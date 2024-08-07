Navigating the NYC arts scene as an NYU student

New York City has a plethora of art offerings — there’s something to see, listen to or watch at every turn. The endless options can be overwhelming, especially at the start of college, but the WSN Arts Desk has got you covered. Here, we have put together a list of student resources that NYU offers to help you take advantage of the city’s art scene, and often at a cheap price.

Film & TV

NYU’s library database isn’t only books — there are thousands of movies and documentaries available for streaming, specifically via Kanopy. WSN’s weekly film column, Off the Radar, highlights underappreciated films like “24 City” and “Dial M for Murder,” available for free on Kanopy. Through the site, students also have access to resources like the Criterion Collection and the PBS Video Collection.

If you prefer watching movies on the big screen, you can purchase discount movie passes at the NYU Box Office to save some cash. These passes act as vouchers that you can exchange for tickets, or even popcorn, at AMC Theatres.

Students who live on campus can also sign up for a free Max subscription through NYU’s Campus Cable program. Watch old favorites like “Friends” and new ones like “Abbott Elementary” for free from the comfort of your dorm. Sign-up information is available here.

Visual arts

NYU’s Museum Gateway for Students offers free museum access for NYU students at some of the city’s most famed and interesting art institutions, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Jewish Museum and the New Museum of Contemporary Art. NYU’s own Grey Art Museum, conveniently located on campus at 18 Cooper Square, is also free for students. Most other museums — including the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art — offer discounted or pay-what-you-wish tickets for students with an NYU ID.

The city’s art galleries, which are smaller but no less impressive, are almost always free. Two of the city’s gallery-hopping hotspots, Chelsea and Tribeca, are located within walking distance from NYU’s Washington Square campus.

Performing arts and music

If you’re looking to see the sights on a budget, keeping an eye on ScholasTix is a great way to go to classic New York City sports games and Broadway shows for a discount. Everything from New York Jets and Yankees games, to “Moulin Rouge” and “The Book of Mormon,” are offered for under-market price.

For something more local, NYU Skirball hosts performances by fellow students and professors nearly every weekend. Support the NYU community by going to see stand-up comedy, plays and dance performances on the Washington Square campus. And, of course, you won’t want to miss Drag Bingo during welcome week — get there early if you want a seat!

Contact Alexa Donovan and Julia Diorio at [email protected].