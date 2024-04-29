Men’s volleyball knocked out in NCAA semifinals, women’s golf qualifies for NCAA D-III Tournament and other news

Baseball

NYU baseball played a four-game series against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY this weekend, winning all but one matchup.

The Violets took game one 11-8 on Friday, fending off a late rally from the Engineers in the last two innings. Graduate student Connor Roggero scored NYU’s first run at the top of the second, followed by runs from sophomore Max Oliveira and senior Joe Cetale. NYU added two more runs at the top of the fourth through graduate student Dakota Barbet and Oliveira.

The Violets scored five more runs at the top of the seventh to open a six-run gap. Oliveira scored the Violet’s last run of the game at the top of the ninth inning.

In the second game of the day, NYU posted six runs in the first three innings. RPI managed to score six of their own by the bottom of the sixth, but the Violets were able to secure an 8-6 win.

On Saturday, the Violets took a four-run lead after three scoreless innings in the first game of the day, through sophomore Harrison Blueweiss, senior Alex VanLandingham, Barbet and Ruggero. NYU maintained its lead throughout the remaining innings to finish with an 11-5 win.

In the fourth game, RPI scored their eight runs by the bottom of the fourth inning and NYU was unable to catch up. Senior Donald Sivolella and sophomore Tucker McDonough scored the Violets’ only two runs at the top of the eighth and lost 2-8.

The Violets will play Cairn University on Wednesday, May 1, and celebrate the graduating seniors.

Golf

Both men’s and women’s golf teams competed in the Liberty League Championship this weekend, April 26-28.

The women’s golf team won its Liberty League Championship at the Pinehaven Country Club in Guilderland, New York, finishing 18 strokes ahead of Wellesley College and Ithaca College who tied for second place.

The win automatically qualifies the team for next month’s NCAA Division III Championship.

Senior Michelle Zhou won the individual competition by four strokes, shooting one under the course’s 72 par on Sunday to total 148 over the weekend. Sophomore Tiya Chowdary and junior Nalinda Wanikpun tied for second place with 152 strokes over the two rounds, shooting two-over and four-over par respectively in the second round. Senior Summer Yang tied for sixth, shooting 155, and first-year Kexin Guan placed ninth with 157 strokes.

At the Turning Stone Resort’s Shenandoah Club in Verona, New York, the men’s golf team placed fifth in the seven-team competition, eight strokes behind fourth-placed RPI and 21 ahead of Clarkson University in sixth.

Sophomore Ryan Leung was NYU’s lowest scorer, shooting 224 in three days to tie for 15th. First-years Drew Clark and Jomyuth Luangtana-anan placed 17th and 19th respectively, only separated by one stroke. Junior Kevin Kim finished with 229 strokes to place 23rd, with sophomore Ishaan Shroff in 24th with one more stroke.

The men’s golf team won one tournament, the Farmingdale Spring Invitational, this season and did not qualify for the NCAA D-III Tournament.

The women’s golf team tracels to Nicholasville, Kentucky, for the NCAA D-III Tournament on May 21-24.

Softball

NYU softball faced Brandeis University in a four-game series this past weekend. The Violets came close to a win on Friday after taking a two-run lead in the first inning. First-year Karleigh Kluever threw six scoreless innings until a two-out rally in the seventh put Brandeis ahead by one. The Violets were unable to score again, losing Saturday’s first game 0-9.

NYU came back to make a valiant effort in Saturday’s second game. The Violets brought in six runs in the first two innings, though Brandeis was able to almost catch up in the fourth. NYU added one run in the sixth inning but were unable to secure a win, resulting in a 9-11 loss.

On Sunday, NYU lost the series finale 1-9. It was also the senior day celebration for the Violets, where they honored seven graduating players: Emily Stone, Jayna Kramsky, Lindsey Baron, Lily Candelaria, Lizzy Smith, Madi Hand and Margaux Lesser.

The Violets will play a doubleheader next Thursday, May 2, against Hunter College.

Tennis

The men’s and women’s tennis teams traveled to Altamonte Springs, Florida, for their UAA Championship matches from Thursday to Sunday, April 25-28.

The men’s team placed sixth of eight teams, and kicked off their tournament run against Emory University losing 1-5 on Thursday, April 25. Sophomores Boren Zheng and Alexander Lee won NYU’s only point in their #1 doubles match 8-7 (9-7).

The Violets moved on to the consolation semifinals where they defeated the University of Rochester 5-3 on Friday, April 26. Graduate student Jingyuan Chen and first-year Louis Frowein won their #2 doubles match 8-3, and Frowein followed up with a 6-3, 6-3 win in his #3 singles match.

Zheng won his #1 singles match 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, and senior Rumaish Khastgir was victorious in his #4 singles match, winning 6-1, 6-4. Junior Cooper Smith rounded out the Violets’ win 6-3, 6-3 in the #5 singles match.

NYU moved on to the fifth-place matchup on Saturday, April 27, losing 5-4 to Carnegie Mellon University. Zheng and Lee won their #1 doubles 8-5 while Chen and Frowein won their #2 doubles match 8-6. Zheng and Chen defeated their opponents in their singles matches 6-4, 6-2, and 6-2, 6-2, respectively, to earn two more points.

On the other side of the court, the women’s team placed seventh in the tournament, losing 0-5 to Emory University on Friday, April 26.

The Violets were defeated 1-5 by Brandeis University in their consolation semifinal on Saturday, April 27. NYU’s only point came in the #2 singles match, where senior Dakota Fordham won 6-1, 6-2.

On Sunday, April 28, the Violets defeated the University of Rochester 5-0 in their seventh-place playoff match. Isabella Hartman — a graduate student — and Fordham won their #1 doubles match 8-2, while junior Jimena Menendez and sophomore Aditi Narayan won their #2 doubles match by the same score. First-year Tess Heber and junior Hannah Chang won their #3 doubles match 8-4.

Sophomore Kendall Kamerschen and Hartman won their respective #6 and #3 singles matches to win the matchup for NYU.

The men’s team finished their season 5-10, and the women’s team 7-5.

Track & Field

NYU track and field competed in the UAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Carnegie Mellon University over the April 27-28 weekend.

The men’s team finished the competition in sixth place and with new personal bests for several team members.

Sophomore Daniel Lee set a new personal best in the shot-put with a 12.50m throw, surpassing his previous best by .48m. Fellow sophomore Emmanuel Brito earned a spot in the finals for the 100m and 200m dashes, finishing in sixth and fifth place, respectively, in each of the finals. His 22.00 run in the 200m dash-preliminary improved his personal best by .34 seconds. Brito placed sixth in the 100m finals, running a 11.21, and fifth in the 200m final with a 22.39 time.

The 4x800m relay team — sophomore Jake Chang, junior Jorge Rocha, first-year William Cornick, and sophomore Samir Hussain — earned sixth place for their 7:58.74 finish and set a new season best by more than 30 seconds.

On Sunday, the 4x100m relay team — consisting of Brito, first-year Lincoln Tutor and sophomores Travis Perry and Isaac Tu — placed sixth, running a 43.55.

In the 5K finals, graduate student George Brady placed third, running a 14:59:30. Sophomores Shaurya Srivastava and Jeffrey Chen placed 14th with a 15:35.92 time and 18th at 15:47.03, respectively.

First-year Nishad Sankar marked 13.68m in the triple jump, earning fifth place. Tu placed 10th with his 13.30m jump, and sophomore Drew Boyce’s 12.67m jump earned a 14th place finish.

The women’s track and field team finished in seventh place and set several new personal records as well. Sophomore Dasha Jackson’s 15.35 run in the preliminary 100m hurdles qualified her for the final round and set a new personal best.

Sophomores Cindy Leonard and Kate Walsh and first-year Beverly Okyere all set new personal bests in the preliminary 100m dash. Okyere beat her previous 200m record by .24 seconds, while Leonard ran .17 seconds faster than her previous personal best.

The 4x800m relay team of first-years Caroline MacKinnon and Olivia Jackson, sophomore Emily Castles and graduate student Sammie Seamon placed sixth, with a time of 9:55.67.

On Sunday, sophomore Emma Grunin achieved 38.67m in the javelin throw, finishing in third in the event. Sophomores Areyanna McCarthy and Dasha Jackson placed sixth and eighth in the triple jump with jumps of 11.15m and 10.95m, respectively. McCarthy tied with three jumpers for fourth in the high jump, landing 1.51m.

Graduate student Grace Richardson placed second in the 1500m, recording 4:32.94. Seamon placed 12th at 4:53.67.

Both teams will travel to Cortland, New York to compete in the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference hosted by State University of New York, Cortland on May 15-16.

Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team is out of the NCAA Championship, after losing to Vassar College over five sets on Friday, April 26. The Violets never led in the first set to fall 21-25, but took an early 3-0 lead in the second which they never let go to win the second 25-20.

NYU fell behind early in the third set, but overturned the deficit to lead 7-6. They extended that lead to seven at the end, winning the third set 25-18. Vassar took the lead from a 12-12 tie in the fourth set which they held to win with 25 points to NYU’s 19, having brought the game to a fifth set.

Three kills by junior Lucas Osiecki and a Vassar error gave NYU a 10-9 lead, but after nine different match points, the Violets succumbed to a three-point run and lost 19-21.

The Violets, who made their first appearance in a semifinal of the NCAA tournament, finished their season 20-8 and ranked seventh nationally.

