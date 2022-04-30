Editor’s Note: Introducing WSN’s next Editor-in-Chief

Hiring WSN’s editor-in-chief is the responsibility of the students and alumni on the paper’s Managing Board. The Board consists of the current and outgoing editor-in-chiefs, the current and outgoing business managers, another editorial staff member, another business staff member and four WSN alumni.



Here’s how the selection process goes: Staffers interested in applying for the position submit a written application to WSN’s Managing Board, answering questions about themselves, how they view the paper, and what they’d like to do differently. Qualified candidates are interviewed by the Board, which then deliberates to select the next editor.



This time around, it was Arnav who impressed the Board and was selected for the position. Quoting from our press release: The Board selected Binaykia after he outlined his plans to set and meet ambitious editorial goals and collaborate more closely with the paper’s business staff.



“Arnav came to the Board with a clear view of the paper’s immediate and long-term needs, and smart plans for doing great journalism while strengthening the paper as it enters its 50th year,” said Jane C. Timm, chairman of the Managing Board of the Washington Square News, senior reporter at NBC News and former WSN reporter.



“For 50 years, WSN has been an exemplar of the impact student journalism can have, by providing invaluable local reporting, training generations of extraordinary journalists and holding a multi-billion-dollar institution accountable,” Binaykia said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue this legacy, cement our future as a digital publication and better serve our community of readers.” As I said in the press release, Arnav’s driven approach and breadth of journalistic skills are exactly what WSN needs. There’s no one better to continue pushing WSN forward, following up and expanding on the work we’ve been doing. You’ll hear from him soon enough — he’s going to be an excellent editor-in-chief.



A couple related announcements you may have missed: We’ve hired Russell Berman of The Atlantic, himself a former WSN editor-in-chief, as the paper’s adviser. (The role is what it sounds like — a professional resource without any editorial power; WSN is always student-run.)

With WSN’s current business manager Yejin Chang graduating this spring, the Board has selected Catherine Chen to step into the position. She’ll be Arnav’s counterpart on the financial and advertising side of the paper. If you’re interested in joining us next semester, please fill out this interest form. You can contact Arnav at [email protected] and the Board at [email protected] .



Thanks for reading Editor’s Note! I’ll see you next week for the final Editor’s Note of the semester.

—the editor