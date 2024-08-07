Finding school spirit at NYU

As I stepped into my first week at NYU, the lack of a traditional campus was a constant topic of discussion among incoming first-years I met online and my four new, randomly assigned suitemates at Third North. We’d all traded the glamorized college experience — think sprawling campuses and tailgate parties — for bustling city streets and residence halls scattered throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. In an attempt to find my place within a school with over 50,000 students, I asked WSN’s former editor-in-chief if I could write a story about NYU’s “Presidential Welcome Reality Show” at Radio City Music Hall.

The show, a choreographed musical comedy sketch written and performed by students, introduced me and thousands of other first-years to the university and its support systems. While a bit over-the-top, the show did contain invaluable pieces of advice as well as speeches from NYU president Linda Mills, school deans and the Student Government Assembly chair. Personally, the experience was a revelation. It and the dozens of other events I attended throughout a jam-packed welcome week — my favorites included “Drag Bingo” and the “ThinkFast Game Show” — offered a glimpse into the vibrant NYU community, leaving me feeling much less worried about the lack of a traditional campus atmosphere.