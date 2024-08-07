Finding school spirit at NYU

As I stepped into my first week at NYU, the lack of a traditional campus was a constant topic of discussion among incoming first-years I met online and my four new, randomly assigned suitemates at Third North. We’d all traded the glamorized college experience — think sprawling campuses and tailgate parties — for bustling city streets and residence halls scattered throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. In an attempt to find my place within a school with over 50,000 students, I asked WSN’s former editor-in-chief if I could write a story about NYU’s “Presidential Welcome Reality Show” at Radio City Music Hall.
The show, a choreographed musical comedy sketch written and performed by students, introduced me and thousands of other first-years to the university and its support systems. While a bit over-the-top, the show did contain invaluable pieces of advice as well as speeches from NYU president Linda Mills, school deans and the Student Government Assembly chair. Personally, the experience was a revelation. It and the dozens of other events I attended throughout a jam-packed welcome week — my favorites included “Drag Bingo” and the “ThinkFast Game Show” — offered a glimpse into the vibrant NYU community, leaving me feeling much less worried about the lack of a traditional campus atmosphere.
NYU Welcome was just the beginning. Throughout the year, I discovered that the NYU community found ways to rally together and express unity, even in its often overlooked sports games. Earlier this year, the NYU women’s basketball had a standout season, and won their first NCAA championship in 27 years. I attended several of the team’s home games at the recently-opened Paulson Center and saw supporters decked out in all-violet, as well as performances from NYU’s cheer and dance teams. Other NCAA runs by men’s and women’s volleyball and the men’s and women’s swimming teams cemented NYU Athletics’ best finish ever in the Division III Learfield Directors’ Cup, which awards the best overall athletic departments in the division.
For those seeking a different kind of connection to the university, Violet 100 — NYU’s official spirit week — offers a unique opportunity for students of all years to take a break from the academic hustle of the spring semester. With a budget of $335,000 last year, the celebration featured events such as the All-University Games, an intramural competition between NYU schools, alumni and other groups on campus, and the Violet Ball, an annual gala that hosts about 1,000 students each year. My personal favorites were the V100 concert, which was headlined by Kelela and JPEGMAFIA, and UltraViolet Live, a talent competition that was hosted by Jujubee from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
Looking back one year on from my first week at NYU, it’s clear that violet pride flourishes on campus. I’ve barely scratched the surface of the university’s traditions, which also include the Mystery Concert in September, NYU’s Inter-Residence Hall Council’s Flurry at Central Park, the Strawberry Festival and so much more. Whether we’re the Violets or the Bobcats, the NYU community finds ways to connect, celebrate and create a sense of belonging that makes you feel at home.
