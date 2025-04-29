Staff Recs: Seniors’ best pieces of advice

While many students are simply finishing up the spring semester, some of us are closing our chapter on undergrad at NYU. With four years of experience applying to internships, arguing with roommates and navigating a city as chaotic as New York City, the seniors at WSN want to share the lessons they learned outside the classroom.

Try on every hat.

In the words of my girl, Shakira: Try everything. The best parts of my four years were the experiences that I jumped into out of random interest — whether it was the Irish language course that led to an Irish Studies minor, or joining WSN despite being a Sociology major with no journalism experience. College is a risk-free time to try on every personality, hobby and major so that you leave it with a better understanding of yourself and how you want to make an impact on the world. I know sometimes it feels like your college years are flying by too quickly, but the truth is that four years is a long time full of endless opportunities — you just have to be willing to take them.

— Anna Baird-Hassell, Deputy Managing Editor

Go outside!

Take advantage of the fact we go to school in New York City. Some of my favorite memories are going to random pop-ups on the weekdays in between classes and getting that ice cream after studying with my friends. There are only a million free and fun things to do in the city, so stop putting them off! Go to the museum, get out of Bobst Library.

— Emily Genova, Managing Editor

As cliche as it sounds, put yourself out there.

I used to be incredibly extroverted, and I would join every club under the sun, until one day, I completely shied away from everything. It really affected the first two years of my NYU experience, especially as a transfer student. In New York City, even while you’re surrounded by thousands of people, feeling lonely can be at the forefront of your mind. However, once I attempted to put myself out there, everything changed. As hard as it may seem, I think everyone should join at least one club and try to find a community. After I found the right space for me — and it did take a couple of tries — I finally felt like I was able to call NYU my home. It may be trial and error, but try! Taking the chance is truly worth the reward.

— Isabella D’Erasmo, Deputy Managing Editor

Give yourself and those around you grace.

It sometimes feels like everything that happens in college matters more than anything else in the world, whether it’s a bad grade on an exam, a disagreement with a friend or losing out on that internship you really wanted — and trust me, I know. As important and all-consuming as any of these issues might seem in the moment, it’s equally important to remember to give yourself and those around you grace. Take your education seriously, but try not to let your mistakes or failures define you or overshadow your accomplishments. When it comes to the people around you, remember that it’s impossible to know what is going on in someone’s life at any given moment. We’re all just 20-year-olds wandering around New York City, learning how to be adults and trying to figure out what we want to do and who we want to be, so we’re all bound to make mistakes from time to time.

— Katherine Welander, Deputy Managing Editor

Don’t feel pressured by others.

It’s easy to succumb to the pressure of having to go out all the time to actively avoid FOMO. But in all honesty, events and activities are always happening and sitting out on a few will not hurt. Make sure to take time for yourself when school becomes too much before you socially burn out and never want to go out again. Feed into yourself before you throw yourself out there!

— Leila Olukoga, Deputy Opinion Editor

Know your timelines!

Landing an internship or a job is less about skill and more about knowing your timelines. This is especially true for highly competitive industries like consulting and investment banking, where recruiting takes months and sometimes a full year in advance. These industries often have pre-professional programs such as Boston Consulting Group’s Advance program, which gives sophomores the opportunity to learn more about the application process and connect with recruiters at the firm and therefore a leg up in future application cycles. Other industries, such as journalism and marketing, have programs like the Emma Bowen Foundation and T. Howard Foundation which help students connect with firms but have application deadlines months before summer internship placements are given. Therefore, it’s important to stay on top of when these programs open and close applications to give yourself the best chance at snagging a spot.

— Grace Tan, Identity & Equity Editor

Find a home away from home.

If you live in a dorm or an apartment, there’s a nonzero chance that your room starts and ends with your bed. For me, the best part about New York City is the abundance of third spaces that are scattered around town, so find one that speaks to you. Whether it’s a quiet workspace or a cafe with unique flavors, it’s great to have a spot to go during awkward gaps between class or to lock in. We’ve all accidentally taken a disorienting two-hour nap when we promised ourselves 20 minutes. By finding a place unassociated with sleep, the bustling city environment will shake out your lethargy. My go-to wake-up spot is Urban Backyard in SoHo, right across from Broome Street Residence Hall — it’s the coziest cafe with a speakeasy-like basement that I can spend hours in. If you don’t want to spend money, try heading to your nearby community garden — there’s over 550 around the city — or a New York Public Library. Most areas don’t have as many corner shops and inviting spots as New York City, so take advantage of it!

— Naisha Roy, Editor-at-Large

Understand that not everything will go as planned.

Coming into college, I was convinced I’d graduate and go straight to law school — that didn’t happen. In the last four years, I’ve spent countless hours questioning my next step, coming up with 12,000 different careers I’d be interested in pursuing — I mean everything from midwifery to book publishing — and stressing about making the wrong decisions. While the stress sucked, in retrospect, feeling lost and leaning into my confusion about the future has served me. I began to feel like I had nothing to lose and started to try anything that I had interest in. My confusion has led me to meet my favorite professor, work at WSN and pursue a minor in creative writing, so trust that you have enough time to let things fail.

— Tina Nejand, Deputy Managing Editor

