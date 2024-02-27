Schools clash at NYU All-University Games

On Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. the All-University Games — an intramural competition between NYU schools, alumni and other groups on campus — kicked off Violet 100, NYU’s official spirit week. The games included basketball, air hockey, tug of war, dodgeball and cup-stacking, offering a wide variety of sports and activities for the teams.
14 teams squared off in a bracket-style showdown, each eyeing the coveted top spot on the standings board, accompanied by a trophy covered in plaques naming the past winners.
Before the games, each team prepared a chant and performed it to the other teams one by one at the center of the court. Eileen Shum, a first-year and captain for the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development undergraduate team, said the games gave her an opportunity to “experience school spirit” while at NYU.
“I’m a freshman, and after about a whole year, this was actually my first time screaming for my school and being proud of my school because there was not a chance to do that,” Shum said.
To officially kick off the competition, NYU College of Dentistry and School of Professional Studies tipped off for the first basketball game. At the same time, the College of Arts & Sciences and Inter-Residence Hall Council began the first match of air hockey.
Senior Tanisha Thakkar, a fellow captain alongside Shum for the Steinhardt undergraduates, emphasized the unique opportunity the games presented for students to actively engage in sports at NYU.
“My favorite part is having everyone show up and show school spirit,” Thakkar said. “This is the first time we had a team in three years so it’s really nice to have everyone come.”
After 14 games of basketball and air hockey, the courts were reset for tug of war and dodgeball.
The cup-stacking event proved to be an opportunity for participants to learn new strategies and work with other teams. Ahead of the race, the alumni team and SPS joined forces, before putting on their game face for the match. Ultimately, both teams fell to the Steinhardt undergraduates, who won the event.
The Grossman School of Medicine ultimately came out victorious after all the events were added up, with NYU Dentistry, Steinhardt undergraduates and Stern School of Business all tying for second place.
Despite the final standings, Ryan McGuinness, who has captained the alumni team for 11 years and first participated at the games as a Steinhardt student in 2003, said that he appreciates the fact that the games are about more than just results, but also a way to have fun with others in the NYU community.
“I like it because it’s a fun competition,” McGuinness said. “We don’t take it too seriously, we come to compete, have fun doing it and the outcome is what it is. Everyone, regardless of ability, can come out and have some fun. It’s worked out very nicely for a long time now.”