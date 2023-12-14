Staff Recs: Holiday drink orders

With how cold it is outside, a festive drink is the perfect pick-me-up to keep you toasty. While sitting in class or walking along West Fourth Street, students almost always have a beverage in hand, and winter is the best time to get a warm, spiced one. From hot coffee to mulled wine, these drinks will make you feel like the holidays are already here. Here are some of WSN’s favorite holiday drinks from cafes around campus.

Mudspot’s mulled wine

307 E. 9th St.

When it comes to alcohol, I’m usually not a big drinker, especially on weekdays — but I make an exception for the mulled wine at Mudspot on East Ninth Street. Whether you’re having a late afternoon study session or grabbing dinner with friends after class, the wine is the perfect seasonal drink. The fruitiness of the wine mixed with aromatic mulling spices, like cinnamon and nutmeg, makes for a delicious beverage that is the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Served warm in a mason jar with an orange slice, it’s like sipping the season in a cup.

– Juliana Guarracino, Culture Editor

Chihiro Tea’s hot taro bubble tea

552 LaGuardia Place

Chihiro Tea is a Taiwanese bubble tea shop just behind Bobst Library on LaGuardia Place. I get a hot milk tea with taro paste and boba, with less sugar. Contrary to how boba is popularly served, I think milk tea is a drink best served hot in the winter — it’s like a warm hug during colder months. Sometimes iced boba is a little watery or too jarring for my taste. Plus, the earthy taro flavor is strongest when the drink is served warm. The taro, which has a subtle nutty flavor, also acts like a sweetener for the tea and is mild compared to other sugary toppings.

– Sabrina Lee, Identity and Equity Editor

La Colombe’s gingerbread latte

400 Lafayette St.

Even in 35-degree weather, I get iced drinks cold enough to give my hands frostbite, but La Colombe’s hot gingerbread latte is an exception. A staple around the holidays, the latte embodies everything I’ve ever wanted in a cup: cinnamon, allspice, brown sugar and childhood memories of building gingerbread houses with my grandma. La Colombe does a stellar job of frothing the milk, making the prettiest latte art of a heart on top of each drink. However, make sure to stir in some simple syrup from the side, unless you’re a fan of the taste of unsweetened, bitter gingerbread.

– Andrea Lui, Dining Editor

Maman’s pain d’epices latte

67 University Place

Just a few blocks north of Washington Square Park, Maman brings unique flavor combinations to the holiday season. In addition to a wide selection of seasonal pastries, the coffee shop offers three drink specials: the frozen forest matcha latte, the holiday hazelnut cappuccino and my personal favorite, the pain d’epices latte. With its mix of classic spices and festive flavors, the drink smells like a holiday candle in a cup. Its notes of star anise and ginger are the most upfront, with the orange flavor following soon after. Embodying the holiday spirit, the latte will bring coziness and comfort during this stressful finals season.

– Natalie Thomas, Deputy Managing Editor

Think Coffee’s butterscotch brown sugar latte

248 Mercer St.

Think Coffee, which has two locations within a 10 minute walk from Washington Square Park — one on Mercer Street and another on Fourth Avenue — features three winter specials. While the pistachio and peppermint mochas offer familiar festive cheer, the butterscotch brown sugar latte steals the show. The creamy latte, made with espresso, milk and butterscotch sauce, strikes the perfect balance between strong, robust coffee and the sweetness we need around the holiday season. Served hot or iced, this delicious drink can serve as a warm delight on a frosty evening or as a cool refreshing start to a December morning.

– Krish Dev, Deputy News Editor

