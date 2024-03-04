V100 Concert artists criticize NYU ties to Israel, suspensions

While over a thousand students stood in the crowd to watch headliners Kelela and JPEGMAFIA perform at NYU’s annual V100 Concert, Kelela and guest artist redveil criticized the university’s disciplinary action policies and ties to Israel, also voicing support for Palestinians. The concert took place at Terminal 5 in Hell’s Kitchen.

In the middle of her performance, Kelela criticized disciplinary action NYU has taken against staff and students and its study-away site in Tel Aviv. She also condemned BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s presence on NYU’s Board of Trustees, noting the trillion-dollar investment management firm’s operations in Israel and investments in weapons manufacturers.

“All this to say, these factors combined have created an unsafe environment for Palestinian and pro-Palestinian voices at NYU, and more critically contribute directly to the mass slaughter of civilians — that’s that shit I really don’t like,” Kelela said. “Free Palestine, that’s what we’re going to do. Free Palestine, cease-fire now.”

Right before JPEGMAFIA’s performance of “Kingdom Hearts Key,” the artist invited redveil, who is featured in the song, on stage. Redveil then asked students to say “free Palestine,” also criticizing NYU’s disciplinary action policies and voicing support for the university’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

“I’m going to echo everything the amazing fucking Kelela just said,” redveil said. “Y’all school is complicit in this shit, they censor people, so this what y’all need to fucking do alright, like she said, y’all gotta demand them to fucking unsuspend the students, the faculty that has been suspended for speaking out about this shit.”