets’ top 5 moments of the 2023-24 season
NYU Athletics just wrapped up its best season yet, having now established itself as a revered spot for student-athletes in the nation. Read more >>>
A look at ‘Bobst Boy’ 20 years later
Steve Stanzak, the student who lived in Bobst Library for nearly eight months while at NYU, shared his experience and where he is now with WSN.
Read more >>>
News you missed over the summer
Georgina Dopico appointed NYU’s next provost after 2 years as interim
The appointment marks the end of a seven-month international search for a new provost.
NYU Langone CEO Robert Grossman and board chair Kenneth Langone to retire next year
The medical center will conduct a national search for a new CEO, who will succeed Grossman in August 2025.