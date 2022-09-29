New NYU Langone medical facility in Cobble Hill to open in 2023

The construction of NYU Langone’s new ambulatory care clinic. It is set to open in 2023. (Andy Lee for WSN)

NYU Langone Health is finishing work on a new ambulatory care clinic in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, a five-story facility that is intended to open mid-2023. The new center will include operating rooms, an emergency department and offices for primary care and specialty physicians. The new emergency department will replace the one that is currently housed in NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, which opened in 2017.

The new facility will offer more resources than those currently available at the Brooklyn emergency department, including cardiology, gastroenterology and orthopedic specialty services. The emergency center will host two inpatient beds and 14 treatment beds, in addition to several separate treatment spaces. An outpatient surgery room on the third floor will contain four operation rooms and two endoscopy facilities, while a cancer center on the fourth floor will contain a pharmacy, lab and 14 patient beds.

Follow-up surgical procedures will be performed at the current Brooklyn hospital, and more complicated surgeries will take place on the Manhattan campus at Tisch Hospital, according to Langone spokesperson Deborah Haffeman. The medical center currently has five other inpatient facilities — Tisch Hospital, Kimmel Pavilion, NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, the Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone and NYU Langone Hospital Long Island.

Approximately 25% of patients who use NYU Langone’s main hospital in Manhattan live in Brooklyn — where NYU Langone runs over 40 ambulatory locations. NYU Langone plans to better meet these patients’ needs with the additional services provided by the new Cobble Hill facility.

Health care access is not evenly distributed across New York City’s five boroughs. Manhattan has two times as many health care workers for every 100 residents compared to the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island. According to the 2018 Quarterly Census of Employment in Wages, there are on average 351.9 general practitioners per 100,000 people living in Brooklyn while there are nearly 1,200 in Manhattan.

Contact Ruhi Malipatlolla at [email protected]