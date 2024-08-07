A guide to navigating protests on campus

As you begin your time at NYU, you enter a campus that is a microcosm of global discourse, where passionate activism meets academic inquiry. You’ll encounter a diverse array of perspectives and voices advocating for various causes — some of which will align with your views while others will not. These events often challenge preconceived notions, and can be educational by covering topics that classrooms might not focus on.

1. What is the legacy of student protest?

A protest is a public display of dissent, sometimes with the purpose of being disruptive to draw attention to the specific cause. Student protests throughout history have often steered significant social and political movements, highlighting the power and passion of youth activism. Some of the greatest movements started with the public dissent of students advocating for profound societal change — from the Vietnam War protests to the Civil Rights Movement to the anti-apartheid movement to the global climate strikes today.

College campuses across the country have seen an uptick in protests this past academic semester, particularly regarding the war in Gaza. With the increase in demonstrations, WSN wants to provide incoming students with a guide on how to navigate protests — including safety tips, advice and alternate avenues of political action.



2. How to safely attend a protest

Before attending

Research organizers before you go. Make sure the protests you intend to participate in actually align with your beliefs. Research organizations affiliated with the protest you are attending and ensure their message represents your values. It is crucial that you understand the goal of the demonstration, are comfortable with the organizers’ plans before attending and feel prepared for any possible outcome. Some protests may aim to gather and rally while others may push for disruption and abrupt change, so it’s important you are aware and feel comfortable with the intention.

Pack a bag. Bring water, snacks and any essential medicines you may need. Check the weather — if it is a rainy day, be sure to bring a raincoat or umbrella, and if it is hot outside, make sure to pack a fan and extra water. Protests can be tiring and can take place rain or shine, so it is important to prioritize your well-being. If possible, bring extra supplies for fellow demonstrators.

Know your rights. You have the right to peacefully assemble — however, there have been many situations in which college protests have escalated to the point of arrest. It is important that you know your protest and legal rights in case of this possibility. You are allowed to film and document any arrests or police action, but it’s important to know the police have the right to stop something if they deem it disrupting their actions. If you are arrested, you must be told why you are being detained and be given access to a lawyer and a phone call. For more information, check out the American Civil Liberties Union’s “Know your Rights” page.

Sign up for jail support if available. Even if you don’t anticipate you will need to sign up for jail support, protesting may involve interaction with law enforcement. It is best to be safe and share your emergency contacts with organizers just in case. Write important phone numbers, such as a family member or emergency legal counsel, on your arm should you need it later and not have access to your phone.

Buddy up. Protesting is safer if you go with a friend. If you can, share your emergency contact information with this buddy. If you don’t have someone to go with, introduce yourself to someone at the protest and exchange contact information in case of an emergency.

Create a protest plan. Whether you are with a buddy or by yourself, you need a game plan. What will you do if a protest escalates — are you staying or leaving? When are you planning to head out? Are you and your buddy planning on leaving together? Tell a friend who is not in attendance your plan as well.

Understand potential risks. If you choose to participate in a protest that is more disruptive, there may be legal and academic consequences. Look at NYU’s Guidance and Expectations on Student Conduct to see the potential academic consequences of participating in disruptive protest. Keep in mind that while civil disobedience often leads to social change, it can also have serious consequences — make sure you understand them before deciding how to engage in political protest.

During the protest

Stay vigilant. Always be aware of your surroundings and potential escalation. Things can change very quickly, so always pay attention. If you feel unsafe at any time and do not wish to stay, listen to your instincts and leave. If you choose to stay regardless of escalation, be prepared to face law enforcement. Again, know your rights and have a protest plan.

Protect fellow protesters’ privacy. Try not to take or post videos or pictures of your fellow protestors if you do not have explicit permission to do so. Doxxing is a serious issue for many demonstrators and can greatly affect someone’s livelihood.

Be responsible and wear a mask. The spread of COVID-19 and any other virus is still a genuine health concern. Be safe, and wear a mask.

3. When encountering a demonstration that doesn’t align with your beliefs

Stop and ask questions. If you feel comfortable, feel free to ask a demonstrator why they are protesting. Ask a question with an open mind, and without trying to prove a point or get into an argument. Too often civil discourse is hindered when listening to rebut rather than listening to understand. Even if your beliefs are diametrically opposed, there is a lot to learn from listening to those with whom you disagree. In an era where polarization often leads to confrontations instead of conversations, asking “Why do you think that?” and truly listening can lead to progress. A great way to do this is by interacting with fellow students who are deeply invested in these causes, as it grants the perfect space to learn about different issues or even confront potential personal biases. You may very well walk away with the same opinion you had going into that discussion — but you will have gained valuable insights.

While discussions are important and useful, do not harass protesters or force them to engage with you if they do not wish to. You may find that protesters may be agitated or don’t want to talk, as protests can be politically and emotionally charged environments. If you disagree with what they are advocating for and want your opinion to be heard, look into organizations that align with your beliefs and find other demonstrations to participate in. You may find someone who is willing to calmly discuss their differing opinions with you. Harassment and force are not acceptable methods.

Practice peaceful nonengagement. You always have the option of walking away and not engaging at all. If you feel unsafe or uncomfortable in any way, you can always choose to go about your day but still keep note of the issues your community cares about.

4. Other ways to get politically involved

There are numerous ways to have an impact on issues you care about beyond protest.

NYU offers many ways for you to get involved. You can join the Student Government Assembly to get involved with university decisions and advocate for your peers. You can also join one of the over 300 clubs at NYU, many of which are involved in political actions regarding specific issues, political parties and more. Many of these student organizations organize teach-ins, host speaking events or even book clubs on issues they represent. Look through the club list and sign up for emails for groups you are interested in.

Get involved in the downtown Manhattan community. You are not just a member of the NYU community, you are a resident of downtown Manhattan and the Greenwich Village area. You have the right to demand better for yourself and your neighbors. You can contact your elected officials, go to city hall meetings and speak, help organizations that feed the homeless or participate in a community wellness project — the opportunities are endless.

Remember that you are a temporary resident in a community that has a rich history and complex struggles, and it is important to try to understand local issues and listen to residents as you go forward.

Do not underestimate the impact of connecting with your direct community, friends and family about issues that you care about. Start up a conversation with a friend, teacher or relative about something you are passionate about, or utilize social media and personal networks to spread awareness.

Whether or not you choose to engage in protests yourself, the demonstrations you will encounter in your academic career will, no doubt, shape your experience. Regardless of whether or not you choose to get involved in protests or agree with a particular demonstration, don’t look away. Listen, learn, confront your assumptions and solidify your beliefs.

