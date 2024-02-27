Schools clash at NYU All-University Games

Before the games, each team prepared a chant and performed it to the other teams one by one at the center of the court. Eileen Shum, a first-year and captain for the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development undergraduate team, said the games gave her an opportunity to “experience school spirit” while at NYU.

“I’m a freshman, and after about a whole year, this was actually my first time screaming for my school and being proud of my school because there was not a chance to do that,” Shum said.