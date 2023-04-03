NYU Langone opens new medical center in Brooklyn

The new center, which adds a second Langone emergency department in Brooklyn, is expected to provide care for over 200,000 patients each year.

A new NYU Langone Health ambulatory care center, featuring a 24-hour emergency department, radiology services, cancer care and other amenities, opened in the Cobble Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn on Friday, with prominent New York City politicians, including Mayor Eric Adams and Rep. Dan Goldman, present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Goldman, who represents New York’s 10th Congressional District, commended NYU Langone for expanding its medical care options.

“NYU Langone’s leadership to expand outpatient care across NYC ensures that underserved communities can access the care they need in their own neighborhoods,” Goldman said in an NYU Langone news release.“With the opening of the new ambulatory care center in downtown Brooklyn, I am pleased that Brooklynites of all ages will be able to access their healthcare services closer to home, including both outpatient and emergency care.”

Since the new center is dedicated to outpatient care, most follow-up surgical procedures will be performed at NYU Langone’s Brooklyn hospital in Sunset Park, and more complicated surgeries will take place on the Manhattan campus at Tisch Hospital, Langone spokesperson Deborah Haffeman told WSN last year.

The five-story, 165,000-square-foot facility, named the Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center, also offers outpatient surgeries and physician practices, including 19 medical and surgical specialties throughout the building. The center, located at 70 Atlantic Ave., began construction in 2014 after the Long Island College Hospital, which previously occupied the site, was sold to Fortis Property Group in a $240 million deal.

It will also have more than 65 medical specialists in various clinical areas including cardiology, neurology and vascular surgery. The hospital plans to add specialists in oculoplastic surgery, obesity medicine, hand surgery, breast cancer, breast surgery and women’s sports medicine.

The new emergency department will replace the one at NYU Langone Health Cobble Hill that has been operational since 2014. It offers 27 open treatment beds, two overnight hospital beds, CT and X-ray imaging services.

The center is also designed to be environmentally friendly, using 26% less energy and 38% less water than comparable facilities. NYU expects the center to receive a LEED Gold certification for its sustainable construction and operation practices.

According to NYU Langone, around 25% of patients who use its main hospital in Manhattan live in Brooklyn. Andrew Brotman, the chief clinical officer at NYU Langone, said that the new facility will improve the quality of care in Cobble Hill.

“The Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center greatly enhances the breadth and depth of high-quality care NYU Langone offers right here in the community,” Brotman said in the release. “This clinical hub will be transformational for the neighborhood.”

