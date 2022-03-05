Editor’s Note: This week’s top stories, and WSN vs. world news

How we cover world news

I’ve recently fielded a couple questions from readers asking why we haven’t done more to cover the situation in Ukraine. To be honest, the first thing I think to myself when I get asked these questions is “what are we supposed to do?” The second is “what are we supposed to do?”

The easy answer would be to say that it’s not our problem — eastern Europe is a long way from New York University, and there’s no NYU Kyiv, after all. But despite the geographic distance, the war is emotionally very near for many at NYU, especially for those from the affected areas or with family living nearby. It would be irresponsible of us to pretend like the Russian invasion wasn’t affecting our community.

That doesn’t make it make any more sense for us to write directly about events on the ground in Ukraine, though. We don’t have any reporters there, and repeating others’ work to show that we care isn’t really journalism.

With this in mind, our general approach is to cover how distant events affect our local audience. In this case, that means writing about university administrators’ responses, citywide protests and a vigil at NYU (which we also mentioned in the Daybook, our weekly events column).

We also have the Soapbox, a weekly column that collates global coverage of world news events to present our readers with themes and trends. The most recent installment opened with a section about reports of racial discrimination from people fleeing Ukraine, and the one before that recapped early reports on the Russian invasion.

What we’re trying to do is strike a balance — we don’t want to ignore world events, but we also don’t want to simply repeat the same news you could get from a major publication.

It’s not just my decision to make, though. Here’s what some of our staff at and around our news department have to say about how WSN handles world news.