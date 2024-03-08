Staff Recs: Who runs the world?

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Three security guards in blue uniforms congregate in front of the Grand Staircase in the Kimmel Center for University Life. A barrier is placed both on the top and bottom of the staircase.
Student gov’t pushes for NYU to open Kimmel stairs, cut ties with Starbucks
The glass exterior of the N.Y.U. Langone Health building, with an incomplete circle around the word N.Y.U. on the signage.
NYU Langone expands its health care practices to Queens
Brown shoes standing on top of a box under the Washington Square Arch.
The Soapbox: 2 years into the Russia-Ukraine war
The exterior of a building with the words “N.Y.U. SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES.”
SPS partnership to provide opportunities in hospitality technology
A man in a beige cowboy hat and red bandana speaks into a microphone in front of a glass building with a sign reading, “THE NEW SCHOOL.”
New School student workers begin strike
A woman wearing black stands between two speakers in front of a crowd of people holding signs and banners.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters march across Manhattan
Six people with microphones sit on a stage in front of a projector displaying information on the Center for an Urban Future.
Journalism prof. discusses public park funding at environmental conference
The exterior of the Morton Williams Supermarket, with a prominent red lettering that reads Morton Williams at the top of the building and the phrase The Fresh Marketplace beneath it.
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
Donald Trump wearing a blue suit with a red tie, an American flag pin on his lapel and white undershirt with his arms outstretched. Behind him to the left is his son Eric Trump in a gray suit with a light blue tie, as well as his legal team all standing in front of a large brown door with golden words on them.
Trump PAC, org. paid Stern professor almost $900,000 to testify at trial
A graphic of the first two pages of the university’s 2021 tax returns on a purple background.
New bill could cost NYU over $100 million in annual tax cuts
A person grabs toothpaste from a box in a drawer. On the counter and in the cupboards above them are stacks of non-perishable foods.
Steinhardt USG opens pantry to address on-campus food insecurity
A group of protestors holding Palestinian flags, protest signs and umbrellas walking in a circle outside of a building with “SILVER CENTER FOR ARTS AND SCIENCE” written on it.
Dozens picket outside Silver Center to demand NYU ‘divest from Israel’
A bird’s eye view of Washington Square Park crowded with protestors holding umbrellas.
Thousands take to Washington Square to protest for cease-fire in Gaza
An image of a letter with the text “Ingber et al. v. New York University” underlined. The letter is two pages and is in front of a purple background.
Prof. requests defendant status in antisemitism suit against NYU
An illustration of students sitting in a large room for a student government meeting. On the left, a purple banner with the N.Y.U. torch logo hangs on the wall and reads “‘N.Y.U. S.G.A.”
NYU leadership delays student gov’t pro-Palestinian speech proposal
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A graphic featuring a black-and-white portrait of a man with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: Mastering movies and music videos
An image of Mir Hwang dressed in all black sitting on a white couch with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: Switching medicine for music business
A graphic featuring a black-and-white portrait of a man with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: How 2 brothers went from creating art to opening a gallery
A portrait of a woman wearing a black turtleneck in front of a dark red background, with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to her.
Beyond NYU: Making musicals come to life in the Midwest
(Left to Right) Tina Fey, Angourie Rice and Mahi Alam wearing their blue and yellow jackets with “NS” written on them while holding gold medals and smiling with their arms around one another.
Beyond NYU: When music meets ‘Mean Girls’
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A woman leans on the front counter of a restaurant. She is wearing a yellow shirt and green pants.
The hero of the East Village community is a mac and cheese restaurant
Five musicians sitting and holding a goblet drum, two jahlas, a mirwas and a tabla.
Songs of the sea: How an NYU professor’s ensemble musically maps cultural exchange
Six water bottles lined up against a white background.
Ranked: Water bottles
An illustration of a pan with deep fried battered vegetables, a dish with red sauce, a dish with green sauce and a pan with yogurt-covered dough balls.
Recipes for Ramadan: Dahi bara and vegetable pakora your mother would love
A crowd of people dance on a dance floor with their hands up. A disco ball hangs from the ceiling, and the room is basked in pink-ish purple light.
From prom to Pier 60: Violet Ball brings nostalgia to the dance floor
A person in a blue face mask and black apron is styling a client’s hair who is wearing a black barber’s cape and a black face mask. Hair equipment lines the tabletop in front of them.
The 4 best hair salons for a gender-affirming haircut
Two mannequins in front of a wall that says “ANNA WINTOUR COSTUME CENTER” and “WOMEN DRESSING WOMEN.” One mannequin wears a white dress and one wears a black dress.
Review: The Met’s ‘Women Dressing Women’ is a feminist approach to analyzing fashion history
Two people walk down the runway. One wears a quilt patchwork dress and the other wears a striped colorblocked dress.
IMPACT’s annual show champions sustainability but lacks organization
Two models with pink eyeshadow look into the camera. One is wearing a ginger wig, the other a blonde wig.
Frederick Anderson creates a mélange of blues, grunge and rock and roll
A group of models in different red, white and black outfits pose in front of a white backdrop.
Bishme Cromartie blends streetwear and avant-garde design
A customer walks into a white storefront with glass windows that say “Do Not Feed Alligators.” Red chairs are placed outside the storefront.
Tired of your go-to coffee shop? Try one of these unique cafes instead
A hand holds a phone with the “Discover” menu from the app “Too Good to Go.”
What’s so good about Too Good To Go?
An illustration of three dishes on a pink background: a purple plate with kebabs, a yellow plate with a cinnamon sweet potato, and a dark blue plate with shrimp.
18 Below curates special tasting menu to celebrate Black History Month
Image of a black man sitting in front of a yellow and white striped wall and next to an open computer.
Who is Alex Harsley? The East Village photographer who’s seen it all
Three metal boxes decorated as tenement buildings placed on the top of numerous concrete bricks.
Review: ‘Histories We Carry’ intertwines a New York and Latinx upbringing
An abstract painting with white, black, yellow, pink and orange placed on a white wall.
‘Desert + Coast’ is a vivid showcase of women’s contributions to Aboriginal culture
A corkboard with handwritten notes pinned on it.
Review: ‘On Selfhood: Young Lesbians within the Margins’ creates an archive of lesbians today
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A model walking down a runway with a red dress that has a blue protruding hand and cat.
Abstract constructions and sleek streetwear take on NYFW
A group of models walks down a runway in a line. At the front of the runway, a model opens a black and white checkered cape to reveal a blue ruched mini dress with red stars.
Cultural commentary meets couture at first day of Global Fashion Collective
A pink illustration of a girl in a blue top hugging her mother, who is in a green top. In the background are pink flexed arms and flowers.
Staff Recs: Who runs the world?
A band performs on stage, a woman sings into the mic while two men play guitar and drums beside her.
Kids Rock For Kids: Showcasing young musicians and performers for a good cause
An illustration of a young boy and girl in a courtyard, looking at each other. The girl, colored red, stands on a staircase and the boy, colored blue, stands on the sidewalk. Both the boy and the girl have yellow bubbles around them.
Why Celine Song should win best screenplay at the Oscars
Three people sitting in front of a screen with bright, colorful strokes.
Review: ‘Harold Cohen: AARON’ proves that art needs a human touch
A collage of four books: at the upper left is Lauren’s Elkin’s “Flâneuse” placed on a light green background, at the upper right is Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” placed on a dark red background, at the lower left is Mieko Kawasaki’s “Breasts and Eggs” placed on a brown background, on the lower right is Annie Ernaux’s “Exteriors” placed on a dark green background.
Books beyond Bobst: 2 Japanese novels, a book of journal entries and more
An illustration of a white book cover with colorful squares and a person putting socks on. “GOOD MATERIAL” and “DOLLY ALDERTON” are written in the colorful squares.
Review: Dolly Alderton’s ‘Good Material’ turns heartbreak into comedy
Collage of four books titled: “RED, WHITE AND ROYAL BLUE,” “ONE TRUE LOVES,” “BEACH READ” and “TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS.”
Lovely books to read or gift this Valentine’s Day
A collage of four books. The top left is “Happy Hour” by Marlowe Granados. The top right is “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin. The bottom left is “Okay, Cupid” by Mason Deaver. The bottom right is “Prep” by Curtis Sittenfeld.
Books beyond Bobst: A summer-set novel, an unconventional love story and more
A collage of book illustrations featuring: An illustration of a book cover titled “Ben and Beatriz,” by Katalina Gamarra, with two silhouettes over a colorful background of abstract shapes; An illustration of an orange book titled “The Bodyguard,” by Katherine Center. Two people stand in a garden with their backs toward each other; An illustration of a brown book titled “home body” by “Rupi Kaur,” with green leaf patterns surrounding the texts, placed on a dark green background; An illustration of the cover of “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller, with an ancient Greek gold helmet in the center with a dark turquoise background; An illustration of a book titled “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, with a red border and a dog-like animal looking back in the middle.
5 books to curl up with this winter
A collage of two photos. On the left is a man in a red robotic suit. On the right is a black-and-white photo of a man in a suit and glasses.
In defense of the franchise film
Two people standing outside. The person on the left is holding a large canvas with an egg painted on it.
Review: ‘Problemista’ and the laughable absurdity of the immigrant experience
A still of two people fighting with small swords in front of a group of people and aliens.
Review: ‘Dune: Part Two’ resonates now more than ever before
A red mug and a laptop on a purple background. On the screen, a man wearing a suit is on the phone with white words filling the screen behind him.
Off the Radar: Suits, swears and ‘Succession’ in ‘The Thick of It’
The entrance of N.Y.U’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, with glass windows, and plants on the street outside.
Clive Davis launches collaboration with Atlantic Records
An illustration of a record cover with two men in black outfits and one is riding a horse. A record is coming out of the cover.
MGMT’s ‘Loss Of Life’ is a reflective and emotional sonic journey
A hand holds a black telephone amidst a background of city skyscrapers. Cursive text in the upper right-hand corner reads Real Estate. A record is coming out of the cover.
Review: Real Estate perfects simplicity with its new record ‘Daniel’
Seven people wearing medieval outfits dancing on a stage.
Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ does celebrity casting right
A bearded Indian man wearing a blue suit kneels between the white words “Vir Das Mind Fool.” There are gold designs depicting clowns, microphones and mountains bordering the frame.
Award-winning comedian Vir Das brings India to Carnegie Hall in his ‘Mind Fool’ Tour
People standing in front of a stage with theater decor. There are brown cardboard that have trees and tree branches on them surrounding the stage.
Review: Rattlestick Theater holds first annual ‘Ratcracker’ fundraiser
Fake snow falls around a group of ballet dancers dressed in light blue costumes who stand on a stage that is designed to look like a forest covered in snow.
‘The Nutcracker’ is worth your time this December
A man wearing a top hat being lit up by a spotlight. Around him are various people all looking up toward him.
Review: 2023’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street’ revival brings more than blood and guts
Three people sitting in front of a screen with bright, colorful strokes.
Review: ‘Harold Cohen: AARON’ proves that art needs a human touch
The interior of an art gallery. On the wall closest to the viewer, there is a framed lace bra and a painted portrait of a woman.
Review: ‘Herstory’ is the perfect exhibition to see this Women’s History Month
Museum display with headline “MARTA MINUJÍN: ARTE! ARTE! ARTE!” in green and red. Under the headline a glass display has a fabric sculpture of multicolored stripes.
Review: ‘Marta Minujín: Arte! Arte! Arte!’ explores the meaning of life through mattresses
Image of a black man sitting in front of a yellow and white striped wall and next to an open computer.
Who is Alex Harsley? The East Village photographer who’s seen it all
An arched purple neon light above a collection of black and white photos and a pink shelf.
Review: The Met’s ‘Don’t Forget To Call Your Mother’ captures the essence of family
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A person sitting in front of a laptop whose screen is displaying a sexual assault prevention training portal.
Opinion: NYU’s sexual respect training is inadequate
An illustration of several anthropomorphic white rabbits applying for internships, talking on the phone, displaying their resumes, and shaking hands with someone, in front of a black and yellow background.
Opinion: All NYU schools should offer embedded internships
A white and purple N.Y.U. flag and a purple banner that says N.Y.U. Steinhardt is placed side by side on a building wall.
Guest Essay: Steinhardt USG launches food pantry
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
An illustration of an older man with a mustache and glasses, wearing a light blue shirt and navy blazer. Behind him are antiques and face designs.
Opinion: Renaming the Steinhardt school is long overdue
A neon purple L.E.D. sign saying “N.Y.U. TISCH” in a hallway that has white walls with several framed pieces hung on it.
Opinion: Drama students should be able to choose their preferred studio
An illustration of a black graduation cap with a purple tassel on top of three books in a pile. The books are blue, red and green and the pile is falling over. The background is purple with dollar bills scattered all around.
Opinion: Covering course fees is a necessary step toward affordability
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Exterior shot of a Starbucks with two glass doors. The green Starbucks logo is visible through the top window.
Opinion: NYU must cut ties with Starbucks
A group of people gathered in Washington Square Park for a protest.
Opinion: NYU is neglecting students by delaying proposal on pro-Palestinian speech
A crowd of students and three police officers stand outside Alumni Hall.
Opinion: NYU needs to refine its emergency communication
A front entrance with the text “Electric Lady Studios” written in a retro white font on two reflective walls.
‘An exploitative environment’: The interns behind Electric Lady Studios
The exterior of the Morton Williams Supermarket, with a prominent red lettering that reads Morton Williams at the top of the building and the phrase The Fresh Marketplace beneath it.
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A glass sign that says “Walker Hotel” illuminated by yellow light bulbs above the entrance of the Walker Hotel.
Housing overflows returned to NYU, despite additional residence hall
An illustration of a person setting a volleyball.
The NCAA to change the rules of a controversial volleyball call
Two hockey players face each other on the ice. The right player is in a black N.Y.U. jersey and the left player is in a blue and white jersey.
Breaking the ice: The Asian players of NYU ice hockey
A baseball player in a white N.Y.U. uniform swinging a baseball bat.
NYU baseball shows promise at the start of the season
A man in a white N.Y.U. basketball jersey makes a layup with a basketball while playing against players wearing blue jerseys.
Men’s basketball finishes strong season with tough loss
An illustration of purple players participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on a yellow background.
Women’s basketball advances in NCAA, wrestling sends three to National Championships and other news
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch shown from a low angle. Around and behind the arch are cells and a DNA strand.
The Research Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
A crowd of people dance on a dance floor with their hands up. A disco ball hangs from the ceiling, and the room is basked in pink-ish purple light.
From prom to Pier 60: Violet Ball brings nostalgia to the dance floor
Groups of people stand between the basketball courts in the Paulson Center, with teams wearing matching colored shirts.
Schools clash at NYU All-University Games
A large crowd filled by lion dancers and other people standing while red and yellow confetti is falling.
New York City welcomes the Year of the Dragon
A woman in a pink jacket with black glasses, surrounded by individuals in green shirts, claps during a protest being held to save the Morton Williams supermarket. In the background, there are blue signs that read, “Union Strong Local 342.”
The people and patrons of Greenwich Village’s local Morton Williams supermarket
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
A brightly lit table filled with Mexican food including burritos, tacos, tortilla chips.
Staff Recs: Who runs the world?

Our favorite feminist media to carry you into this Women’s History Month cultured and empowered.
Clara Scholl, Stephanie Wong, Mick Gaw, Alexa Donovan, and Julia Diorio
Mar 8, 2024
Alisia Houghtaling
(Illustration by Alisia Houghtaling)

The greatest part of March — besides the warming weather — is that it celebrates women. It creates a space to go back in time and highlight powerful women in history who were often overlooked because of their gender. It may be overwhelming to try and figure out where to begin, so here are a few notable women who have inspired us with their music, words or films. The best part is that you can enjoy these recommendations throughout the entire year.

“Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett 

Female punk-rock music is the best punk-rock music. Allow Jett’s grunge guitar riffs and heavy drum tracks to empower you this Women’s History Month, celebrating female rage at its peak, the ’80s difference feminism movement. Whether you first heard this song in “10 Things I Hate About You” or “Shrek,” the iconic track from rock history is cemented in the credits of our favorite media. As Jett screams “I don’t give a damn ’bout my bad reputation / You’re living in the past, it’s a new generation,” her powerful raspy vocals match the intensity of the lyrics. 

One of her first singles, “Bad Reputation” was Jett’s chance to break into the boys club that was rock and roll. She taunts “Pedal, boys!” over the bridge, emulating the perfect bad bitch energy to carry you into March. 

— Julia Diorio, Music Editor 

“Ur Mum” by Wet Leg

Julia’s right — female rage simply elevates any good song to a great one. “Ur Mum” by the British musical duo Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale is one of my favorite contemporary break up songs for that very reason. 

Directed at an ex-boyfriend, Teasdale’s spiteful yet tongue-in-cheek lyrics make the track incredibly fun to belt out with your girlfriends. “When I think about what you’ve become / I feel sorry for your mum” and “You’re always so full of it / Yeah, why don’t you just suck my dick?” are both lyrics that I have to highlight for their lovely balance of playful and profane. 

What makes this song fantastic, though, is the 11.2 second scream that rings near the end of the track. Inspired by Teasdale’s own experiences with scream therapy, it counts down to the moment by telling us that Teasdale has been practicing her “longest and loudest scream.” It’s ridiculous, cathartic and the perfect finale to a song that captures female rage at its finest.

— Stephanie Wong, Arts Editor

“The Second Sex” by Simone de Beauvoir

“If I want to define myself, I first have to say, ‘I am a woman’; all other assertions will arise from this basic truth … [Woman] is determined and differentiated in relation to man, while he is not in relation to her; she is the inessential in front of the essential. He is the Subject; he is the Absolute. She is the Other.” 

Many things have made me the feminist I am today — my lived experiences, witnessing the overturning of Roe v. Wade, my family — but perhaps the most influential are the texts I read, such as “The Second Sex.”

Simone de Beauvoir’s philosophical text is a feminist critique of the patriarchy. The nearly thousand-page book is essentially the bible of second-wave feminism that swept across the globe soon after it was published. It argues that women are othered in society — seen as less-than counterparts to men — and explains why this occurs. 

De Beauvoir’s feminist critique of the world surely captures much of what I believe to be true.

— Alexa Donovan, Deputy Arts Editor 

“Deceptacon” by Le Tigre

How could we give Women’s History Month recommendations without mentioning riot grrrl? 

The musical movement — which began in Olympia, Washington in the ’90s — retaliated against the sexist, male-dominated punk rock scene. In the 1980s, there were many female musicians involved in the punk scene, but they were not taken seriously as hardcore. In retaliation, women artists began creating an underground alternative. The riot grrrl manifesto was published in the second edition of Kathleen Hanna’s zine, “Bikini Kill.”

Le Tigre, a dance-punk trio created by the band Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna, is a mix of feminism and LGBTQ+ lyricism within New York City’s electroclash movement. The band’s hit song “Deceptacon” highlights political feminism within its lyrics, saying, “And everything you think and everything you feel / Is alright.” Not only is Le Tigre speaking to the women of punk, but also to women everywhere. The song is the trio’s most well-known single, but the rest of the album is worth a listen as well. 

— Clara Scholl, Arts Editor

“Meek’s Cutoff” by Kelly Reichardt

More often than not, the Western genre is suffocatingly macho. In “Meek’s Cutoff,” American filmmaker Kelly Reichardt reinvents the Wild West, refocusing her lens on the women of these stories. Lost on the Oregon Trail, three married couples and their babbling guide Stephen Meek (Bruce Greenwood) find themselves off-course in the middle of the desert. With supplies running low and the travelers on the verge of psychological defeat, the gang come across a Cayuse tribesman (Rod Rondeaux). They decide to hold him hostage, desperately hoping that he will lead them to a water source. 

Ripped away from civilization, with only dust and tumbleweeds for miles on end, the men’s reckless incompetence is put on full display. As the ill-prepared and egotistical husbands endlessly bicker amongst themselves, the camera lingers on their wives (Michelle Williams, Zoe Kazan and Shirley Henderson). These women are not reduced to decorative, two-dimensional accessories to the male travelers — they are intelligent agents that have their own complex motivations.

— Mick Gaw, Film & TV Editor

Contact the Arts desk at [email protected].

Clara Scholl, Arts Editor
Clara Scholl is a Gallatin junior studying philosophy, politics and economics. She’s from New York City and hosts a radio show on the Riot Grrrl movement. You can find her on X, formerly Twitter, @scholl_clara or on Instagram @cllscholl.
Stephanie Wong, Arts Editor
Stephanie Wong is a junior double-majoring in Media, Culture and Communication and Journalism, with a minor in English Literature. In her spare time, she loves watching bad movies and curating esoteric Spotify playlists. You can find her at @_stephaniewong_ on Instagram, @normalstephanie on Spotify, and unfortunately, on Letterboxd as @emima.
Mick Gaw, Film & TV Editor
Mick Gaw is a junior double-majoring in History and Public Policy. When he’s not holed up in a cinema, he's probably perusing the aisles of an Asian grocery store, wandering around museums or taking ugly pictures of his meals. You can find him on Instagram as @gawmick and occasionally on Letterboxd as @micks_canon.
Alexa Donovan, Deputy Arts Editor
Alexa Donovan is a sophomore majoring in Journalism and Art History and minoring in Creative Writing. Her favorite drink is lemonade and her party trick is listing the U.S. presidents in chronological order. You can find her in Bobst Library most hours of the day, on instagram @alexadonovan/@lemonadequeen5678 and on Goodreads @alexafdonovan.
Julia Diorio, Music Editor
Julia Diorio is a sophomore studying journalism at CAS. When not reminiscing about 2000s pop-punk music, she can normally be found drinking copious amounts of Dunkin' iced coffee, curating hyper-specific Spotify playlists or struggling with the NYT crossword. Find her variations of all-black outfits and dog pictures on Instagram @juliadiorio_. Send song suggestions to [email protected].
Alisia Houghtaling, Illustration Editor
Alisia Houghtaling is a first-year in Applied Psychology in Steinhardt and one of WSN's Illustration Editors. In her freetime, you can find Alisia drawing, painting, reading, eating pasta or autopilot walking around SOHO to window shop or stare into windows and say "I want to live there." You can find her on Instagram @_alisiart_ and send Italian restaurant recommendations or ridiculous real-estate listings in the city.
