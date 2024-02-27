Schools clash at NYU All-University Games

NYU students across different schools competed at the Paulson Center for the Violet 100 All-University Games.
Lianna O'Grady, Staff Photographer
Feb 27, 2024
Groups of people stand between the basketball courts in the Paulson Center, with teams wearing matching colored shirts.
(Lianna O’ Grady for WSN)
Lianna O’Grady

On Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. the All-University Games — an intramural competition between NYU schools, alumni and other groups on campus — kicked off Violet 100, NYU’s official spirit week. The games included basketball, air hockey, tug of war, dodgeball and cup-stacking, offering a wide variety of sports and activities for the teams.

A woman with a black shirt paints alternating purple and white dots on the face of a woman in a yellow jacket.
(Lianna O’ Grady for WSN)

14 teams squared off in a bracket-style showdown, each eyeing the coveted top spot on the standings board, accompanied by a trophy covered in plaques naming the past winners.

A trophy engraved with the text “All-University Games Champion” that has plaques with each champion from 2011 to 2019.
(Lianna O’ Grady for WSN)
A large silver trophy is displayed on a table in front of three blank scorecards titled “VIOLET 100: N.Y.U. ALL-U GAMES 2024.” The trophy is engraved with “All-University Games Champion.”

Before the games, each team prepared a chant and performed it to the other teams one by one at the center of the court. Eileen Shum, a first-year and captain for the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development undergraduate team, said the games gave her an opportunity to “experience school spirit” while at NYU.

“I’m a freshman, and after about a whole year, this was actually my first time screaming for my school and being proud of my school because there was not a chance to do that,” Shum said.

A team in maroon shirts stand in a circle with their hands raised. Their shirts say in white font “G.S.A.S.” along with the N.Y.U. torch logo.
(Lianna O’ Grady for WSN)
People stand in groups around a basketball court with the N.Y.U. logo. A group wearing matching green shirts stands in a circle at the center of the court.

To officially kick off the competition, NYU College of Dentistry and School of Professional Studies tipped off for the first basketball game. At the same time, the College of Arts & Sciences and Inter-Residence Hall Council began the first match of air hockey.

A man in a white shirt attempts to dunk a basketball while a man in a blue shirt tries to block him. Other players stand on the court, watching them.
(Lianna O’ Grady for WSN)
A woman in a red shirt stands over an air hockey table with her arm extended to hit a red puck with a red striker.

Senior Tanisha Thakkar, a fellow captain alongside Shum for the Steinhardt undergraduates, emphasized the unique opportunity the games presented for students to actively engage in sports at NYU.

“My favorite part is having everyone show up and show school spirit,” Thakkar said. “This is the first time we had a team in three years so it’s really nice to have everyone come.”

A team wearing light blue bandanas and gray shirts celebrate.
(Lianna O’ Grady for WSN)
A group of people in matching yellow shirts that say "S.P.S." smile and cheer.

After 14 games of basketball and air hockey, the courts were reset for tug of war and dodgeball. 

A team in blue and a team in gray play tug-of-war on a basketball court. The teams pull from opposite sides of a beige rope with a green bandana tied in the middle.
(Lianna O’ Grady for WSN)
Three people with matching yellow shirts lean backwards as they pull on a rope on a basketball court.
On a basketball court, a man winds up to throw a yellow ball while holding a purple ball in his other hand. In the background people spectate from the court's perimeter.
(Lianna O’ Grady for WSN)
Two teams of people run towards a line of multi-colored balls at the center of a basketball court. One team wears purple and the other wears yellow.

The cup-stacking event proved to be an opportunity for participants to learn new strategies and work with other teams. Ahead of the race, the alumni team and SPS joined forces, before putting on their game face for the match. Ultimately, both teams fell to the Steinhardt undergraduates, who won the event.

A man in yellow and a woman in orange stack cups across from each other while people stand around them watching.
(Lianna O’ Grady for WSN)

The Grossman School of Medicine ultimately came out victorious after all the events were added up, with NYU Dentistry, Steinhardt undergraduates and Stern School of Business all tying for second place.

Groups of people stand between the basketball courts in the Paulson Center, with teams wearing matching colored shirts.
(Lianna O’ Grady for WSN)

Despite the final standings, Ryan McGuinness, who has captained the alumni team for 11 years and first participated at the games as a Steinhardt student in 2003, said that he appreciates the fact that the games are about more than just results, but also a way to have fun with others in the NYU community.

“I like it because it’s a fun competition,” McGuinness said. “We don’t take it too seriously, we come to compete, have fun doing it and the outcome is what it is. Everyone, regardless of ability, can come out and have some fun. It’s worked out very nicely for a long time now.”

Contact Lianna O’Grady at [email protected].
