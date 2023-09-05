Staff Recs: How to romanticize the start of a new term

Washington Square News
The entrance of the NYU Bonomi Family Admissions Center, with a sign in the middle. The building is beige and to the right is a white and purple N.Y.U. banner.
NYU to remove legacy status question from Common App
An illustration with the title “To Her Credit” layered over a portrait of Kaitlin Culmo and Emily McDermott.
Beyond NYU: Shining a light on women’s achievements
The facade of The New Schools Fifth Avenue building at night. Letters behind large windows spell out the universitys name and the lights of passing cars are blurred.
New School student workers fighting for union recognition
The entrance to The Roosevelt Hotel in New York City with a bus on the street in front of it.
NYU leading initiative for migrants seeking asylum
A blue package that reads: Plan B One-Step.
New vending machines to provide emergency contraceptives on campus
The facade of The New Schools Fifth Avenue building at night. Letters behind large windows spell out the universitys name and the lights of passing cars are blurred.
New School student workers fighting for union recognition
A line of police officers in riot helmets stand in a crosswalk. Behind them, metal barricades contain a dense crowd of young people.
Streamer Kai Cenat’s meetup stirs up mayhem in Union Square
Colin Huggins wearing all black and playing a grand piano in the middle of a park. The piano’s paint is worn off on the edges and text “this machine kills fascists” is etched onto the paint in all caps.
‘Piano man’ of Washington Square Park faces persistent vandalism
The entrance to Theatre Eighty Saint Marks with a person standing outside. An old-fashioned green awning hangs above the entrance and a bright red sign hanging on the building reads, “Bankruptcy” and “Auction.”
Historic East Village theater faces foreclosure
Protesters wearing white masks standing under the Washington Square Arch, holding posters with the names and photos of Hong Kong political prisoners, and two banners, one of which says “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times” in both Chinese and English.
NYU students join protest for 47 pro-democracy figures on trial in Hong Kong
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
An aerial view of the Washington Square Park and the Midtown skyline. Crowds gather around the fountain in the park. The white Washington Square Arch is in the center of the image.
Summer recap: What you missed at NYU over the last few months
NYU president Linda Mills sits on the couch in a set resembling a dorm on the black stage. Two students sit at a bed closer to the front of the stage, whereas Mills is closer to the back. Red and white fairy lights are visible in the background.
Mills kicks off term with first Presidential Welcome
An illustration of a man wearing a black suit and white shirt. He is pictured inside a planetary illustration with a pink and blue gradient. Behind him is a purple expanse with white planets, stars and the text “Beyond N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: Reaching new heights with structural engineering
An illustration of a man wearing heavy make-up and a black suit, holding both of his hands up. He is pictured inside a burgundy planetary illustration. Behind him is a purple expanse with white planets, stars and the text “Beyond N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: Concocting creativity with cabaret
N.Y.U. alum Lia Winograd holding a stack of bras on hangers with many more bras hanging on a clothing rack in the background.
Beyond NYU: Redefining the bra industry with Pepper
An illustration of a woman wearing a black dress. Next to her is a musical keyboard. The illustration has a purple background with white planets, stars and the text “Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: Bopping to the beat of blockbuster scores
A collection of jackets, trousers, skirts and gloves hang under a shelf, while the top of the shelf was decorated with dark cloth and plants.
Emerging designers and unconventional displays take the stage at Komune
An illustration of a coffee cup with letters A.T.T. printed on it, a Museum of Modern Art free ticket, a logo of I. Max, a library card of the New York Public Library and the logo of Microsoft office against a purple background.
How to navigate New York City on a budget
A wide-angle view of the fountain in Washington Square Park. Parkgoers sit on the bench in the foreground.
A guide to surviving your first semester at NYU
N.Y.U. Welcome Week ambassadors stand on the steps in the lobby of the Kimmel Center for Student Life waving and cheering to passersby.
What to expect when you’re expecting: NYU Welcome edition
Aliyah Salmon, wearing a black shirt and jeans, sits on a wooden box in front of a dark green backdrop. Three pieces of tapestry art hang from metal scaffolding behind her. They depict images of objects like a green crayon, a blue-and-white vase and eyes.
Q&A: Aliyah Salmon on carving her own path in the art industry
A collage shows, from left to right: Ella Bowie, J. Yueqiao Ma and Phoebe Satterwhite sit in their respective studios and pose for photos.
Meet 3 tattoo artists shaking up NYC’s tattoo scene
An illustration of each of the six main characters in the new television show “Daisy Jones and The Six” against a red background.
A guide to the flawless ’70s fashion of ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’
A flea market under the Brooklyn Bridge with a white banner that reads “BROOKLYN FLEA.” There are people browsing in between the stalls.
The best outdoor flea markets to visit this spring
The end of the Badgley Mischka show, when all the models came out on the runway to pose around a group of chairs.
New York Fashion Week
A full body flash photograph of a model standing backstage, wearing a light blue, velvet, bow-shaped top and long, pleated, black velvet dress.
Mark Badgley and James Mischka bring elegance to the table
Dancer Marcus Braggs and Artist Leone dressed in a custom outfit by designer Cilium.
IMPACT and VERS exhibit local talent
One model wears magenta, sequined pants and a collared shirt, and another wears a magenta, sequined dress. They walk opposite one another, going in opposite directions.
Flying Solo: A cultural fashion collective unites
Suzanne Rae F/W 2019
Fashion for Peace F/W 2019
NPC F/W 2019
Zang Toi F/W 2019
Peacebird F/W 2019
Private Policy Family Dinner: NYFW F/W 2020
Noon by Noor: F/W 2020
Just in XX F/W 2020
Vivenne Hu: F/W 2020
Flying Solo Couture: F/W 2020
Timo Weiland F/W 2020
Oxford Fashion Studio II S/S 2020
Oxford Fashion Studio III S/S 2020
Fashion Palette Australian Designers S/S 2020
Swiss Touch Presents: Mode Suisse S/S 2020
Being a world-renowned fashion event, New York Fashion Week brings thousands of attendees from around the world to the city every year. This year, with the ongoing pandemic situation, the Beauty & Style section at Washington Square News has decided not to cover the gathering. (Staff Photo by Alexandra Chan)
Why WSN Will Not Cover New York Fashion Week In-Person This Year
Flying Solo: NYFW Spring/Summer 2022
Chuks Collins goes through a style metamorphosis
Deity New York’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection screams femme fatale
Global Fashion Collective II S/S 2022
Imperial Legacy brings I ❤️ NY gift shop to NYFW
Foresight into fashion’s future: emerging designers’ visions for menswear
You can sit with us: CISE brings empowering pieces to the NYFW showroom
Dancers stole the show at the 2022 Uplive x Hekka NYFW runway show
Claudia Li brings another quirky, playful collection to Fashion Week
Diamond in the rough: THEO continues mining for brand identity
The exterior of Le Fournil bakery. A banner with white text reads “Boulangerie” in blue, red and white, the color of the French flag, sits above the entrance.
The best French bakeries in New York City
An illustration of a plate with four pieces of Ecuadorian bread, or “panes” on it against a red background.
Ecuadorian cheese bread and the silent labor of love 
A cup of coffee and a bouquet of flowers placed on a wooden table outdoors.
Celebrate spring at these floral cafes
An illustration of Sahana Vij in an apron with a platter on a pedestal. On the pedestal is a menu which reads “BAKE AWAY” and “SAHANA VIJ” which is covered in imagery of silverware .
How an NYU student raised funds for 500,000 meals by publishing a cookbook
The exterior of a white food truck covered in menu items and signs that read “ten percent off, N.Y.U. Cash only. Twelve dollar ziti. Fourteen dollar veg lasagna.”
Cheap, off-campus cravings: 5 lunch specials near NYU
A whot bowl on a marble table containing chinese noodles.
Nighttime noodles, a midnight delicacy
A glass of clear gin-based cocktail decorated with sage leaves and a metal straw against a white background shot from above.
Grab a muddler and mix up a Wise Man
Two alcohol bottles and a champagne flute on a granite countertop. On the left, a mostly empty bottle of liqueur. On the right, a half-empty bottle of prosecco with an orange decal. In the center, a champagne flute with a homemade deep red spritz.
Spoil yourself and impress your friends with a refreshing spritz
Protein bars are a popular snack choice. But they may not be as nutritious as they claim. (Staff Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Remaking the protein bar: the ugly, processed truth of a beloved snack
The façade of Judson Memorial Church, which has columns made of red bricks, stained windows and a cross at the top.
Greenwich Village church that supported abortion access in the ’60s continues activism
Above a crowd in a park, protesters hold blue, pink and white transgender flags and a sign reading “you will never eradicate us.”
For trans people, what comes after visibility?
Koda Fraga and Leo Koulish sit together on the grass in Washington Square Park with the sun shining on them. They are holding each other and smiling at the camera.
Love in a time of transphobia
A bar counter with several people sitting next to it. There is painted text reading “Nuyorican Poets’ Cafe” in all capital letters on the wall behind the counter.
Celebrate women’s history year-round at these local spots
An illustration of a pavilion with a dome, covered in stained-glass-like art against the night sky with crescent moon and stars. Smaller domes lay behind the center one, which has a clear middle above an ornate bottom.
Celebrating Ramadan and the Muslim experience at NYU
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
An illustration of five individuals. From left to right, a man with tattoos wearing a black graphic t-shirt, a man wearing an oversized white t-shirt and gray rounded sunglasses, a girl sitting at a cafe table, a man with a white button down shirt and khaki pants, and a man reclined on a white bed sheet.
Ranked: NYU students who will break your heart by senior year
Ranked: Bad movies
Two men lean forward and stare at each other in a spaceship. There is a round window in the center and orange, blue and red buttons behind them.
Review: Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ terrifyingly depicts human ingenuity
A collage of a copy of Either slash Or by Elif Batuman, a long playlist of “BELEZA PULA” by Masayoshi Takanaka and various black vinyls lay against a purple background.
Staff Recs: How to romanticize the start of a new term
Taylor Swift stands on a black platform onstage with a microphone in hand, surrounded by smoke and red light. A white spotlight shines on her as she performs, wearing a black bodysuit with one pant leg and sleeve as well as black boots.
What to know before you go: The Eras Tour
The seven female members of X.G. stand in front of a large screen displaying a white number “88” alongside an upward arrow of the same color over a sky background. They are each wearing identical black suit jackets with rhinestone accents and black ties. The performers make peace signs to the crowd with their hands.
Head in the Clouds brings diverse roster to NYC
A photo of Nicolas Pedrero-Setzer eating ramen against a bookshelf.
In favor of smallness
An interior space surrounded on all sides by bookshelves. In the middle are two red chairs. In the background, a person wearing a black shirt stands in front of a bookshelf.
Independent bookstores that are better than the Strand
An older woman sits next to a young boy on a bench and offers him food with her arm around his shoulder. A soccer ball rests beside them on the ground. The background is dark blue.
‘Offside’ comic divulges a personal reflection on Qatar’s dangerous labor conditions
An illustration of writer Annie Ernaux wearing a green shirt and holding her head with her left hand.
Review: Annie Ernaux’s ‘Happening’ illustrates the necessity of reproductive care
An illustration of a female with green eyes lays down on white bedding. There is a pink frame around the image.
Review: ‘Cleopatra and Frankenstein’ tackles love and loneliness
An illustration of two women’s faces overlaid upon one another, with two pairs of half-closed lips visible. There are also illustrated black text bubbles, which read, “Closer baby closer,” and “Poems,” along with a white text bubble which reads “Savannah Brown.”
Review: The pain and beauty of modern intimacy in ‘Closer Baby Closer’
An illustration of a woman with curly red hair and a gold hair decoration wearing a purple shell-shaped top.
‘The Little Mermaid’ will offer a window into a new world
In a still from “Succession,” in an auditorium, an image of Logan Roy is projected on a screen behind Kendall Roy, who is looking up at the screen.
Recap: ‘Succession’ S4E6: Granny prison camps
A doctor wearing a pair of black-framed glasses, a blue mask and scrubs.
Review: ‘De Humani Corporis Fabrica’ cuts deep into the human body
An illustration of a silver and black laptop with an image of a prisoner wearing a mask in a dimly lit room.
Off the Radar: 6 minutes of masks and fascism in ‘The Fall’
A colorful billboard that reads “New York head in the clouds music and arts festival” at the top. Behind the billboard, there are fireworks in the sky.
Head In The Clouds comes to NYC
A band performing on a stage with amps in Washington Square Park, with pastel colored guitars, a saxophone and a drum set. Two of the band members wear N.Y.U. merch, and the lead singer is wearing sunglasses. A brightly colored banner with a spiral design hangs behind them, and reads “Stolen Gin,” the name of the band.
Stolen Gin, the soundtrack to your spring 
Will O’Connor and Matt Connelly, both wearing sunglasses, sit on a stoop in front of wire fencing. Behind them in the distance are the benches and trees of a public park.
Q&A: How Wilmah went from writing music in a spare bedroom to headlining NYC shows
A group of people wearing black formalwear stands on an opera stage holding bouquets of flowers and clapping around a man wearing a blue suit with his hand over his heart looking up at the audience.
‘Furiosus’: NYU Casa Italiana opera tells a story of love, despair and madness
A Playbill with an image of corn on the cover is placed on top of a fabric bag. A button is pictured, with an image of corn and the text, “I got shucked on Broadway!”
Review: ‘Shucked’: How Broadway’s newest comedy subverts theater tropes
An illustration of a person with a blank face, wearing a black turtleneck sweater against a yellow background. There is a red question mark on the person’s face and text “hanksy” next to it. Several abstract patterns are drawn around the person.
The unexpected connection between Adam Himebauch, Adam Lucas and Hanksy
A woman wearing an orange dress sits in a sofa chair on stage in front of a gray backdrop with smudged square patterns on it.
Q&A: Marjan Neshat on ‘Sandra’ and her Iranian identity
A collage of four photos. The top right features a man wearing a mask with kiwis covering the mouth region and a cracker with kiwis covering the eye region. The top left features a man wearing a food mask with multiple slices or bread surrounding the head, leaving the eyes visible. The bottom right features a man wearing a food mask with multiple tomatoes and basil leaves near the head and mouth regions. The bottom left features a man wearing a food mask with a giant cracker topped with strawberries, a leafy green and green paste on top.
Q&A: Foodmasku on channeling emotions into food mask art
A still from the video game Return to Monkey Island depicts a locksmith wearing a pair of black goggles, standing behind the counter of a workshop. The workshop is decorated with various keys.
Review: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ is a nostalgic pirate adventure game
An illustration of a man holding a gun and wearing a khaki trench coat. Behind him there is a mill, and to the left there is text: “Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Season Two.”
‘Call of Duty’ brings subtle yet impactful changes with new season
Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise. The game has successfully blended familiar aspects of “Halo” with modern first-person shooter elements. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise
“Call of Duty: Vanguard,” the newest installment in the “Call of Duty” series, will be released on Nov. 5. The multiplayer beta, which allowed players to try the game’s multiplayer mode before release, proves to be promising despite a few issues. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ beta revives the first-person shooter
Though historical revisionism is an issue in video games, taking liberties with the details can enhance the game play experience. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ demands historical distortion
Multiple students sit at long tables working on their computers. To the right is a long window facing Washington Square Park.
Opinion: Dear NYU, upperclassmen are students too
Letter from the editor: On change
Letter from the editor: On change
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
An illustration of a building with a glass exterior with green plants growing. There are two pots of green plants drawn next to the building, all against a green background. The building is N.Y.U.’s Paulson Center.
Sad in the Paulson Center? There’s a solution.
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A protester holding up a sign saying “NYU + Sabatini = Disgrace” in front of the NYU Langone Health Center. A black-and-white headshot of Sabatini is superimposed on the left.
Editorial: Do no harm, Grossman. Reject Sabatini.
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
The New Jersey side tower of the George Washington Bridge.
Opinion: New York housing programs shouldn’t exclude immigrants
Two silver M.T.A. Metrocard vending machines with red, yellow, blue and green panels sit against a white-tiled wall.
Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
A purple N.Y.U. flag hanging off of a building’s facade.
Opinion: The 18-credit limit is a barrier to success
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of N.Y.U. students wearing purple outfits in front.
Opinion: Bring back the ‘Why NYU?’ essay
A classroom filled with students, who are wearing masks, working on their laptops. An analog clock hangs on the wall behind them.
Opinion: Stop making classes longer than they need to be
A tall building complex with protruding glass windows under construction. Across the street from the construction site is a row of buildings with brown brick exteriors. The road sign indicates that the building is on Bleecker Street.
Opinion: NYU needs to talk about gentrification
An illustration of a figure with a turquoise head and purple body wearing a white bracelet with “N.Y.U.” written on it. It is hugging the Chat G.P.T. logo.
Opinion: ChatGPT has untapped potential for use in the classroom
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
A flag with N.Y.U.’s logo hangs from a red brick building.
Off-Third: NYU to adopt Ticketmaster strategy for housing and course selection
A purple flag with the logo of N.Y.U. hangs from a building.
Off-Third: NYU spends entire budget on admitted students weekend
Two N.Y.U. security officers standing outside the entrance to N.Y.U.’s Lafayette residence hall with a small police car parked on the street
Off-Third: Students upset that Trump arrest delayed their morning commute 
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A photograph looking down on the Bobst Library atrium from a higher floor. On each level, metal barriers run from floor to ceiling.
Opinion: Final exams are weighted too high
A group of people sitting in a room. Two speakers stand in front of the crowd, and one of them holds a microphone while pointing to the crowd.
Opinion: The CAS Student Council’s decision to oust a candidate was unfair
An interior view of the Palladium dining hall with wooden counters, white columns, tiled floors and white ceilings.
Opinion: NYU’s markets are unusable with their expensive prices
A blue psilocybin capsule inside a glass can placed on a windowsill.
NYU in the psychedelic renaissance
A cargo loading dock with maintenance equipment and trash cans inside.
Acquired, stored, forgotten: NYU Dentistry’s collection of Indigenous remains
The cheap labor of academia
The cheap labor of academia
An illustration of the silhouettes of three NYU Campus Safety officers, standing with the hands clasped in front of their bodies. None of their faces have been drawn.
Inside NYU’s troubled Campus Safety department
Judith Heumann sits in a warmly lit room holding up two of her books, Being Heumann and Rolling Warrior. She is wearing a blue top with floral embroidery. In the background, two vases sit on a shelf and a lamp can be seen.
Judith Heumann on NYU commencement and disability activism
A yellow N.Y.U. Athletics jersey hangs on a pole.
NYU Athletics: A look back on the 2022-23 season
A woman wearing a purple jacket with N.Y.U.’s name on it in white throws a silver shot put ball from behind a bar with the letters “J.C.S.” on it. Behind the player are multiple people standing in front of fencing.
Meet the NYU sophomore who broke a 23-year-old school record
A group of volleyball players wearing purple N.Y.U. uniforms huddled while standing in an indoor volleyball court.
NYU men’s volleyball falls at first hurdle in UVC quarterfinals
N.Y.U. swimmer Caitlin Marshall swims in a pool with other athletes in adjacent lanes.
A swimming star’s reflection on her NYU season
A golf player swings a club. He is wearing a black golf shirt, beige pants and a white cap.
Momentum builds as NYU golf heads into final stretch
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Giovanni (right) sits with his mentor on Bleecker Street. (Sheridan Smith for WSN)
Love Dissolution | Under the Arch Magazine
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has gold-painted palm tree marble pillars.
Travel with Rosh: Seeing the world through locals and their histories
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage

Staff Recs: How to romanticize the start of a new term

WSN’s arts editors spotlight a range of media to help you fight those back to school blues and start your semester right.
Julia Diorio, Alexa Donovan, Mick Gaw, Clara Scholl, and Stephanie Wong
Sep 5, 2023
A+collage+of+a+copy+of+Either+slash+Or+by+Elif+Batuman%2C+a+long+playlist+of+%E2%80%9CBELEZA+PULA%E2%80%9D+by+Masayoshi+Takanaka+and+various+black+vinyls+lay+against+a+purple+background.
Max Van Hosen
From upbeat songs to novels about academia, this list will prepare you for the upcoming school year. (Illustration by Max Van Hosen)

We know what the first days of school are like. Whether you’re a first-year trying to navigate living in New York City for the first time or an overwrought senior ready to wrap up your collegiate years, the start of a new term always comes with a hefty mix of emotions. Palpable excitement? Looming dread? You’ve probably felt it all.

To help out, WSN’s Arts Desk has put together a list of recommendations — including boppy songs, a rising band and a contemplative book — to ease your reintegration into student life. The thought of going back to school can put a damper on anyone’s mood, but we hope that our curated collection will pique your excitement for this upcoming chapter of your college journey.

 

“BELEZA PULA” by Masayoshi Takanaka

— Mick Gaw, Film & TV Editor

If you are looking for the perfect song for the fall semester, look no further than “BELEZA PULA,” an upbeat, bossa-nova-inspired track by Japanese musician Masayoshi Takanaka. With the blissful memories of summer gradually sinking below the horizon, students can only expect colder days ahead as they toil away at an endless stream of assignments. Although nothing can remedy colder weather and procrastination, jazzy beach songs like “BELEZA PULA” always put me in a better mood. 

Lush vocals, tropical drum beats, and some of the most insane guitar riffs of all time make listening to “BELEZA PULA” endlessly stimulating. No matter where I am or what I’m doing, I am overtaken by the urge to dance whenever “BELEZA PULA” comes up in my Spotify queue. So remember, even if you’re stuck in Bobst Library all night, Takanaka can make you feel like you are sipping on a cold beverage in Ipanema. 

 

FIZZ

— Stephanie Wong, Arts Editor

If you haven’t heard of FIZZ yet, allow me to introduce you to the new indie all-star band composed of artists you’re likely already familiar with: Martin Luke Brown, Greta Isaac, Orla Gartland and Dodie. All four members are long-time friends who have already made a name for themselves with their individual musical projects. The idea to form FIZZ came about when Brown began feeling jaded about his place in the music industry. With FIZZ, the four friends sought to come together and pursue an “egoless” venture to make music solely because they enjoy it.

The band’s fantastical debut single, “High In Brighton,” is perfectly emblematic of this goal. With its striking harmonies and psychedelic flourishes, you can imagine how much fun each member had recording this song. Since then, FIZZ has released three other singles, each as experimental and distinct as the next. Another personal favorite of mine is “Hell Of A Ride,” which pairs a groovy bassline with cynical, tongue-in-cheek lines about the relatable existential anxiety that comes with being in your 20s. Instead of dreading midterms, you can look forward to the band’s debut album, “The Secret To Life,” set to release this October. Until then, FIZZ’s trippy and catchy tunes make for a fun escape from the stress of the first few weeks of college.

 

Either/Orby Elif Batuman

— Alexa Donovan, Deputy Arts Editor

The novel “Either/Or” by Elif Batuman gave me an irresistible mid-July longing for academics — which was strange, considering that the month of July was the first time in a while that I had felt blissfully void of all scholastic responsibilities. It is important to note that the book is a sequel to Batuman’s “The Idiot,” but I read the series out of order and actually preferred “Either/Or.” I quickly latched onto the tales of protagonist Selin’s sophomore year at Harvard University.  The novel, which is full of dry humor and striking creativity, follows Selin’s life experiences in tandem with the books she reads for her literature classes. The title of the novel comes from Søren Kierkegaard’s first published work “Either/Or,” of which Selin’s foremost curiosity, how to lead an aesthetic life rather than an ethical life, is born.

As readers, we experience the highs and lows of Selin’s life with the same intensity as she does, all while following an excellent literature syllabus. While she explores sex, partying, mental health issues, love, loss, literature and more, I felt that I was navigating the American college experience — from both a social and academic lens — through her eyes. Batuman’s genius novel made me feel like I had a new best friend, which led to serious gratitude for the author’s words, world literature as a whole and my own college life. 

 

“Piano Piano” by Jeremiah Fraites

— Julia Diorio, Music Editor 

While studying, I quickly find myself exasperated because too many words circulate in my crowded brain, from the text I’m reading to the conversations near me, all on top of my own thoughts. I turn to instrumental music to help me focus. This led me to find Jeremiah Fraites and his album “Piano Piano.” Fraites, who is the co-founder of the band The Lumineers, recorded “Piano Piano” as his first solo project.

The simplicity and beauty of the tracks leaves nothing to be desired after you are gently carried through eleven emotional melodies. “Maggie,” a track about his wife’s dog, is haunting. “Arrival,” the closing track, transports me into a Jane Austen novel, as though I am dramatically looking out the window of a carriage. The song is perfect for when the weather turns cold, or those times you just need a little break from the madness outside your door. “Piano Piano” is hypnotic and mesmerizing. It makes me feel as though I’m lying on the couch with a book, listening to him play from the next room.

 

“Malibu” by Hole

— Clara Scholl, Arts Editor

“Malibu,” a track written by ’90s alt-rock band Hole, describes an illusion of paradise. The song uses the beach town on the coast of Los Angeles as a metaphor for idealization — even the beautiful coastline and blissful beach are not as perfect as they seem.

Within the first few weeks of school, your mind may take you back to a breezy beach day when you were lying along the shore with sand in between your toes, listening to the waves roll in and out. It’s very likely that day wasn’t as perfect as you remember it being, though. You may have conveniently forgotten about the sunburn you got or how you fell asleep and lost your wallet. 

“Malibu” reminds us that nothing is as perfect as it seems in hindsight. Instead of fixating on what once was, find the joy of the present. Or, if your summer really was that perfect, listen, close your eyes and imagine you’re relaxing in Malibu.

Contact the Arts Desk at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Clara Scholl, Arts Editor
Clara Scholl is a sophomore studying art history, economics and law. She’s from New York City and hosts a radio show called Female Hysteria on the music movement of Riot Grrrl. You can find her on Twitter @scholl_clara or on Instagram @cllscholl.
Stephanie Wong, Film & TV Editor
Stephanie Wong is a sophomore double-majoring in Media, Culture, and Communication and English literature. She was born to Japanese and Chinese parents and grew up in Hong Kong for most of her life. In her spare time, she loves watching movies, reading, and curating bad Spotify playlists. You can find her at @_stephaniewong_ on Instagram, and unfortunately, on Letterboxd as @emima.
